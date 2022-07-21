Global Positive Allosteric Modulators Market to Grow at a Significant CAGR During 2022-2031; Market to Grow on the Back of the Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Mental Disorders, Upsurge in the Geriatric Population, and Advancement in R&D

Research Nester Logo

Key Companies Covered in the Global Positive Allosteric Modulators Market Research Report by Research Nester Are Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Sanofi-aventis Groupe, Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Merc & Co., Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Pfizer Inc., and other key market players.

New York, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the World Health Organization, anxiety and depressive disorders are estimated to be the most prevalent mental disorders, affecting 1 in 8 persons, or 970 million people worldwide, in 2019. On account of the COVID-19 pandemic, the percentage of persons who suffer from anxiety and depression illnesses increased from 26% to 28% in 2020. In 2019, 301 million people, including 58 million children and adolescents, suffered from an anxiety disorder. In the same year, 280 million individuals—including 23 million children and teenagers—were dealing with depression, and 40 million people had bipolar disorder.

Research Nester has published a detailed market report on ‘ Global Positive Allosteric Modulators Market ’ for the forecast period i.e. 2022 – 2031 which includes the ongoing industry innovations and recent trends being adopted by the major industry players to achieve their business targets. Apart from that, the inclusive data on market size, growth rate, market revenue share, growth opportunities and challenges for the market players along with worldwide analysis on five major regions – North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa has been provided in the report.

Around 24 million people, or 1 in 300 people (0.32%) worldwide, suffer from schizophrenia. Adults had a rate of 1 in 222 (or 0.45%) at this time. Schizophrenia patients have a 2 to 3 times higher risk of dying young than the general population. The global positive allosteric modulators market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. In order to alter a receptor's responsiveness to stimulation, chemicals known as allosteric modulators bind to the receptor. Positive allosteric modulators work to promote agonist-mediated response, they are employed as a unique therapy strategy for patients with mental diseases namely dementia, acute anxiety, chronic depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, Alzheimer’s, and other mental disorders. The increasing prevalence of mental disorders is expected to boost market growth over the forecast period. According to figures from the WHO, as of 2020, 55 million individuals are estimated to living with dementia worldwide, and there will be around 10 million new cases each year.

Additionally, positive allosteric modulators are employed in novel medications. Increasing investment in the healthcare sector and research and development field is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. According to data from the World Bank, healthcare costs accounted for 9.858% of global gross domestic product (GDP) in 2018, while spending on research and development accounted for 2.203% of GDP. Furthermore, the rising geriatric population across the globe, who are more prone to chronic mental disorders is predicted to boost market growth over the ensuing years. As per the census by United Nations, the percentage of people over 60 in the world will nearly double, from 12 to 22%, between 2015 and 2050. 6.6% of the total disability (DALYs) for older individuals is attributable to mental and neurological disorders. The percentage of persons 60 years and older who have a mental disorder is about 15%.

On the basis of geographical analysis, the global positive allosteric modulators market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa region. Out of these, the market in North America is projected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period on the back of the increasing prevalence of mental disorders in the region. For instance, an estimated 52.9 million persons in the United States who were 18 or older had a mental disorder in 2020. Females were more likely than males (25.7%) to have mental illness (15.8%). In addition to this, increasing investment in research and development activities in the region is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. According to figures from the World Bank, North America spent 2.734% of its GDP on research and development in 2018.

On the other hand, the global positive allosteric modulators market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to gain a substantial market share over the forecast period on account of the increasing prevalence of the mental disorder, specifically, dementia in the region. For instance, dementia in the Asia Pacific is estimated to increase from 23 million cases in 2015 to 71 million by 2050. In addition to this, increasing awareness among the people regarding mental disorders, significant investment in the research and development sector, and the rising geriatric population who are more prone to mental illness are estimated to drive market growth in the region over the forecast period. For instance, in the Asia Pacific region, one in four persons will be older than 60 by 2050 and in progressive countries like Singapore and Thailand, there are an estimated 1.2 million seniors with dementia and 2.12 million elders living with depression.

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

The global positive allosteric modulators market is segmented by disease type into Parkinson’s disease, schizophrenia, Alzheimer’s disease, and others. Out of these, the Parkinson’s disease segment is estimated to hold a notable market share over the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the rising prevalence of Parkinson’s disease and the higher mortality rate on account of Parkinson’s disease across the globe. As per the World Health Organization, more people worldwide are becoming disabled and dying from Parkinson's disease (PD) than from any other mental disorder. In the last 25 years, PD prevalence has doubled. According to 2019 estimates, there were approximately 8.5 million people worldwide who had PD. According to current estimates, PD caused 329 000 deaths in 2019, a rise of over 100% since 2000, and 5.8 million disability-adjusted life years, an increase of 81% since 2000. Along with this, the Alzheimer’s disease segment is also anticipated to hold a substantial share in the market over the forecast period on account of high prevalence of the disorder across the globe. It was noticed that the most prevalent kind of cognition, which accounts for 60 to 70% of cases, is Alzheimer's disease.

Further, the global positive allosteric modulators market is segmented by end-user into hospital, pharmacy, and others. Out of these, the hospital segment is expected to hold a notable market share over the forecast period owing to people's strong desire to be treated by highly skilled medical personnel and the existence of a huge patient pool in a hospital facility, which in turn is estimated to increase the overall spending in the health-care sector. As per the World Health Organization, global health spending has increased overall during the previous 20 years, doubling in real terms, reaching USD 8.5 trillion in 2019 and 9.8% of GDP (up from 8.5 percent in 2000). Moreover, the increasing awareness among the people regarding the mental disorders the and rising geriatric population, who are more tend to stay in hospital care are estimated to drive the segment growth over the forecast period.

Some of the prominent key players and their company profiling mentioned in the global positive allosteric modulators market research report include Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Sanofi-aventis Groupe, Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Merc & Co., Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Pfizer Inc., and other key market players.

