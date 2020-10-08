The Global Portable Speaker Market is expected to grow by $ 28.64 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 29% during the forecast period

Global Portable Speaker Market 2020-2024 The analyst has been monitoring the portable speaker market and it is poised to grow by $ 28. 64 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 29% during the forecast period.

Our reports on portable speaker market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing innovations in wireless technology and growth in the travel industry. In addition, increasing innovations in wireless technology is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The portable speaker market analysis includes technology segment and geographical landscapes.



The portable speaker market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Wireless

• Wired



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the rise in the number of smart homes as one of the prime reasons driving the portable speaker market growth during the next few years.



