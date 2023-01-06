Global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic market is projected to grow at a CAGR of % by 2033: Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain Reports Ltd
·8 min read
Visiongain Reports Ltd
Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic 2023-2033. It includes profiles of Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic and Forecasts Visiongain has published a new report: Global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Market, (COVID-19 Impact Analysis):- Market Segment by Category, (Bottles & Films Plastics, Non-Bottle Rigid Plastics) Market Segment by Processing, (Mechanical Processing, Chemical Processing, Biological  Processing) Market Segment by Service, (Collection & Transportation Service, Recycling Service, Incineration Service, Landfill Service) Market Segment by Application, (Packaging, Building & Construction, Automotive, Electronics, Other Application) Market Segment by Type, (Polypropylene (PP), Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE), High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), PolyVinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Other Polymer Type) plus COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (“V”-shaped, “W”-shaped, “U”-shaped, “L”-shaped), Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.

The global post-consumer recycled plastic market was valued at US$16,239 million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Carbon Footprint Reduction is Driving the Market Growth

By requiring fewer emissions than virgin plastics, choosing more sustainable packaging materials reduces waste and lowers the carbon footprint. It is the superior packaging material for future industries as it strives for a more circular economy. Greenhouse gases are a major contributor to rising pollution levels in our environments. Because the entire process of producing plastics requires the use of oil, a large amount of greenhouse gases is produced. Recycling plastic rather than manufacturing it from scratch reduces the emission of harmful greenhouse gases. This saves energy and protects natural resources: the production process of virgin polymers requires natural resources such as water, oil, natural gas, and coal as raw materials.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report

https://www.visiongain.com/report/post-consumer-recycled-plastic-market-2022/#download_sampe_div

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Market?

While the world grapples with the far-reaching consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, ongoing environmental crises have been largely ignored. The scarcity mindset induced by the pandemic is one reason for this shift in priorities. Scarcity is the sensation of having less than what is required, and it causes people to prioritise short-term needs over long-term ones. Scarcity during the pandemic can reduce people's willingness to engage in pro-environmental behaviour, resulting in environmental degradation and an increase in the likelihood of future pandemics. To protect pro-environmental behaviour, it argues that it should not be viewed as value-laden and labour-intensive, but rather as actions that address a wide range of human needs, including pragmatic actions that conserve resources, particularly during times of scarcity.

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 383-page report provides 167 tables and 214 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the global post-consumer recycled plastic market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic. Get financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including type, category, application, processing, services, and company size and capture higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing post-consumer recycled plastic market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Recycling and Sustainability Are Being Aided by Artificial Intelligence and Robots in the Business World

Robots and artificial intelligence (AI) are assisting the business world in dealing with recycling and sustainability. This is due to the coronavirus pandemic, not more research into this technology. There is currently no perfect reverse logistics robot to solve the used plastic bottle problem. However, robots and AI systems are being developed to improve assembly line separation of useful or recyclable plastics from those that cannot be recycled. Human workers are also being replaced by robots in the lifting, sorting, and transportation of packages. In some of these supply chain operations, robots outperform humans. When the pandemic is over, robots and AI systems will be there to help.

Plastics with Recycled Content Are Being Mandated by Governments

Recycled content regulations have emerged as an economic tool to help drive demand for post-consumer resin (PCR), advance markets for recycled plastics, and drive a circular economy. Furthermore, the implementation of PCR minimum requirements can increase the value of recycled materials, which can help improve recycling economics and drive investment and innovation.

Materials collected and recycled (often through curb side programmes) so that it can be used as post-consumer resin in new applications, such as plastics (e.g., packaging, products, etc.). They are not recycled and are commonly made from petrochemical feedstock (e.g., natural gas, crude oil, etc.). With this significant regulatory shift, retailers must start preparing their supply chains for these requirements as recycled content regulations are developed and implemented across North America. Recycled content minimum requirements are increasing from California to Europe in an effort to increase the supply of quality PCR and drive a circular economy through increased plastic waste collection, processing, and recycling.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report

https://www.visiongain.com/report/post-consumer-recycled-plastic-market 2022/#download_sampe_div

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Reusing Plastic Waste could become a Significant Source of Profit for Chemical Companies

In response to public outrage over global plastic pollution, the chemical industry is beginning to mobilise on the issue. How industry leaders are moving beyond the use-once-and-throw-away mentality that has defined the plastics industry's history and embracing a broader definition of product stewardship that includes dealing with plastics waste. It is not only what society expects and is becoming a requirement for the industry to keep its operating licence, but it could also represent a significant and profitable new business opportunity.

Chemical recycling or pyrolysis plants will need to be built locally and integrate their products with refineries or chemical plants. According to the American Chemistry Council, hundreds of new facilities will need to be built in North America to recycle just 25% of the post-consumer recoverable plastics that are currently being disposed of in landfills.

