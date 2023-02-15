Global Pre-Painted Metals Market to Reach $35.6 Billion by 2030

·26 min read
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

New York, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pre-Painted Metals Industry"
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Pre-Painted Metals Market to Reach $35.6 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Pre-Painted Metals estimated at US$17.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$35.6 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 9.1% over the period 2022-2030. Steel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.4% CAGR and reach US$25.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Aluminum segment is readjusted to a revised 11.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.7% CAGR

The Pre-Painted Metals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 7.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)
- Aditya Birla Group
- ArcelorMittal
- Arvedi
- Cascadia Metals
- Impol Seval
- Kloeckner Metals Corporation
- Nippon Steel Coated Sheet Corporation
- NLMK
- Prassas Metal Products, Inc.
- SeAH Coated Metal
- Signature-IT Ltd.
- SSAB
- Tata Bluescope Steel
- Unicoil
- Voestalpine AG
- Wrisco Industries Inc.


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Pre-Painted Metals - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pre-Painted Metals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Pre-Painted Metals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 18-Year Perspective for Pre-Painted Metals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Steel
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Steel by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 18-Year Perspective for Steel by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aluminum by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Aluminum by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 18-Year Perspective for Aluminum by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Construction by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 18-Year Perspective for Construction by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Transportation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 18-Year Perspective for Transportation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consumer Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 18-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 18-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 22: World Pre-Painted Metals Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Pre-Painted Metals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pre-Painted Metals by Product - Steel and Aluminum -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 24: USA Historic Review for Pre-Painted Metals by Product -
Steel and Aluminum Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 25: USA 18-Year Perspective for Pre-Painted Metals by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel and
Aluminum for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pre-Painted Metals by Application - Construction,
Transportation, Consumer Electronics and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 27: USA Historic Review for Pre-Painted Metals by
Application - Construction, Transportation, Consumer
Electronics and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 28: USA 18-Year Perspective for Pre-Painted Metals by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Transportation, Consumer Electronics and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

CANADA
Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pre-Painted Metals by Product - Steel and Aluminum -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Pre-Painted Metals by
Product - Steel and Aluminum Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 31: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Pre-Painted Metals by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel and
Aluminum for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pre-Painted Metals by Application - Construction,
Transportation, Consumer Electronics and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Pre-Painted Metals by
Application - Construction, Transportation, Consumer
Electronics and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 34: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Pre-Painted Metals by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Transportation, Consumer Electronics and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

JAPAN
Pre-Painted Metals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pre-Painted Metals by Product - Steel and Aluminum -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Pre-Painted Metals by
Product - Steel and Aluminum Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 37: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Pre-Painted Metals by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel and
Aluminum for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pre-Painted Metals by Application - Construction,
Transportation, Consumer Electronics and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Pre-Painted Metals by
Application - Construction, Transportation, Consumer
Electronics and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 40: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Pre-Painted Metals by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Transportation, Consumer Electronics and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

CHINA
Pre-Painted Metals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pre-Painted Metals by Product - Steel and Aluminum -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 42: China Historic Review for Pre-Painted Metals by
Product - Steel and Aluminum Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 43: China 18-Year Perspective for Pre-Painted Metals by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel and
Aluminum for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pre-Painted Metals by Application - Construction,
Transportation, Consumer Electronics and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: China Historic Review for Pre-Painted Metals by
Application - Construction, Transportation, Consumer
Electronics and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 46: China 18-Year Perspective for Pre-Painted Metals by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Transportation, Consumer Electronics and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

EUROPE
Pre-Painted Metals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pre-Painted Metals by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Pre-Painted Metals by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Pre-Painted Metals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pre-Painted Metals by Product - Steel and Aluminum -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Pre-Painted Metals by
Product - Steel and Aluminum Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 52: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Pre-Painted Metals by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel and
Aluminum for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pre-Painted Metals by Application - Construction,
Transportation, Consumer Electronics and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Pre-Painted Metals by
Application - Construction, Transportation, Consumer
Electronics and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 55: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Pre-Painted Metals by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Transportation, Consumer Electronics and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

FRANCE
Pre-Painted Metals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pre-Painted Metals by Product - Steel and Aluminum -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: France Historic Review for Pre-Painted Metals by
Product - Steel and Aluminum Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 58: France 18-Year Perspective for Pre-Painted Metals by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel and
Aluminum for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pre-Painted Metals by Application - Construction,
Transportation, Consumer Electronics and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 60: France Historic Review for Pre-Painted Metals by
Application - Construction, Transportation, Consumer
Electronics and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 61: France 18-Year Perspective for Pre-Painted Metals by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Transportation, Consumer Electronics and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

GERMANY
Pre-Painted Metals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pre-Painted Metals by Product - Steel and Aluminum -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Pre-Painted Metals by
Product - Steel and Aluminum Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 64: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Pre-Painted Metals by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel and
Aluminum for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pre-Painted Metals by Application - Construction,
Transportation, Consumer Electronics and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Pre-Painted Metals by
Application - Construction, Transportation, Consumer
Electronics and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 67: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Pre-Painted Metals by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Transportation, Consumer Electronics and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

ITALY
Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pre-Painted Metals by Product - Steel and Aluminum -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Pre-Painted Metals by
Product - Steel and Aluminum Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 70: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Pre-Painted Metals by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel and
Aluminum for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pre-Painted Metals by Application - Construction,
Transportation, Consumer Electronics and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Pre-Painted Metals by
Application - Construction, Transportation, Consumer
Electronics and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 73: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Pre-Painted Metals by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Transportation, Consumer Electronics and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

