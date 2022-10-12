Global Power Banks Market to Reach $17.7 Billion by 2027
Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Power Banks Market to Reach $17.7 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Power Banks estimated at US$8.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17.7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 11.1% over the period 2020-2027. Lithium Ion, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.7% CAGR and reach US$12.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Lithium Polymer segment is readjusted to a revised 12.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.8% CAGR
- The Power Banks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.7% and 9.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.2% CAGR.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Power Bank Market Loses Energy amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Work from Home Culture to Support Growth
Frequency of Remote Work Before and After COVID-19 in the US: 2020
Introduction of Innovative Strategies Enable Companies to
Maintain Profitability Margins During Ongoing COVID-19
Pandemic
Power Banks - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
93 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Power Banks: A Prelude
Market Outlook
Li-Ion Batteries Command Major Share
Asia-Pacific Continues to Gain Spotlight
Market Challenges
Low-Quality Products Restrain Adoption of Power Banks
Competition
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Expanding Internet User Base & Consumer Appetite for Digital
Media and Growing Power Consumption of Devices Drive the Need
for Power Banks
Global Internet Usage: Number of Internet Users (in Billion)
and Internet Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years 2015
through 2019
Global Mobile Data Traffic in EB/Month for the Year 2015, 2017,
2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Number of Internet Users (in Million) and Internet Penetration
Rate (in %) by Region for the Year 2019
Breakdown of Internet Users (in %) by Region: Q1 2020
Growing Penetration of Social Media and Social Networking and
Stress on Battery Usage Creates Need for Power Banks
Social Media Penetration Worldwide: % of Active Monthly Users
Compared to Total Population for 2019
Top Social Media Platforms by Usage (In Millions): April 2020
Increasing Penetration of Mobile Gaming Fuel Demand for Power
Banks
Gaming Industry by Segment: 2020E
Percentage of Time Spent on Mobile Apps by Category for 2019
Advent of 5G to Induce Demand for Power Banks
Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by Technology: 2019
and 2025
Proliferation of Mobile Phone Users: A Major Growth Driver
Smartphones : A Major Consumer of Power Banks
Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016
-2020
Growth in Wearables Market Augments Well for Market Growth
World Wearables Market Revenues (in US$ Billion) for Years
2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022
E-Commerce Segment to Exhibit Exponential Growth in Global
Power Bank Market
Trend Towards Mobility Augurs Well for Market Growth
Power Banks Enter into Wireless Charging Era with Aplomb
Limitations Pave Way for Reliable Options
Power Banks Tread Enchanting Journey with Higher Degree of
Sophistication
Technology Advancements Drive Advanced Functionality of Power
banks
Power Banks with Quick Charge 3.0
Power Banks with 18W Fast Charging
Rise in Introduction of Slim and Light Weight Power Banks
Power Banks Go Beyond Charging
Lithium Polymer Batteries Gain Traction
Difference Between Li-Ion and Li-Polymer Batteries
Growing Concerns for Preserving Scarce Natural Resources Fuel
Demand for Solar Power Banks
Industry Witnesses Rise in Introduction of Fast Charging Power
Banks
Tech Savvy Millennials and Gen Z: Important Demographic Drivers
Social Media Users Penetration (in %) by Generation
Demand for Shared Power Banks Exhibits Growth