Plastics Are Repurposed Rather than Recycled

Plastic recycling, unlike glass or aluminium recycling, does not "close the loop" because most postconsumer plastics cannot be reused. Instead, if a plastic was previously used to contain milk, it would be recycled into lower-grade products such as jacket fill, fleece, carpet, and plastic lumber. The same piece of plastic can only be recycled about 2-3 times before it degrades to the point where it is no longer usable. Even if it were to be used for the same purpose, it would be combined with virgin resin to improve its quality. Recycling plastic, in essence, only extends its lifespan and delays its eventual disposal. All plastic eventually ends up in a landfill or incinerator.

Competitive Landscape
The major players operating in the post-consumer recycled plastic market are Amcor PLC, Berry Global Group, Inc., Biffa PLC, Clean Harbors, Inc., Coveris Group, DS Smith plc, Eco-Products Inc., Genpak LLC, Huhtamaki Oyj, Mondi PLC, Placon Corporation, Republic Services, Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, Sonoco Products Co., Stericycle Inc., Suez Environnement, Veolia Environment SA, Waste Connections, Inc., Waste Management, Inc., . These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

  • 08 Aug 2022, Veolia executes a unilateral put agreement in which Macquarie Asset Management irrevocably agrees to acquire 100% of the share capital of Suez Recycling and Recovery UK Group, which regroups Suez waste operations in the United Kingdom. The proceeds from the sale will be around €2.4 billion.

  • 09 June 2022, SUEZ and its partners Royal Bafokeng Holdings ("RBH") and African Infrastructure Investment Managers ("AIIM") have agreed to buy EnviroServ Holdings Proprietary Limited ("EnviroServ"). This acquisition will allow SUEZ to strengthen its position as an international player in industrial and municipal waste treatment activities, as well as in the African continent.

To find more Visiongain research reports on the Renewable sector, click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: oliver.davison@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative independent market intelligence providers around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports, which cover 10-year forecasts, are hundreds of pages long, with in-depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets with a lot of synergies. These markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defence, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customised and syndicated market research reports offer a bespoke piece of market intelligence customised to your very own business needs.

Contact:

Oliver Davison
PR at Visiongain Reports Ltd
UK Tel: +44 207 336 6100.
Email: oliver.davison@visiongain.com
Web: www.visiongain.com


Latest Stories

  • For Saints, Panthers results matter in season finale

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — First-year Saints coach Dennis Allen appears to have earned himself a second season, thanks in part to his club's current three-game winning streak. Not that Allen sounds ready to exhale as New Orleans (7-9) prepares to host Carolina (6-10) in the season finale for both teams on Sunday. The game holds no playoff implications. Just don't tell either coach that it's meaningless. “Nothing’s meaningless," Allen asserted. "All these things matter.” When the Saints fell to 4-9 after

  • Chargers may know by kickoff if Broncos game affects seeding

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Staley is approaching the final week of regular-season practices for the Los Angeles Chargers with a business as usual approach. What happens in the three hours leading up to Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos though will have a lot of bearing on the Chargers' strategy though. The playoff-bound Bolts should know by kickoff if their game has any bearing on the AFC's fifth seed for the playoffs. The NFL made that a reality on Wednesday when it scheduled the

  • Eichel shines in Knights return in 5-2 win over Penguins

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists in his return from a lower-body injury and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Thursday night. Vegas leads the Western Conference and is tied for second in the NHL at its midway point of the season. Pittsburgh, a 2-1 loser in Boston on Monday in the Winter Classic, has lost six straight, going 0-4-2 since Dec. 27. After giving the Knights a 2-0 lead early in the first period, Eichel — back after missing 11 games — a

  • Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a

  • Canada defeats rival U.S., advances to world junior gold-medal game against Czech Republic

    Thomas Milic is the only player on Canada's roster passed over at the NHL draft. An incredible performance Wednesday has his country one step from its 20th gold medal at the world junior hockey championship. Milic was outstanding in making 43 saves as the tournament hosts fought back from an early 2-0 semifinal deficit in Halifax to defeat the United States 6-2 in another emotional matchup between the bitter international rivals. "Definitely the best moment of my hockey career and maybe my life,

  • Canada's Louttit crowds World Cup ski jump podium

    LJUBNO, Slovenia — Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively. Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria. Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women. Louttit and Strate helped Canada

  • Forsberg, Karlsson, Raanta named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Nashville left-wing Filip Forsberg, San Jose defenceman Erik Karlsson and Carolina goaltender Antti Raanta have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Forsberg led the NHL with five goals and tied for the league lead with seven points over three games last week. He had back-to-back three-point performances with a goal and two assists in a 6-1 victory over Anaheim on Friday and his eighth career hat trick in a 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas on Saturday. Karlsson led the NHL with sev

  • Vancouver Canucks snap skid with 4-2 win over struggling Colorado Avalanche

    VANCOUVER — After another string of ugly losses, the Vancouver Canucks knew they had to respond. On Thursday they did, beating the defending Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche 4-2. "We've proven that this group can do it," said J.T. Miller, who sealed the score with an empty-net strike late in the third period. "It's just about doing it on a regular basis and that being in our DNA as a team and obviously we did it tonight, so felt good." The result snapped a three-game skid for the Canucks

  • Red Wings place forward Jakub Vrana on waivers

    The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers on Tuesday in a surprising move.

