Abstract: - Global Power Device Analyzers Market to Reach $573. 4 Million by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Power Device Analyzers estimated at US$431.

8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$573.4 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.1% over the period 2020-2027. Up to 1000 A, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.5% CAGR and reach US$373.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Above 1000 A segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $116.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR

- The Power Device Analyzers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$116.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$117.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.



- Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

Arbiter Systems

Carlo Gavazzi

Circutor

Dewesoft D.O.O

Dewetron GmbH

Extech Instruments

Fluke Corporation

Hioki E.E Corporation

Iwatsu Electric

Janitza Electronics GmbH

Keysight Technologies

Magtrol

Newtons4th

PCE Instruments

Rohde & Schwarz

Tektronix

Texas Instruments

Vitrex

Yokogawa

ZES Zimmer Electronic Systems GmbH







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Power Device

Analyzers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Power Device Analyzers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Up to 1000 A by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Up to 1000 A by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Above 1000 A by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Above 1000 A by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Consumer

Electronics & Appliances by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics &

Appliances by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Wireless

Communication & Infrastructure by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Communication &

Infrastructure by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Energy by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Energy by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 17: USA Current & Future Analysis for Power Device

Analyzers by Current - Up to 1000 A and Above 1000 A -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: USA 7-Year Perspective for Power Device Analyzers by

Current - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Up to 1000 A

and Above 1000 A for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Power Device

Analyzers by End-Use - Consumer Electronics & Appliances,

Wireless Communication & Infrastructure, Automotive, Energy and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: USA 7-Year Perspective for Power Device Analyzers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics & Appliances, Wireless Communication &

Infrastructure, Automotive, Energy and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 21: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Power Device

Analyzers by Current - Up to 1000 A and Above 1000 A -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Power Device Analyzers

by Current - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Up to 1000

A and Above 1000 A for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 23: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Power Device

Analyzers by End-Use - Consumer Electronics & Appliances,

Wireless Communication & Infrastructure, Automotive, Energy and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Power Device Analyzers

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics & Appliances, Wireless Communication &

Infrastructure, Automotive, Energy and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 25: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Power Device

Analyzers by Current - Up to 1000 A and Above 1000 A -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Power Device Analyzers

by Current - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Up to 1000

A and Above 1000 A for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 27: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Power Device

Analyzers by End-Use - Consumer Electronics & Appliances,

Wireless Communication & Infrastructure, Automotive, Energy and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Power Device Analyzers

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics & Appliances, Wireless Communication &

Infrastructure, Automotive, Energy and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 29: China Current & Future Analysis for Power Device

Analyzers by Current - Up to 1000 A and Above 1000 A -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: China 7-Year Perspective for Power Device Analyzers

by Current - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Up to 1000

A and Above 1000 A for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 31: China Current & Future Analysis for Power Device

Analyzers by End-Use - Consumer Electronics & Appliances,

Wireless Communication & Infrastructure, Automotive, Energy and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: China 7-Year Perspective for Power Device Analyzers

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics & Appliances, Wireless Communication &

Infrastructure, Automotive, Energy and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 33: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Power Device

Analyzers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 34: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Power Device Analyzers

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 35: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Power Device

Analyzers by Current - Up to 1000 A and Above 1000 A -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Power Device Analyzers

by Current - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Up to 1000

A and Above 1000 A for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 37: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Power Device

Analyzers by End-Use - Consumer Electronics & Appliances,

Wireless Communication & Infrastructure, Automotive, Energy and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Power Device Analyzers

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics & Appliances, Wireless Communication &

Infrastructure, Automotive, Energy and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 39: France Current & Future Analysis for Power Device

Analyzers by Current - Up to 1000 A and Above 1000 A -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: France 7-Year Perspective for Power Device Analyzers

by Current - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Up to 1000

A and Above 1000 A for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 41: France Current & Future Analysis for Power Device

Analyzers by End-Use - Consumer Electronics & Appliances,

Wireless Communication & Infrastructure, Automotive, Energy and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: France 7-Year Perspective for Power Device Analyzers

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics & Appliances, Wireless Communication &

Infrastructure, Automotive, Energy and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 43: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Power Device

Analyzers by Current - Up to 1000 A and Above 1000 A -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Power Device Analyzers

by Current - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Up to 1000

A and Above 1000 A for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 45: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Power Device

Analyzers by End-Use - Consumer Electronics & Appliances,

Wireless Communication & Infrastructure, Automotive, Energy and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Power Device Analyzers

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics & Appliances, Wireless Communication &

Infrastructure, Automotive, Energy and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 47: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Power Device

Analyzers by Current - Up to 1000 A and Above 1000 A -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Power Device Analyzers

by Current - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Up to 1000

A and Above 1000 A for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Power Device

