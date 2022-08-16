Global Pre-Filled Syringes Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% By 2032: Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain Reports Ltd
·10 min read
Visiongain Reports Ltd
Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain has launched a new report on the Global Pre-Filled Syringes Market Report 2022-2032. It includes Pre-Filled Syringes and Forecasts Market Segment by Type, (Conventional Prefilled Syringes, Safety Prefilled Syringes) , Market Segment by Design, (Single Chambered, Dual Chambered, Customized Prefilled Syringes) Market Segment by End-User, (Hospitals and Clinics, Home Care Settings, Research Laboratories, Pharma & Biotech Companies, Other end-User), Market Segment by Application, (Diabetes, Ophthalmology, Anaphylaxis, Cancer, Thrombosis, Ophthalmology) Market Segment by Material, (Glass, Plastic, Elastomer, Stainless Steel) PLUS COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (V-shaped, W-shaped, U-shaped, L-shaped) Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.

The global pre-filled syringes market was valued at US$2,448 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2022-2032 to reach the market value of US$5,590 million by 2032.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/pre-filled-syringes-market-2022/#download_sampe_div

Growth in Home Based Health Care Market to propel the Pre-Filled Syringes Market

Rise in geriatric population, as well as the increase incidence of chronic diseases such as Cancer, Diabetes and Musculoskeletal disorders such as arthritis are likely to drive market expansion. Moreover, the recent pandemic of COVID-19 has compelled the healthcare workers and the patients to self-administer medicines from home care set-ups. Governments and health groups are concerned about rising treatment costs and are working to control them. Home health care is a less expensive option than hospitalization. According to a Commonwealth Fund report, "hospital at home" programs allow patients to obtain acute care at home with fewer problems and saving of 30% on the total expenditure. The rising prevalence of certain diseases that necessitate long-term care, such as Alzheimer's disease and dementia, is predicted to boost home-based care. In addition, people are becoming increasingly aware of home care services and equipment that can help with these problems. Portable gadgets, such as heart rate monitors, respiratory assistance, and blood glucose monitors, have enhanced the efficiency and effectiveness of lifestyle disease home care, simultaneously boosting the demand for pre-filled syringes market.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Pre-Filled Syringes Market?

With COVID-19 pandemic, the prefilled syringes business has witnessed a significant growth. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, global market players involved in the development of the prefilled syringes market across the globe have increased their investment in raw materials and resources owing to the rise in demand for home based healthcare services.

Health care professionals have responded to new and varied ways of delivering the appropriate quantity of care by embracing telemedicine, which helps to reduce face-to-face interaction, as a part of the market demand. Furthermore, the industry is embracing new methods for maintaining virtual healthcare and digital technologies to meet the demand of patients who are unable to visit medical facilities and have the risk of infection. The increasing role of community and individual pharmacists in the management of chronic conditions, as well as the promotion of medication adherence during the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has eased the burden of healthcare systems. Furthermore, increased investments from public authorities, particularly governments across the globe, are expected to boost the prefilled syringes market and will also witness development and expansion potential through 2032. Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Gerresheimer (Germany), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (US), Baxter International Inc. (US), Ompi (Italy), Catalent, Inc. (US), Weigao Group (China), Vetter Pharma International GmbH (Germany) and Nipro Corporation (Japan) are some of the leading participants in the Prefilled Syringes market

How this Report Will Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 502+ page report provides 357 tables and 344 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the global pre-filled syringes market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Pre-Filled Syringes. Get the financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including type, drug, material, end-user and capture higher market share. We believe that high opportunity remains in this fast-growing pre-filled syringes market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report would help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the current market drivers?

Increase Adoption of Injectable Drug

Prefilled syringes, auto-injectors, pen injectors, and needle-free devices have come a long way from traditional syringes with vials. These sophisticated devices have become the preferred method of administering medications via parenteral infusion. In particular, during the last few years, demand for prefilled syringes has skyrocketed. This method of drug delivery is presently being used by an increasing number of medical facilities. Prefilled syringes aren't just popular in hospitals but self-injecting patients who want a simpler and safer way to administer their medications at home prefer them as well. The increased use of parenteral medications, particularly biologics, for the treatment of diseases and chronic disorders including multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis has compelled drug and packaging makers to develop more sophisticated container closure and drug delivery systems. Pharmaceutical companies are now packaging a variety of injectable medications and vaccines in prefilled syringe design in response to this growing trend. Prefilled syringes are now available for over 100 injectable medicinal items, and a growing number of pipeline pharmaceuticals are slated for this delivery route.