  • Vikings look to steady themselves for playoffs against Bears

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings come into the regular-season finale with the NFC North championship secured, a home game in the playoffs guaranteed and a bitter taste in their mouths. A lopsided loss last week left them staggering. They hope to steady themselves before the playoffs start. The Vikings will try to do just that when they visit the Chicago Bears to close out the regular season on Sunday. “Momentum is real, and it’s really big in the playoffs," defensive tackle Harrison Phillips

  • Lions rout Bears 41-10 and take playoff hopes to Green Bay

    DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 on Sunday to remain in the playoff chase. The Lions (8-8) have won seven of nine to give themselves a shot at earning a postseason spot for the first time since 2016 going into their regular-season finale at Green Bay. The Justin Fields-led Bears (3-13) took two leads in the opening quarter before collapsing and losing a franchise-record ninth st

  • Jets' playoff hopes slide away again with 5th straight loss

    SEATTLE (AP) — The New York Jets' lengthy slide finally reached the bottom. From legitimate playoff contenders barely a month ago to yet another postseason spent at home as a spectator. New York was eliminated from postseason contention with its 23-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, ensuring that for the franchise-record 12th straight season the Jets won't be part of the NFL playoffs, the longest active drought in the league. The Jets (7-9) last reached the postseason in 2011 and will fin

  • Forsberg, Karlsson, Raanta named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Nashville left-wing Filip Forsberg, San Jose defenceman Erik Karlsson and Carolina goaltender Antti Raanta have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Forsberg led the NHL with five goals and tied for the league lead with seven points over three games last week. He had back-to-back three-point performances with a goal and two assists in a 6-1 victory over Anaheim on Friday and his eighth career hat trick in a 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas on Saturday. Karlsson led the NHL with sev

  • Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4 in shootout, win 11th straight

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Bears' Fields uncertain to play with rushing mark in reach

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Justin Fields might not get the chance to break the single-season rushing record for an NFL quarterback. Coach Matt Eberflus threw Fields' status for the Chicago Bears' season finale against Minnesota into question Monday, saying there are “ongoing conversations about everybody” with general manager Ryan Poles. Fields needs 63 yards to break the QB rushing record of 1,206 set by Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson in 2019 during his MVP season. But it's not clear he'll get that op

  • Benintendi just planning to be himself as he joins White Sox

    CHICAGO (AP) — When Pedro Grifol was preparing for his first interview for the manager job with the Chicago White Sox, he identified Andrew Benintendi as a perfect fit for the team. When Benintendi's name was brought up during his second interview, Grifol knew he was on to something. “He’s exactly what we were looking for this offseason,” Grifol said. With Grifol on hand, Benintendi pulled on his new No. 23 White Sox jersey on Wednesday — a day after finalizing a $75 million, five-year deal. It'

  • Somehow, the Dolphins still have a real chance at playoffs

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — They might not have their starting quarterback. They might not have their backup quarterback. They’ve lost five consecutive games and haven’t beaten a team that currently has a winning record since September. Somehow, the Miami Dolphins still have life. No team in NFL history has had losing streaks of both three and five games in the same season and made the playoffs. But the Dolphins — with a win over the New York Jets on Sunday and some help from the Buffalo Bills —

  • Despite changes, Broncos stuck with same old result in KC

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The coach making all the important decisions on the Denver sideline was different Sunday. So was the one calling the offensive plays from a booth high above Arrowhead Stadium. The result was very much the same. Less than a week after the beaten-down Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, and put 67-year-old career assistant Jerry Rosburg in charge, they fumbled through another game they could've won. Their defense collapsed when it mattered the most, and t

  • Stars sign veteran Joe Pavelski to extension through 2023-24

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Veteran forward Joe Pavelski signed a one-year contract extension with the Dallas Stars on Sunday before he could have become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season. The extension for the 2023-24 season has a base salary of US$3.5 million, along with an additional $2 million in potential performance bonuses. The 38-year-old Pavelski currently is in his fourth season with Dallas and his 17th in the NHL. Pavelski has appeared in all 38 games this season and is th

  • Chargers' Ekeler hits 100-reception mark for the season

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler became the fifth running back in NFL history to have a 100-reception season with his first catch during Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Ekeler caught an 8-yard pass from Justin Herbert on the Chargers' opening possession, giving him the sixth 100-reception season by a running back. Ekeler joins former Chargers great LaDainian Tomlinson, Larry Centers of Arizona, Matt Forte of Chicago and Christian McCaffrey as t