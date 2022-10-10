Global Power System State Estimators Market to Reach $935.1 Million by 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Power System State Estimators estimated at US$559.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$935.1 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 7.6% over the period 2020-2027. Power Control Centers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.9% CAGR and reach US$580.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Utility State Estimator segment is readjusted to a revised 8.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $123.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR
- The Power System State Estimators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$123.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$173.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 6.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 30 Featured)
ABB Ltd.
CYME International T&D Inc.
DIgSILENT GmbH
Energy Computer Systems
ETAP/Operation Technology, Inc.
General Electric Company
NEPLAN AG
Open System International, Inc.
Powerworld Corporation
Resource Innovations, Inc.
Siemens AG
SKM Systems Analysis Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Power System State Estimators - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
30 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
COVID-19 Impact, Market Reset & the New Normal: Beyond the
Current Challenges, the Pandemic Will Fuel Energy Transition
Global Energy Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %)
For Years 2019 Through 2025
After Getting Hit the Hardest, the Clean Energy Segment Bound
to Rebound
Global Clean Technologies Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth
Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Recommendations for the Power & Energy Sector in the Post-
Pandemic Era
State Estimator and State Estimation: An Introduction
Power System State Estimators: Prelude
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
World Power System State Estimators Market by Software Type:
(2021): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Power Control
Centers, and Utility State Estimator
World Power System State Estimators Market by Solution (2021):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Weighted Lease Square:
(WLS), Least Absolute Value (LAV), and Other Solutions
Regional Analysis
World Power System State Estimators Market by Region:
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing
Regions (2021 & 2027)
World Power System State Estimators Market - Geographic Regions
Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Europe, Canada, and
Japan
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Distribution State Estimators: Taking Power Network Modeling to
Next Level
Dynamic Power State Estimators for Large-Scale Power Systems
D-P2N2 Approach for State Estimation of Large-Scale
Distribution Grids
New Estimator Deals with Power System Uncertainties Brought by
Renewable Integration
MSE-based State Estimators for DERs
Conditional GAN for Power System State Estimation
State Estimation Remains Integral to Next-Generation Power Systems
New Approach to Mitigate Impact of System Frequency Variability
on State Estimation
Power Grid Modernization Implies Upgrades in Policy Regimes &
Infrastructure
Growing Need to Increase Power T&D Efficiency Bodes Well
Global Investments into Power T&D Infrastructure by Region
(in %) for 2020 and 2040
Relevance in Renewable Energy Based Power Projects
Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy
Sources in Select Countries
Global Investments (US$ Billion) in Renewable Energy by Source:
2018
Growing Investments in Energy Infrastructure Elevates Demand
Electricity Demand Patterns
Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2025, & 2035
Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50
Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth
Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040
Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region:
(1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia,
Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World
Estimated Global Power Generation Infrastructure Requirement:
(in US$ Billion) for China, India, Latin America, and North
America over the Period 2010-2030
Rapid Urbanization: A Mega Growth Driver for Power System State
Estimators
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050
World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total
Population for the Period 1950-2050
World Population Urbanization Rate (%) by Region/Country: 2016 &
2040
Rising Investments in Smart Grids Bodes Well
Global Smart Grid Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2018,
2021 and 2024
Global Market for Smart Grids (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020
Distributed Generation Offers Opportunities
World Distributed Generation Market by Geographic Region (2021 &
2027) - Annual Revenues in US$ Million for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle
East and Africa
New Boundary Defense Mechanism to Prevent Cyberattacks on Power
System State Estimation
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power
Control Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Power Control Centers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Power Control Centers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Utility State Estimator by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Utility State Estimator by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Utility State Estimator
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Weighted Lease Square (WLS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Weighted Lease Square (WLS)
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Weighted Lease Square
(WLS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Least Absolute Value (LAV) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Least Absolute Value (LAV)
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Least Absolute Value
(LAV) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Solutions by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Solutions by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transmission Network by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Transmission Network by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Transmission Network by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Distribution Network by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Distribution Network by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Distribution Network by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power System State Estimators by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Power System State
Estimators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Power System State
Estimators by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Power System State Estimators Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power
System State Estimators by Software - Power Control Centers and
Utility State Estimator - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Power System State Estimators