Many of the top pharmaceutical companies produce prefilled syringes as the preferred delivery mechanism and have minimum of fifty injectable medications and vaccines in this design. Outside of the traditional domains of anticoagulants and vaccines, prefilled syringes are being used across a wide range of therapeutic sectors. Prefilled syringes have several advantages for pharmaceutical companies, including reducing drug waste, extending product life, and boosting market share. The prefilled safety syringe market has grown at an exponential rate in recent years as a result of this trend toward self-care, enabling improved ease-of-use and safety for all caregivers and self-administering patients in non-clinical settings. Clinical trials and the adoption of novel drug delivery technologies are also likely to drive market expansion. The current COVID-19 epidemic, which has increased the number of casualty cases in medical facilities around the world, is also helping to expand the industry.

Technological Advancements

Over the last ten years, advances in glass manufacturing have resulted in improved prefill syringes. Glass-forming technologies have improved, allowing for more precise control of syringe barrel dimensions, fewer flaws, and improved barrel strength. Through the invention of diving nozzle technology for improved control of silicone-oil distribution, advancements in the syringe production process have addressed difficulties such as tungsten residues and optimal siliconisation of syringe barrels. Prefill syringe quality was also enhanced with automated processes for packaging syringes in nests, tubs, and bags. Pharmacies now have a wider range of options owing to the development of polymer prefill syringes.

Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/pre-filled-syringes-market-2022/#download_sampe_div

Where are the market opportunities?

Increase in Demand for Injectable Drug in Prefilled Form

Syringes with prefilled needles have been around for almost two decades. In comparison to the US market, which is still in its nascent phase, the European market for prefilled syringes is more mature. In recent years, however, as the pharmaceutical industry has evolved, the market for prefilled syringes has witnessed steady expansion. Prefilled syringes accounted for a market of US$923 million for Europe in 2021 and is expected to grow at an annual rate of 8-10 percent from 2022-2032. As a result, manufacturers of prefilled syringes have adapted to this rising demand, new requirements, and more sophisticated drug delivery methods. Significant R&D in the field of prefilled syringes has been observed especially with respect to package injectable medications and diluents, prefilled syringes are now considered extremely helpful. Vaccines, blood stimulants, therapeutic proteins, erythro-proteins, interferons, and rheumatoid arthritis are only a few of the categories of medications packaged in prefilled syringes. Prefilling is recommended for many new products which have parenteral mode of drug administration.

Rising Preference for Biotechnology Drugs and The Emerging Biotech Sector

Prefilled injectors are primarily used in hospital emergency departments and for the treatment of certain chronic conditions. These injectable devices are suitable containers for vaccinations and other biotech medications, which would otherwise become unstable and react with the container's substance, altering the drug's potency. During the forecast period, rising demand for biotechnology drugs and a developing biotech sector with more opportunities are expected to have a positive impact on market growth. Medical device manufacturers normally follow the Quality System Standard, while drug and biologic producers generally follow the current Good Manufacturing Practice regulation (CGMP) (QSR). Elements of the CGMP regulation may be added to an existing QSR-based quality system to assure full compliance with quality system standards for a single-entity or kit combination product like prefilled syringes that combines drug and device constituent parts, and vice versa.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the pre-filled syringes market are Becton, Dickinson And Company, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Catalent, INC., Nipro Corporation, Baxter International Inc. Ypsomed, Terumo Corporation, Dätwyler Holding Inc., Biocon Ltd, Gerresheimer AG, Cardinal Health, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, AptarGroup Inc. Schott AG, Elcam Medical, Haselmeier, Micsafe Medical Group, Owen Mumford Ltd, MedXL Inc., B. Braun Medical Inc., These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.

Information found nowhere else
With our newly report title, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. Visiongain's study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the Pre-filled syringes market and leading companies. You will find data, trends and predictions.

Find more Visiongain research reports on Pharma Medical Devicesclick on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: dev.visavadia@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest growing and most innovative, independent, market intelligence around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports cover a 10-year forecast, are hundreds of pages long, with in depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets, which currently can influence one another, these markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defense, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customized and syndicated market research reports mean that you can have a bespoke piece of market intelligence customized to your very own business needs.

