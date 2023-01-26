The Global Portable Dishwasher Market size is expected to reach $6.4 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Portable dishwasher is a device that automatically cleans dishes, cutlery, and cookware. Unlike hand washing, done by hard physical scrubbing to remove dirt from the plates, mechanical dishwashing sprays warm water on the dishes, usually between 45C and 75C (110F and 170F).

For delicate cutleries, the temperature is lowered.



A mix of washing detergent and water is supplied to one or more moving sprayer that cleans the plates with the cleansing mixture. The mixture is then recycled to save energy and water. Generally, there is a pre-rinse, which may or may not contains detergent, after which the water is discarded, followed by the primary wash with the mixture of detergent and water.



After the wash, the water is drained out, fresh hot water is added to the tub through an electromechanical solenoid valve, and the washing cycle is repeated until the dishes are clean. Once the rinse process is completed, the water is again drained out, and the wet dishes are dried using one of the many drying methods. Finally, a rinse-aid chemical is added to reduce the surface tension of the water, which helps remove water spots caused by the hard water.



The dishwashers are not just limited to personal usage; they are also utilized in the commercial industry like restaurants and hotels, where there is a need to clean a large number of dishes quickly. The washing is performed in the temperature range of 65 to 71C (149 to 160F). For sanitizing the plate, a booster heater provides a final rinse at a temperature of 82C (180F), or a chemical sanitizer is utilized to make the plates germ free.



Apart from other sectors, COVID-19 positively impacted the portable dishwasher market. However, the supply chain was significantly affected by the COVID-19 during the initial months, due to the lockdowns imposed by many nations which resulted in shutdowns of many factories and industries, stoppage of goods and raw material and shortage & loss of staff. With people spending more time at home due to the contact limitations, work-from-home directives and lockdowns gave people fewer opportunities to spend money outside. But, the pandemic made the general public aware of the importance of hygiene and cleanliness. The demand increased as many individuals started to cook at home and became less dependent on eating outside due to the fear of spreading infection and lockdowns.



Rise In Disposable Income And Nuclear Families



The economy’s growth of developed as well as developing nations is also resulting in high spendable income and affordability of consumers. Owing to this, people are more willing to buy items such as automated dishwashers. With the decreasing size of families, they are aspiring to live an improved lifestyle. Smaller families are spending more on necessities like food, education, and housing while upgrading their living with better vehicles, cell phones, entertainment gadgets, etc. With fewer members to take care of, they can save their income and spend more on items that make their life easy and convenient. Hence with smaller families and increasing disposable incomes, the market for portable dishwashers is expected to propel.



Emergence Of New And Enhanced Products



Companies are working on making their products more compact, efficient, and easy to use, like portable dishwashers, which help to fulfill the demand for a small, power & time-saving, and easy-to-move kitchen appliance. People are shifting towards use of dishwashers to save water and time. As a result, companies are introducing intelligent technologies that can operate all the dishwasher features through a smartphone application.



High Cost To Be Spent Initially



The high cost to be spent initially is a significant barrier to the growth of portable dishwasher market. Many consumers drop their plans as they encounter the high cost of dishwashers. These prices may go even further with the increase in the features of the machines. The main reason behind the higher price of the dishwasher is their expensive components like the heating element, which is considered one of the essential parts of the dishwashing machine. As this heating element would, heat the water that is going to be used in the washing cycle, moderating the temperature during drying, and sterilizing the dishes.



Based on price range, the portable dishwasher market is divided into economy, mid-range, and luxury. The luxury segment garnered the highest revenue share in the portable dishwasher market in 2021. This is because the dishwashers that are used in hotels and restaurants are bulky and contain significant components due to their usage in cleaning multiple dishes at once, they are priced highly. A more premium product is durable, features rich, and can be customized according to the user.



On the basis of distribution channel, the portable dishwasher market is segmented into offline and online. The online segment witnessed a substantial revenue share in the portable dishwasher market in 2021. The segment’s growth is result of the ability of online retail channels to provide speed and convenience to its customer. Online distribution helps companies get into business more easily and quickly. Sellers also solve their customer’s quarries through online mode, which is faster and more convenient for both parties.



By end use, the portable dishwasher market is bifurcated into commercial and residential. The commercial segment witnessed the highest revenue share in the portable dishwasher market in 2021. Because of the rise in food service establishments, the demand for commercial kitchen appliances like dishwashers has increased significantly, especially in developing countries. In addition, the busy schedules of the increasing number of working-class people have accelerated the trend of eating out in cafes, hotels, and similar food outlets.



Region wise, the portable dishwasher market is analysed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America region procured the largest revenue share in the portable dishwasher market in 2021. The region’s growth is attributable from the advancement in the technology of home appliances, there is an increase in the usage of the portable dishwasher. Portable dishwasher has become a necessity for mid-size restaurants as they have limited employees, budget limitations, and restricted space.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Datamars SA, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group), LG Electronics, Inc. (LG Corporation), Havells India Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (Haier Group Corporation), Electrolux AB, Danby Products Ltd., Asko Appliances AB (Hisense Group), and SMEG S.p.A.



By End-use



• Commercial



• Residential



By Distribution Channel



• Offline



• Online



By Price Range



• Luxury



• Mid-range



• Economy



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Datamars SA



• Panasonic Corporation



• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)



• LG Electronics, Inc. (LG Corporation)



• Havells India Ltd.



• Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (Haier Group Corporation)



• Electrolux AB



• Danby Products Ltd.



• Asko Appliances AB (Hisense Group)



• SMEG S.p.A.



