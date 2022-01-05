Global Portable Colposcopes Market Size - Forecasts to 2026
Gynius Plus, Lutech Industries, MobileODT, NTL, Xuzhou AKX Electronic Science, GenWorks Health Pvt. Ltd., Calla Health Technologies, Jiangsu Joymed Tech Co., Ltd., DYSIS, and BPL Medical Technologies are the key players in the global portable colposcopes market.
Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Portable Colposcopes Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 9.5% from 2021 to 2026. The increasing demand for non-invasive, patient friendly screening diagnostic tool is one of the major factors driving the market for pocket sized or portable colposcopes market. Moreover, the rising prevalence of ovarian cancer and the increasing demand for early diagnostic techniques especially for women located in remote and rural areas are other major factors driving the growth of the market.
Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Portable Colposcopes Market - Forecast to 2026”
Key Market Insights
As per the application outlook, the cancer screening segment is expected to grow the fastest in the market from 2021 to 2026
The handheld segment is expected to be the largest segment in the market from 2021 to 2026 as per the type domain
Based on the end-user outlook, the diagnostic center segment is expected to be growing the fastest in the market from 2021 to 2026
North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico), will have a dominant share in the portable colposcopes market from 2021 to 2026
Carl Zeiss, Karl Kaps GmbH & Co. KG, DYSIS Medical Ltd., Cooper Surgical, Inc., Olympus Corporation, ATMOS Medizin Technik GmbH & Co. KG, Ecleris S.R.L., McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc., Seiler Instrument Inc., Optomic, Danaher, among others are the key players in the global portable colposcopes market
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
Mobile
Handheld
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
Cancer Screening
Physical Examinations
Other Applications
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
Hospitals
Gynecology Clinics
Diagnostic Centers
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Rest of APAC
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