Analyzers by End-Use - Consumer Electronics & Appliances,

Wireless Communication & Infrastructure, Automotive, Energy and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Power Device Analyzers

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics & Appliances, Wireless Communication &

Infrastructure, Automotive, Energy and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 51: UK Current & Future Analysis for Power Device

Analyzers by Current - Up to 1000 A and Above 1000 A -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: UK 7-Year Perspective for Power Device Analyzers by

Current - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Up to 1000 A

and Above 1000 A for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 53: UK Current & Future Analysis for Power Device

Analyzers by End-Use - Consumer Electronics & Appliances,

Wireless Communication & Infrastructure, Automotive, Energy and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: UK 7-Year Perspective for Power Device Analyzers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics & Appliances, Wireless Communication &

Infrastructure, Automotive, Energy and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 55: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Power Device

Analyzers by Current - Up to 1000 A and Above 1000 A -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Power Device Analyzers

by Current - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Up to 1000

A and Above 1000 A for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 57: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Power Device

Analyzers by End-Use - Consumer Electronics & Appliances,

Wireless Communication & Infrastructure, Automotive, Energy and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 58: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Power Device Analyzers

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics & Appliances, Wireless Communication &

Infrastructure, Automotive, Energy and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 59: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Power Device

Analyzers by Current - Up to 1000 A and Above 1000 A -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Power Device Analyzers

by Current - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Up to 1000

A and Above 1000 A for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Power Device

Analyzers by End-Use - Consumer Electronics & Appliances,

Wireless Communication & Infrastructure, Automotive, Energy and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Power Device Analyzers

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics & Appliances, Wireless Communication &

Infrastructure, Automotive, Energy and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 63: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Power

Device Analyzers by Current - Up to 1000 A and Above 1000 A -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 64: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Power Device

Analyzers by Current - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Up to 1000 A and Above 1000 A for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 65: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Power

Device Analyzers by End-Use - Consumer Electronics &

Appliances, Wireless Communication & Infrastructure,

Automotive, Energy and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 66: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Power Device

Analyzers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics & Appliances, Wireless Communication &

Infrastructure, Automotive, Energy and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Power

Device Analyzers by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 68: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Power Device

Analyzers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 69: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Power

Device Analyzers by Current - Up to 1000 A and Above 1000 A -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 70: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Power Device

Analyzers by Current - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Up to 1000 A and Above 1000 A for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 71: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Power

Device Analyzers by End-Use - Consumer Electronics &

Appliances, Wireless Communication & Infrastructure,

Automotive, Energy and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 72: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Power Device

Analyzers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics & Appliances, Wireless Communication &

Infrastructure, Automotive, Energy and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2020 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 73: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Power Device

Analyzers by Current - Up to 1000 A and Above 1000 A -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Power Device

Analyzers by Current - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Up to 1000 A and Above 1000 A for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 75: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Power Device

Analyzers by End-Use - Consumer Electronics & Appliances,

Wireless Communication & Infrastructure, Automotive, Energy and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 76: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Power Device

Analyzers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics & Appliances, Wireless Communication &

Infrastructure, Automotive, Energy and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2020 & 2027



INDIA

Table 77: India Current & Future Analysis for Power Device

Analyzers by Current - Up to 1000 A and Above 1000 A -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: India 7-Year Perspective for Power Device Analyzers

by Current - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Up to 1000

A and Above 1000 A for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 79: India Current & Future Analysis for Power Device

Analyzers by End-Use - Consumer Electronics & Appliances,

Wireless Communication & Infrastructure, Automotive, Energy and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: India 7-Year Perspective for Power Device Analyzers

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics & Appliances, Wireless Communication &

Infrastructure, Automotive, Energy and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2020 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 81: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Power

Device Analyzers by Current - Up to 1000 A and Above 1000 A -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 82: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Power Device

Analyzers by Current - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Up to 1000 A and Above 1000 A for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 83: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Power

Device Analyzers by End-Use - Consumer Electronics &

Appliances, Wireless Communication & Infrastructure,

Automotive, Energy and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 84: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Power Device

Analyzers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics & Appliances, Wireless Communication &

Infrastructure, Automotive, Energy and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 85: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Power Device Analyzers by Current - Up to 1000 A and Above 1000

A - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Power

Device Analyzers by Current - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Up to 1000 A and Above 1000 A for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 87: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Power Device Analyzers by End-Use - Consumer Electronics &

Appliances, Wireless Communication & Infrastructure,

Automotive, Energy and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 88: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Power

Device Analyzers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Consumer Electronics & Appliances, Wireless

Communication & Infrastructure, Automotive, Energy and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 89: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Power

Device Analyzers by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,

Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 90: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Power Device

Analyzers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America

Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Power

Device Analyzers by Current - Up to 1000 A and Above 1000 A -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Power Device

Analyzers by Current - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Up to 1000 A and Above 1000 A for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 93: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Power