by Software - Power Control Centers and Utility State Estimator
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Power System State
Estimators by Software - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Power Control Centers and Utility State Estimator for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power
System State Estimators by Solution - Weighted Lease Square
(WLS), Least Absolute Value (LAV) and Other Solutions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Power System State Estimators
by Solution - Weighted Lease Square (WLS), Least Absolute Value
(LAV) and Other Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Power System State
Estimators by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Weighted Lease Square (WLS), Least Absolute Value (LAV) and
Other Solutions for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power
System State Estimators by Application - Transmission Network
and Distribution Network - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Power System State Estimators
by Application - Transmission Network and Distribution Network
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Power System State
Estimators by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Transmission Network and Distribution Network for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power System State Estimators by Software - Power Control
Centers and Utility State Estimator - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Power System State
Estimators by Software - Power Control Centers and Utility
State Estimator Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Power System State
Estimators by Software - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Power Control Centers and Utility State Estimator for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power System State Estimators by Solution - Weighted Lease
Square (WLS), Least Absolute Value (LAV) and Other Solutions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Power System State
Estimators by Solution - Weighted Lease Square (WLS), Least
Absolute Value (LAV) and Other Solutions Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Power System State
Estimators by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Weighted Lease Square (WLS), Least Absolute Value (LAV) and
Other Solutions for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power System State Estimators by Application - Transmission
Network and Distribution Network - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Power System State
Estimators by Application - Transmission Network and
Distribution Network Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Power System State
Estimators by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Transmission Network and Distribution Network for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Power System State Estimators Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 43: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power System State Estimators by Software - Power Control
Centers and Utility State Estimator - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Power System State
Estimators by Software - Power Control Centers and Utility
State Estimator Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Power System State
Estimators by Software - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Power Control Centers and Utility State Estimator for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power System State Estimators by Solution - Weighted Lease
Square (WLS), Least Absolute Value (LAV) and Other Solutions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Power System State
Estimators by Solution - Weighted Lease Square (WLS), Least
Absolute Value (LAV) and Other Solutions Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Power System State
Estimators by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Weighted Lease Square (WLS), Least Absolute Value (LAV) and
Other Solutions for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power System State Estimators by Application - Transmission
Network and Distribution Network - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Power System State
Estimators by Application - Transmission Network and
Distribution Network Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Power System State
Estimators by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Transmission Network and Distribution Network for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Power System State Estimators Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power System State Estimators by Software - Power Control
Centers and Utility State Estimator - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 53: China Historic Review for Power System State
Estimators by Software - Power Control Centers and Utility
State Estimator Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Power System State
Estimators by Software - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Power Control Centers and Utility State Estimator for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power System State Estimators by Solution - Weighted Lease
Square (WLS), Least Absolute Value (LAV) and Other Solutions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: China Historic Review for Power System State
Estimators by Solution - Weighted Lease Square (WLS), Least
Absolute Value (LAV) and Other Solutions Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Power System State
Estimators by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Weighted Lease Square (WLS), Least Absolute Value (LAV) and
Other Solutions for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power System State Estimators by Application - Transmission
Network and Distribution Network - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 59: China Historic Review for Power System State
Estimators by Application - Transmission Network and
Distribution Network Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Power System State
Estimators by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Transmission Network and Distribution Network for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Power System State Estimators Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power System State Estimators by Software - Power Control
Centers and Utility State Estimator - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Power System State
Estimators by Software - Power Control Centers and Utility
State Estimator Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Power System State
Estimators by Software - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Power Control Centers and Utility State Estimator for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power System State Estimators by Solution - Weighted Lease
Square (WLS), Least Absolute Value (LAV) and Other Solutions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Power System State
Estimators by Solution - Weighted Lease Square (WLS), Least
Absolute Value (LAV) and Other Solutions Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Power System State
Estimators by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Weighted Lease Square (WLS), Least Absolute Value (LAV) and
Other Solutions for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power System State Estimators by Application - Transmission