Contact:
Dev Visavadia
PR at Visiongain Reports Limited
Tel: + 44 0207 336 6100
Email: dev.visavadia@visiongain.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • Busta Move: Pablo Carreno Busta tops Hubert Hurkacz in National Bank Open final

    MONTREAL — Pablo Carreno Busta defied the odds all week at the National Bank Open. The unseeded Spaniard didn't let up in Sunday's final. He overcame a slow start for a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory over eighth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland to win a Masters 1000 title for the first time in his career. "It's an amazing feeling," he said. "I worked very, very hard (throughout) my career to finally be here." Steady shotmaking and overall consistency were the difference in a final that turned early in the

  • Canada's bobsled, skeleton federation in negotiations with Canada's safe-sport office

    The national governing body for bobsled and skeleton plans to sign on with Canada's new safe sport office. A spokesperson for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said Monday that it is in negotiations with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving and addressing complaints of maltreatment in sport on June 20. The news comes on the heels of more than 90 current and former bobsled and skeleton athletes repeating their call to Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime wins third-round match at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — A powerful service game gave Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a distinct advantage in his third-round match at the National Bank Open on Thursday afternoon. Cameron Norrie had no answer for it and then watched his own service game fall apart. The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 15 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the ninth-seeded Brit to earn a quarterfinal berth at his hometown tournament. "That was a very convincing win," Auger-Aliassime said. "I served really well but I felt like I

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p

  • CF Montréal looks to solidify playoff position on the road against Houston

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's playoff position is far more solid entering the final third of the Major League Soccer season than it was at this point last year. The club was on the bubble of the playoff race and in good form in 2021 before only claiming two wins in its last 10 games and missing the post-season. Montreal is in a much more favourable position this year, 10 points away from danger and in sole possession of third place in the Eastern Conference. The club has an excellent opportunity to f

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Divisional clash of Lions, Stampeders features quarterback intrigue

    CALGARY — Which quarterback will grab the spotlight is a prominent subplot of Saturday's divisional clash between the B.C. Lions and host Calgary Stampeders. The season's first meeting of B.C. (6-1) and Calgary (5-2) tussling for second place in the West Division is a fascinating pairing of a decorated Stampeders quarterback closing in on a milestone and a young Canadian Lions quarterback taking the league by storm this season. The division-leading Winnipeg Blue Bombers (9-1) dropped their first

  • Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner expected to miss 2022-23 season with hip injury

    The injury woes continue for Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner.

  • Review concludes Whitecaps' response to misconduct allegations was appropriate

    An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps' response to allegations of misconduct by former women's coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr., was serious and "appropriate." But the report, prepared for Major League Soccer by lawyers Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, says while the club acted "expeditiously" in hiring an experienced workplace investigator, there were issues with the investigation itself. The report says the initial investigat

  • Canada's Keely Shaw claims 2nd bronze at World Para-cycling championships

    Canada's Keely Shaw has won her second bronze medal at the 2022 Para-cycling world championships in Baie-Comeau, Que., as she finished third in the women's C4, 70.2-kilometre road race. On the final day of competition Sunday, Shaw of Midale, Sask., raced to a time of 2:03:29 which was just behind USA's Samantha Bosco who won gold with a time of 2:00:05 and Meg Lemon of Australia took home silver with a time of 2:03:27. With Shaw claiming bronze, she ends the 2022 season eight-for-eight in intern

  • Minnesota Wild's use of 'Thin Blue Line' symbol draws major criticism

    The Minnesota Wild have received backlash online after announcing a Law Enforcement Appreciation Night for the upcoming season, including imagery depicting the controversial "thin blue line" symbol.

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • McTavish puts up six points, Canada crushes Slovakia 11-1 at world juniors

    EDMONTON — Mason McTavish didn't have to pull on the Maple Leaf and play in an unusual summer world junior hockey championship. The 19-year-old forward will head back to the Anaheim Ducks next month, the NHL team where he put up a goal and two assists in nine appearances last season. Skipping an August tournament to focus on preparing for training camp likely wouldn't raise eyebrows. But McTavish has been clear — he loves playing hockey and he loves representing Canada The dedication paid off Th

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran a pair of touchdowns in himself and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) snapped a three-game losing skid. The Elks (2-7) have now lost 12 straight home games at Commonwealth Stadium, a shameful stretch extending back to Oct. 12, 2019. After Saskatchewan recorded a punt single on its opening drive, Edmonton came roaring back with quarterback Taylor Corneliu