Device Analyzers by End-Use - Consumer Electronics &

Appliances, Wireless Communication & Infrastructure,

Automotive, Energy and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 94: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Power Device

Analyzers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics & Appliances, Wireless Communication &

Infrastructure, Automotive, Energy and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2020 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 95: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Power Device

Analyzers by Current - Up to 1000 A and Above 1000 A -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Argentina 7-Year Perspective for Power Device

Analyzers by Current - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Up to 1000 A and Above 1000 A for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Power Device

Analyzers by End-Use - Consumer Electronics & Appliances,

Wireless Communication & Infrastructure, Automotive, Energy and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Argentina 7-Year Perspective for Power Device

Analyzers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics & Appliances, Wireless Communication &

Infrastructure, Automotive, Energy and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2020 & 2027



BRAZIL

Table 99: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Power Device

Analyzers by Current - Up to 1000 A and Above 1000 A -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 100: Brazil 7-Year Perspective for Power Device Analyzers

by Current - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Up to 1000

A and Above 1000 A for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 101: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Power Device

Analyzers by End-Use - Consumer Electronics & Appliances,

Wireless Communication & Infrastructure, Automotive, Energy and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Brazil 7-Year Perspective for Power Device Analyzers

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics & Appliances, Wireless Communication &

Infrastructure, Automotive, Energy and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2020 & 2027



MEXICO

Table 103: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Power Device

Analyzers by Current - Up to 1000 A and Above 1000 A -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Mexico 7-Year Perspective for Power Device Analyzers

by Current - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Up to 1000

A and Above 1000 A for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 105: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Power Device

Analyzers by End-Use - Consumer Electronics & Appliances,

Wireless Communication & Infrastructure, Automotive, Energy and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 106: Mexico 7-Year Perspective for Power Device Analyzers

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics & Appliances, Wireless Communication &

Infrastructure, Automotive, Energy and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 107: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Power Device Analyzers by Current - Up to 1000 A and Above 1000

A - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Rest of Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Power

Device Analyzers by Current - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Up to 1000 A and Above 1000 A for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 109: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Power Device Analyzers by End-Use - Consumer Electronics &

Appliances, Wireless Communication & Infrastructure,

Automotive, Energy and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 110: Rest of Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Power

Device Analyzers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Consumer Electronics & Appliances, Wireless

Communication & Infrastructure, Automotive, Energy and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 111: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Power

Device Analyzers by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi

Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 112: Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Power Device

Analyzers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle

East Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 113: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Power

Device Analyzers by Current - Up to 1000 A and Above 1000 A -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Power Device

Analyzers by Current - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Up to 1000 A and Above 1000 A for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 115: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Power

Device Analyzers by End-Use - Consumer Electronics &

Appliances, Wireless Communication & Infrastructure,

Automotive, Energy and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 116: Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Power Device

Analyzers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics & Appliances, Wireless Communication &

Infrastructure, Automotive, Energy and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2020 & 2027



IRAN

Table 117: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Power Device

Analyzers by Current - Up to 1000 A and Above 1000 A -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 118: Iran 7-Year Perspective for Power Device Analyzers

by Current - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Up to 1000

A and Above 1000 A for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 119: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Power Device

Analyzers by End-Use - Consumer Electronics & Appliances,

Wireless Communication & Infrastructure, Automotive, Energy and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 120: Iran 7-Year Perspective for Power Device Analyzers

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics & Appliances, Wireless Communication &

Infrastructure, Automotive, Energy and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2020 & 2027



ISRAEL

Table 121: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Power Device

Analyzers by Current - Up to 1000 A and Above 1000 A -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 122: Israel 7-Year Perspective for Power Device Analyzers

by Current - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Up to 1000

A and Above 1000 A for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 123: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Power Device

Analyzers by End-Use - Consumer Electronics & Appliances,

Wireless Communication & Infrastructure, Automotive, Energy and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 124: Israel 7-Year Perspective for Power Device Analyzers

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics & Appliances, Wireless Communication &

Infrastructure, Automotive, Energy and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2020 & 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 125: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Power

Device Analyzers by Current - Up to 1000 A and Above 1000 A -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 126: Saudi Arabia 7-Year Perspective for Power Device

Analyzers by Current - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Up to 1000 A and Above 1000 A for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 127: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Power

Device Analyzers by End-Use - Consumer Electronics &

Appliances, Wireless Communication & Infrastructure,

Automotive, Energy and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 128: Saudi Arabia 7-Year Perspective for Power Device

Analyzers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics & Appliances, Wireless Communication &

Infrastructure, Automotive, Energy and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 129: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Power Device

Analyzers by Current - Up to 1000 A and Above 1000 A -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 130: UAE 7-Year Perspective for Power Device Analyzers by

Current - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Up to 1000 A

and Above 1000 A for the Years 2020 & 2027



