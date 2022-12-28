Global Power Device Analyzers Market to Reach $633.6 Million by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Power Device Analyzers estimated at US$461. 1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$633. 6 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.
6% over the period 2020-2027. Below 1000 A, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.2% CAGR and reach US$370.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Above 1000 A segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $124.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR
The Power Device Analyzers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$124.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$133.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 3.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
Arbiter Systems
Carlo Gavazzi
Circutor
Dewesoft D.O.O
Dewetron GmbH
Extech Instruments
Fluke Corporation
Hioki E.E Corporation
Iwatsu Electric
Janitza Electronics GmbH
Keysight Technologies
Magtrol
Newtons4th
PCE Instruments
Rohde & Schwarz
Tektronix
Texas Instruments
Vitrex
Yokogawa
ZES Zimmer Electronic Systems GmbH
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Power Device Analyzers - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power
Device Analyzers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Power Device Analyzers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Above
1000 A by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Above 1000 A by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consumer Electronics & Appliances by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics &
Appliances by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Energy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Energy by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Power Device Analyzers Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Below 1000 A by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 7-Year Perspective for Below 1000 A by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Telecommunications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World 7-Year Perspective for Telecommunications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 7-Year Perspective for Medical by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Power Device Analyzers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power
Device Analyzers by Current - Below 1000 A and Above 1000 A -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA 7-Year Perspective for Power Device Analyzers by
Current - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 1000 A
and Above 1000 A for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power
Device Analyzers by End-Use - Automotive, Energy,
Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics & Appliances, Medical
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: USA 7-Year Perspective for Power Device Analyzers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Energy, Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics & Appliances,
Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 24: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Device Analyzers by Current - Below 1000 A and Above 1000
A - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 25: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Power Device Analyzers
by Current - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 1000
A and Above 1000 A for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Device Analyzers by End-Use - Automotive, Energy,
Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics & Appliances, Medical
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Power Device Analyzers
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Energy, Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics &
Appliances, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 &
2027
JAPAN
Power Device Analyzers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 28: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Device Analyzers by Current - Below 1000 A and Above 1000
A - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Power Device Analyzers
by Current - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 1000
A and Above 1000 A for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 30: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Device Analyzers by End-Use - Automotive, Energy,
Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics & Appliances, Medical
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 31: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Power Device Analyzers
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Energy, Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics &
Appliances, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 &
2027
CHINA
Power Device Analyzers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 32: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Device Analyzers by Current - Below 1000 A and Above 1000
A - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: China 7-Year Perspective for Power Device Analyzers
by Current - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 1000
A and Above 1000 A for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 34: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Device Analyzers by End-Use - Automotive, Energy,
Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics & Appliances, Medical
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: China 7-Year Perspective for Power Device Analyzers
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Energy, Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics &
Appliances, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 &
2027
EUROPE
Power Device Analyzers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 36: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Device Analyzers by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 37: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Power Device Analyzers
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Device Analyzers by Current - Below 1000 A and Above 1000
A - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Power Device Analyzers
by Current - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 1000
A and Above 1000 A for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 40: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Device Analyzers by End-Use - Automotive, Energy,
Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics & Appliances, Medical
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Power Device Analyzers
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Energy, Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics &
Appliances, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 &
2027
FRANCE
Power Device Analyzers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 42: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Device Analyzers by Current - Below 1000 A and Above 1000
A - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 43: France 7-Year Perspective for Power Device Analyzers
by Current - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 1000
A and Above 1000 A for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 44: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Device Analyzers by End-Use - Automotive, Energy,
Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics & Appliances, Medical
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: France 7-Year Perspective for Power Device Analyzers
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Energy, Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics &
Appliances, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 &
2027
GERMANY
Power Device Analyzers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 46: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Device Analyzers by Current - Below 1000 A and Above 1000
A - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Power Device Analyzers
by Current - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 1000
A and Above 1000 A for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 48: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Device Analyzers by End-Use - Automotive, Energy,
Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics & Appliances, Medical
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 49: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Power Device Analyzers
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Energy, Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics &
Appliances, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 &
2027
ITALY
Table 50: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Device Analyzers by Current - Below 1000 A and Above 1000
A - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Power Device Analyzers
by Current - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 1000
A and Above 1000 A for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Device Analyzers by End-Use - Automotive, Energy,
Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics & Appliances, Medical
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Power Device Analyzers
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Energy, Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics &
Appliances, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Power Device Analyzers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 54: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power
Device Analyzers by Current - Below 1000 A and Above 1000 A -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 55: UK 7-Year Perspective for Power Device Analyzers by
Current - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 1000 A
and Above 1000 A for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 56: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power
Device Analyzers by End-Use - Automotive, Energy,
Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics & Appliances, Medical
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: UK 7-Year Perspective for Power Device Analyzers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Energy, Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics & Appliances,
Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 58: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Device Analyzers by Current - Below 1000 A and Above 1000
A - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Power Device Analyzers
by Current - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 1000
A and Above 1000 A for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 60: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Device Analyzers by End-Use - Automotive, Energy,
Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics & Appliances, Medical
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 61: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Power Device Analyzers
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Energy, Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics &
Appliances, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 &
2027
RUSSIA
Table 62: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Device Analyzers by Current - Below 1000 A and Above 1000
A - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Power Device Analyzers
by Current - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 1000
A and Above 1000 A for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 64: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Device Analyzers by End-Use - Automotive, Energy,
Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics & Appliances, Medical
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Power Device Analyzers
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Energy, Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics &
Appliances, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 &
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 66: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Power Device Analyzers by Current - Below 1000 A and Above
1000 A - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 67: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Power Device
