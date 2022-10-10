Global Power System State Estimators Market to Reach $935.1 Million by 2027

Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Power System State Estimators Industry"

Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Power System State Estimators Market to Reach $935.1 Million by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Power System State Estimators estimated at US$559.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$935.1 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 7.6% over the period 2020-2027. Power Control Centers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.9% CAGR and reach US$580.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Utility State Estimator segment is readjusted to a revised 8.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $123.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR
- The Power System State Estimators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$123.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$173.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 6.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 30 Featured)
ABB Ltd.
CYME International T&D Inc.
DIgSILENT GmbH
Energy Computer Systems
ETAP/Operation Technology, Inc.
General Electric Company
NEPLAN AG
Open System International, Inc.
Powerworld Corporation
Resource Innovations, Inc.
Siemens AG
SKM Systems Analysis Inc.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959760/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Power System State Estimators - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
30 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
COVID-19 Impact, Market Reset & the New Normal: Beyond the
Current Challenges, the Pandemic Will Fuel Energy Transition
Global Energy Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %)
For Years 2019 Through 2025
After Getting Hit the Hardest, the Clean Energy Segment Bound
to Rebound
Global Clean Technologies Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth
Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Recommendations for the Power & Energy Sector in the Post-
Pandemic Era
State Estimator and State Estimation: An Introduction
Power System State Estimators: Prelude
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
World Power System State Estimators Market by Software Type:
(2021): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Power Control
Centers, and Utility State Estimator
World Power System State Estimators Market by Solution (2021):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Weighted Lease Square:
(WLS), Least Absolute Value (LAV), and Other Solutions
Regional Analysis
World Power System State Estimators Market by Region:
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing
Regions (2021 & 2027)
World Power System State Estimators Market - Geographic Regions
Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Europe, Canada, and
Japan
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Distribution State Estimators: Taking Power Network Modeling to
Next Level
Dynamic Power State Estimators for Large-Scale Power Systems
D-P2N2 Approach for State Estimation of Large-Scale
Distribution Grids
New Estimator Deals with Power System Uncertainties Brought by
Renewable Integration
MSE-based State Estimators for DERs
Conditional GAN for Power System State Estimation
State Estimation Remains Integral to Next-Generation Power Systems
New Approach to Mitigate Impact of System Frequency Variability
on State Estimation
Power Grid Modernization Implies Upgrades in Policy Regimes &
Infrastructure
Growing Need to Increase Power T&D Efficiency Bodes Well
Global Investments into Power T&D Infrastructure by Region
(in %) for 2020 and 2040
Relevance in Renewable Energy Based Power Projects
Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy
Sources in Select Countries
Global Investments (US$ Billion) in Renewable Energy by Source:
2018
Growing Investments in Energy Infrastructure Elevates Demand
Electricity Demand Patterns
Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2025, & 2035
Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50
Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth
Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040
Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region:
(1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia,
Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World
Estimated Global Power Generation Infrastructure Requirement:
(in US$ Billion) for China, India, Latin America, and North
America over the Period 2010-2030
Rapid Urbanization: A Mega Growth Driver for Power System State
Estimators
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050
World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total
Population for the Period 1950-2050
World Population Urbanization Rate (%) by Region/Country: 2016 &
2040
Rising Investments in Smart Grids Bodes Well
Global Smart Grid Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2018,
2021 and 2024
Global Market for Smart Grids (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020
Distributed Generation Offers Opportunities
World Distributed Generation Market by Geographic Region (2021 &
2027) - Annual Revenues in US$ Million for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle
East and Africa
New Boundary Defense Mechanism to Prevent Cyberattacks on Power
System State Estimation