Network and Distribution Network - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Power System State
Estimators by Application - Transmission Network and
Distribution Network Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Power System State
Estimators by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Transmission Network and Distribution Network for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power System State Estimators by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Power System State
Estimators by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Power System State
Estimators by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest
of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Power System State Estimators Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 73: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power System State Estimators by Software - Power Control
Centers and Utility State Estimator - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 74: France Historic Review for Power System State
Estimators by Software - Power Control Centers and Utility
State Estimator Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Power System State
Estimators by Software - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Power Control Centers and Utility State Estimator for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power System State Estimators by Solution - Weighted Lease
Square (WLS), Least Absolute Value (LAV) and Other Solutions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: France Historic Review for Power System State
Estimators by Solution - Weighted Lease Square (WLS), Least
Absolute Value (LAV) and Other Solutions Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Power System State
Estimators by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Weighted Lease Square (WLS), Least Absolute Value (LAV) and
Other Solutions for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power System State Estimators by Application - Transmission
Network and Distribution Network - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 80: France Historic Review for Power System State
Estimators by Application - Transmission Network and
Distribution Network Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Power System State
Estimators by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Transmission Network and Distribution Network for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Power System State Estimators Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 82: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power System State Estimators by Software - Power Control
Centers and Utility State Estimator - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Power System State
Estimators by Software - Power Control Centers and Utility
State Estimator Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Power System State
Estimators by Software - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Power Control Centers and Utility State Estimator for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power System State Estimators by Solution - Weighted Lease
Square (WLS), Least Absolute Value (LAV) and Other Solutions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Power System State
Estimators by Solution - Weighted Lease Square (WLS), Least
Absolute Value (LAV) and Other Solutions Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Power System State
Estimators by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Weighted Lease Square (WLS), Least Absolute Value (LAV) and
Other Solutions for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power System State Estimators by Application - Transmission
Network and Distribution Network - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Power System State
Estimators by Application - Transmission Network and
Distribution Network Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Power System State
Estimators by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Transmission Network and Distribution Network for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 91: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power System State Estimators by Software - Power Control
Centers and Utility State Estimator - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 92: Italy Historic Review for Power System State
Estimators by Software - Power Control Centers and Utility
State Estimator Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Power System State
Estimators by Software - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Power Control Centers and Utility State Estimator for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 94: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power System State Estimators by Solution - Weighted Lease
Square (WLS), Least Absolute Value (LAV) and Other Solutions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Power System State
Estimators by Solution - Weighted Lease Square (WLS), Least
Absolute Value (LAV) and Other Solutions Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Power System State
Estimators by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Weighted Lease Square (WLS), Least Absolute Value (LAV) and
Other Solutions for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 97: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power System State Estimators by Application - Transmission
Network and Distribution Network - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Power System State
Estimators by Application - Transmission Network and
Distribution Network Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Power System State
Estimators by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Transmission Network and Distribution Network for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Power System State Estimators Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022
(E)
Table 100: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power
System State Estimators by Software - Power Control Centers and
Utility State Estimator - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 101: UK Historic Review for Power System State Estimators
by Software - Power Control Centers and Utility State Estimator
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: UK 15-Year Perspective for Power System State
Estimators by Software - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Power Control Centers and Utility State Estimator for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 103: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power
System State Estimators by Solution - Weighted Lease Square
(WLS), Least Absolute Value (LAV) and Other Solutions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: UK Historic Review for Power System State Estimators
by Solution - Weighted Lease Square (WLS), Least Absolute Value
(LAV) and Other Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Power System State
Estimators by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Weighted Lease Square (WLS), Least Absolute Value (LAV) and
Other Solutions for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 106: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power