Analyzers by Current - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Below 1000 A and Above 1000 A for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 68: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Power Device Analyzers by End-Use - Automotive, Energy,
Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics & Appliances, Medical
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Power Device
Analyzers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Energy, Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics &
Appliances, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 &
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Power Device Analyzers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 70: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Power Device Analyzers by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Power Device
Analyzers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 72: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Power Device Analyzers by Current - Below 1000 A and Above
1000 A - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 73: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Power Device
Analyzers by Current - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Below 1000 A and Above 1000 A for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 74: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Power Device Analyzers by End-Use - Automotive, Energy,
Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics & Appliances, Medical
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Power Device
Analyzers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Energy, Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics &
Appliances, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 &
2027
AUSTRALIA
Power Device Analyzers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 76: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Device Analyzers by Current - Below 1000 A and Above 1000
A - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Power Device
Analyzers by Current - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Below 1000 A and Above 1000 A for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 78: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Device Analyzers by End-Use - Automotive, Energy,
Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics & Appliances, Medical
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 79: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Power Device
Analyzers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Energy, Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics &
Appliances, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 &
2027
INDIA
Power Device Analyzers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 80: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Device Analyzers by Current - Below 1000 A and Above 1000
A - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: India 7-Year Perspective for Power Device Analyzers
by Current - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 1000
A and Above 1000 A for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 82: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Device Analyzers by End-Use - Automotive, Energy,
Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics & Appliances, Medical
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: India 7-Year Perspective for Power Device Analyzers
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Energy, Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics &
Appliances, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 &
2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 84: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Power Device Analyzers by Current - Below 1000 A and Above
1000 A - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 85: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Power Device
Analyzers by Current - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Below 1000 A and Above 1000 A for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 86: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Power Device Analyzers by End-Use - Automotive, Energy,
Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics & Appliances, Medical
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Power Device
Analyzers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Energy, Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics &
Appliances, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 &
2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 88: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Power Device Analyzers by Current - Below 1000 A
and Above 1000 A - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Power
Device Analyzers by Current - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Below 1000 A and Above 1000 A for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 90: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Power Device Analyzers by End-Use - Automotive,
Energy, Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics & Appliances,
Medical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 91: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Power
Device Analyzers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Automotive, Energy, Telecommunications, Consumer
Electronics & Appliances, Medical and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2021 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Power Device Analyzers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 92: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Power Device Analyzers by Geographic Region - Argentina,
Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Power Device
Analyzers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 94: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Power Device Analyzers by Current - Below 1000 A and Above
1000 A - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Power Device
Analyzers by Current - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Below 1000 A and Above 1000 A for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 96: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Power Device Analyzers by End-Use - Automotive, Energy,
Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics & Appliances, Medical
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 97: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Power Device
Analyzers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Energy, Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics &
Appliances, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 &
2027
ARGENTINA
Table 98: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Device Analyzers by Current - Below 1000 A and Above 1000
A - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Argentina 7-Year Perspective for Power Device
Analyzers by Current - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Below 1000 A and Above 1000 A for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 100: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Device Analyzers by End-Use - Automotive, Energy,
Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics & Appliances, Medical
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Argentina 7-Year Perspective for Power Device
Analyzers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Energy, Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics &
Appliances, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 &
2027
BRAZIL
Table 102: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Device Analyzers by Current - Below 1000 A and Above 1000
A - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 103: Brazil 7-Year Perspective for Power Device Analyzers
by Current - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 1000
A and Above 1000 A for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 104: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Device Analyzers by End-Use - Automotive, Energy,
Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics & Appliances, Medical
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Brazil 7-Year Perspective for Power Device Analyzers
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Energy, Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics &
Appliances, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 &
2027
MEXICO
Table 106: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Device Analyzers by Current - Below 1000 A and Above 1000
A - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Mexico 7-Year Perspective for Power Device Analyzers
by Current - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 1000
A and Above 1000 A for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 108: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Device Analyzers by End-Use - Automotive, Energy,
Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics & Appliances, Medical
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 109: Mexico 7-Year Perspective for Power Device Analyzers
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Energy, Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics &
Appliances, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 &
2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 110: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Power Device Analyzers by Current - Below 1000 A
and Above 1000 A - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: Rest of Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Power
Device Analyzers by Current - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Below 1000 A and Above 1000 A for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 112: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Power Device Analyzers by End-Use - Automotive,
Energy, Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics & Appliances,
Medical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 113: Rest of Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Power
Device Analyzers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Automotive, Energy, Telecommunications, Consumer
Electronics & Appliances, Medical and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2021 & 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Power Device Analyzers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)
Table 114: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Power Device Analyzers by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel,
Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 115: Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Power Device
Analyzers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle
East Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 116: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Power Device Analyzers by Current - Below 1000 A and Above
1000 A - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Power Device
Analyzers by Current - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Below 1000 A and Above 1000 A for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 118: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Power Device Analyzers by End-Use - Automotive, Energy,
Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics & Appliances, Medical
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Power Device
Analyzers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Energy, Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics &
Appliances, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 &
2027
IRAN
Table 120: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Device Analyzers by Current - Below 1000 A and Above 1000
A - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 121: Iran 7-Year Perspective for Power Device Analyzers
by Current - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 1000
A and Above 1000 A for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 122: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Device Analyzers by End-Use - Automotive, Energy,
Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics & Appliances, Medical
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 123: Iran 7-Year Perspective for Power Device Analyzers
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Energy, Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics &
Appliances, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 &
2027
ISRAEL