UNITED KINGDOM
Pre-Painted Metals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pre-Painted Metals by Product - Steel and Aluminum -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 75: UK Historic Review for Pre-Painted Metals by Product -
Steel and Aluminum Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 76: UK 18-Year Perspective for Pre-Painted Metals by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel and
Aluminum for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pre-Painted Metals by Application - Construction,
Transportation, Consumer Electronics and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 78: UK Historic Review for Pre-Painted Metals by
Application - Construction, Transportation, Consumer
Electronics and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 79: UK 18-Year Perspective for Pre-Painted Metals by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Transportation, Consumer Electronics and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

SPAIN
Table 80: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pre-Painted Metals by Product - Steel and Aluminum -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: Spain Historic Review for Pre-Painted Metals by
Product - Steel and Aluminum Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 82: Spain 18-Year Perspective for Pre-Painted Metals by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel and
Aluminum for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pre-Painted Metals by Application - Construction,
Transportation, Consumer Electronics and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Pre-Painted Metals by
Application - Construction, Transportation, Consumer
Electronics and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 85: Spain 18-Year Perspective for Pre-Painted Metals by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Transportation, Consumer Electronics and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

RUSSIA
Table 86: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pre-Painted Metals by Product - Steel and Aluminum -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 87: Russia Historic Review for Pre-Painted Metals by
Product - Steel and Aluminum Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 88: Russia 18-Year Perspective for Pre-Painted Metals by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel and
Aluminum for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pre-Painted Metals by Application - Construction,
Transportation, Consumer Electronics and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Pre-Painted Metals by
Application - Construction, Transportation, Consumer
Electronics and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 91: Russia 18-Year Perspective for Pre-Painted Metals by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Transportation, Consumer Electronics and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

REST OF EUROPE
Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Pre-Painted Metals by Product - Steel and Aluminum -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Pre-Painted Metals
by Product - Steel and Aluminum Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 94: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Pre-Painted
Metals by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Steel and Aluminum for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Pre-Painted Metals by Application - Construction,
Transportation, Consumer Electronics and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Pre-Painted Metals
by Application - Construction, Transportation, Consumer
Electronics and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 97: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Pre-Painted
Metals by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Transportation, Consumer Electronics and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

ASIA-PACIFIC
Pre-Painted Metals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Pre-Painted Metals by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Pre-Painted Metals
by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 100: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Pre-Painted
Metals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Pre-Painted Metals by Product - Steel and Aluminum -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Pre-Painted Metals
by Product - Steel and Aluminum Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 103: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Pre-Painted
Metals by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Steel and Aluminum for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Pre-Painted Metals by Application - Construction,
Transportation, Consumer Electronics and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Pre-Painted Metals
by Application - Construction, Transportation, Consumer
Electronics and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 106: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Pre-Painted
Metals by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Transportation, Consumer Electronics and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

AUSTRALIA
Pre-Painted Metals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 107: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pre-Painted Metals by Product - Steel and Aluminum -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 108: Australia Historic Review for Pre-Painted Metals by
Product - Steel and Aluminum Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 109: Australia 18-Year Perspective for Pre-Painted Metals
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel and
Aluminum for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pre-Painted Metals by Application - Construction,
Transportation, Consumer Electronics and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 111: Australia Historic Review for Pre-Painted Metals by
Application - Construction, Transportation, Consumer
Electronics and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 112: Australia 18-Year Perspective for Pre-Painted Metals
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Transportation, Consumer Electronics and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

INDIA
Pre-Painted Metals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 113: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pre-Painted Metals by Product - Steel and Aluminum -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 114: India Historic Review for Pre-Painted Metals by
Product - Steel and Aluminum Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 115: India 18-Year Perspective for Pre-Painted Metals by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel and
Aluminum for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 116: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pre-Painted Metals by Application - Construction,
Transportation, Consumer Electronics and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 117: India Historic Review for Pre-Painted Metals by
Application - Construction, Transportation, Consumer
Electronics and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 118: India 18-Year Perspective for Pre-Painted Metals by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Transportation, Consumer Electronics and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

SOUTH KOREA
Table 119: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Pre-Painted Metals by Product - Steel and Aluminum -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 120: South Korea Historic Review for Pre-Painted Metals
by Product - Steel and Aluminum Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 121: South Korea 18-Year Perspective for Pre-Painted
Metals by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Steel and Aluminum for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 122: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Pre-Painted Metals by Application - Construction,
Transportation, Consumer Electronics and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 123: South Korea Historic Review for Pre-Painted Metals
by Application - Construction, Transportation, Consumer
Electronics and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 124: South Korea 18-Year Perspective for Pre-Painted
Metals by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Construction, Transportation, Consumer Electronics and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Pre-Painted Metals by Product - Steel and Aluminum -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Pre-Painted
Metals by Product - Steel and Aluminum Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for
Pre-Painted Metals by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Steel and Aluminum for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Pre-Painted Metals by Application - Construction,
Transportation, Consumer Electronics and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Pre-Painted
Metals by Application - Construction, Transportation, Consumer
Electronics and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for
Pre-Painted Metals by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Construction, Transportation, Consumer
Electronics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030

LATIN AMERICA
Pre-Painted Metals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)
Table 131: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Pre-Painted Metals by Geographic Region - Argentina,
Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR

Table 132: Latin America Historic Review for Pre-Painted Metals

    A floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal that NewMed Energy aims to develop will have an annual capacity of 7 billion cubic metres (bcm) based on initial plans, the chief executive of the Israel-based company said on Tuesday. The multi-billion dollar terminal, for which an investment decision is expected next year, could significantly boost East Mediterranean gas exports to Europe, NewMed Chief Executive Yossi Abu told Reuters on the sidelines of an energy conference in Cairo. The terminal will be built close to the platform of Israel's Leviathan gas field, Abu added.