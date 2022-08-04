The Global Power Tool Batteries Market is expected to grow by $ 1.95 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.91% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Power Tool Batteries Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the power tool batteries market and it is poised to grow by $ 1. 95 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.

91% during the forecast period. Our report on the power tool batteries market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in consumer use of power tools, an increase in manufacturing of light vehicles, and declining lithium-ion battery prices.

The power tool batteries market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The power tool batteries market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Li-ion battery

• Nickel battery



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the Li-ion batteries replacing NiCd technology in power tool batteries as one of the prime reasons driving the power tool batteries market growth during the next few years. Also, the integration of 3D printing technology and technological advances in power tool equipment will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the power tool batteries market covers the following areas:

• Power tool batteries market sizing

• Power tool batteries market forecast

• Power tool batteries market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading power tool batteries market vendors that include A123 Systems LLC, AEG Tools, ANDREAS STIHL AG and Co. KG, Atlas Copco AB, BYD Company Ltd., Coslight International Group Black, E One Moli Energy Corp., GS Yuasa Corp., Hilti Corp., Ingersoll Rand Inc., LG Chem Ltd., Makita USA Inc., Milwaukee Electric Tool Corp., Panasonic Industry Co. Ltd., Renesas Electronics Corp., Robert Bosch Tool Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Snap On Inc., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., and The Husqvarna Group. Also, the power tool batteries market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

