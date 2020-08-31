Global Portable Analytical Instruments Market to Reach $9. 9 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Portable Analytical Instruments estimated at US$8. 6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.

New York, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Portable Analytical Instruments Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799390/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Spectroscopic Analysis, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.2% CAGR and reach US$5.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Elemental Analysis segment is readjusted to a revised 1.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.9% CAGR



The Portable Analytical Instruments market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.3% and 1.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.8% CAGR.



Other Technologies Segment to Record 1.4% CAGR



In the global Other Technologies segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$516.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$556.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 287-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

B&W Tek, Inc.

Bruker Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Horiba Ltd.

Jasco, Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Spectris PLC

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799390/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Portable Analytical Instruments: A Prelude

Portable Spectroscopic Analysis: A Lucrative Segment in the Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Portable Analytical Instruments Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Low Cost and Ease of Operation of Portable Analytical

Instruments: Key Advantages Driving Market Growth

Surge in Demand for Portable Instruments and Increasing

Investments in Pharmaceutical R&D Leads to Market Growth

Global Pharmaceutical R&D Market: Spending in US$ Billion for

the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Contributes Significantly to

Market Growth

Global Healthcare Spending in US$ Trillion for the Years 2014,

2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022

Increasing Need for Food Testing Equipment amidst Rising Rate

of Diseases and Environmental Concerns Drives Demand Portable

Analytical Instrument

Global Food Safety Testing Market: Breakdown of Revenues in US$

Billion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Industry Initiatives towards Development of Novel Products

Drives Demand

Portable Analytical Instruments: Challenges

Product Overview

Portable Analytical Instruments: Definition

Portable Analytical Instruments by Technology

Spectroscopic Analysis

Elemental Analysis



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Portable Analytical Instruments Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Portable Analytical Instruments Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Portable Analytical Instruments Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Spectroscopic Analysis (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Spectroscopic Analysis (Technology) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Spectroscopic Analysis (Technology) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Elemental Analysis (Technology) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Elemental Analysis (Technology) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Elemental Analysis (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Other Technologies (Technology) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Other Technologies (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Food & Beverage Companies (End-Use) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Food & Beverage Companies (End-Use) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Food & Beverage Companies (End-Use) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies (End-Use)

Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies (End-Use)

Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 18: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies (End-Use)

Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Environmental Testing Organizations (End-Use) Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: Environmental Testing Organizations (End-Use)

Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Environmental Testing Organizations (End-Use) Global

Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 22: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Portable Analytical Instruments Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in US$ Million

in the United States by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 26: United States Portable Analytical Instruments Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 27: United States Portable Analytical Instruments Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: United States Portable Analytical Instruments Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Portable Analytical Instruments Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 30: Portable Analytical Instruments Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Portable Analytical Instruments Market Analysis in

Canada in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 32: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in Canada:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period

2012-2019



Table 33: Canadian Portable Analytical Instruments Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Canadian Portable Analytical Instruments Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 35: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 36: Canadian Portable Analytical Instruments Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Portable

Analytical Instruments Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 38: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in Japan in

US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 39: Japanese Portable Analytical Instruments Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Portable

Analytical Instruments in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Japanese Portable Analytical Instruments Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 42: Portable Analytical Instruments Market Share Shift in

Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 43: Portable Analytical Instruments Market Estimates and

Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 44: Chinese Portable Analytical Instruments Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 45: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in China:

Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 46: Chinese Demand for Portable Analytical Instruments in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Portable Analytical Instruments Market Review in

China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Portable Analytical Instruments Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Portable Analytical Instruments Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Portable Analytical Instruments Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Portable Analytical Instruments Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Portable Analytical Instruments Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 53: European Portable Analytical Instruments Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 54: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 55: European Portable Analytical Instruments Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 56: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Portable Analytical Instruments Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: French Portable Analytical Instruments Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 59: French Portable Analytical Instruments Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Portable Analytical Instruments Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Portable Analytical Instruments Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 62: French Portable Analytical Instruments Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Portable Analytical Instruments Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



GERMANY

Table 64: German Portable Analytical Instruments Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 65: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in Germany:

A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 66: German Portable Analytical Instruments Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Portable Analytical Instruments Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 69: Portable Analytical Instruments Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Portable Analytical Instruments Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 71: Italian Portable Analytical Instruments Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 72: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in Italy:

Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 73: Italian Demand for Portable Analytical Instruments in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Portable Analytical Instruments Market Review in

Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Portable Analytical Instruments Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Portable Analytical Instruments Market in US$ Million by

Technology: 2020-2027



Table 77: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in the United

Kingdom in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 78: United Kingdom Portable Analytical Instruments Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Portable Analytical Instruments in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 80: United Kingdom Portable Analytical Instruments Market

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: Portable Analytical Instruments Market Share Shift in

the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Portable Analytical Instruments Market Analysis in

Spain in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 83: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in Spain:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period

2012-2019



Table 84: Spanish Portable Analytical Instruments Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Spanish Portable Analytical Instruments Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 86: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 87: Spanish Portable Analytical Instruments Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in US$ Million

in Russia by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 89: Russian Portable Analytical Instruments Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 90: Russian Portable Analytical Instruments Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Russian Portable Analytical Instruments Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Portable Analytical Instruments Historic Demand

Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 93: Portable Analytical Instruments Market Share

Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Portable Analytical Instruments Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 95: Rest of Europe Portable Analytical Instruments

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 96: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in Rest of

Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Portable Analytical Instruments

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 98: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Portable Analytical Instruments Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Portable Analytical Instruments Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 101: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Portable Analytical Instruments Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Asia-Pacific Portable Analytical Instruments Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Portable Analytical Instruments

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:

2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Portable Analytical Instruments

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Portable Analytical Instruments Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Portable Analytical Instruments

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Portable Analytical Instruments Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,

2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Australian Portable Analytical Instruments Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 110: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in Australia:

A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 111: Australian Portable Analytical Instruments Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Portable Analytical Instruments Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 114: Portable Analytical Instruments Market Share

Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 115: Portable Analytical Instruments Market Analysis in

India in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 116: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in India:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period

2012-2019



Table 117: Indian Portable Analytical Instruments Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Indian Portable Analytical Instruments Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 119: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 120: Indian Portable Analytical Instruments Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Technology for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Portable Analytical Instruments

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:

2012-2019



Table 123: Portable Analytical Instruments Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Portable Analytical Instruments

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 126: Portable Analytical Instruments Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Portable Analytical Instruments Market in US$ Million by

Technology: 2020-2027



Table 128: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Portable Analytical Instruments

Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Portable Analytical Instruments in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Portable Analytical Instruments

Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 132: Portable Analytical Instruments Market Share Shift

in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Portable Analytical Instruments

Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 134: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in Latin

America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Portable Analytical Instruments

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 136: Portable Analytical Instruments Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 137: Latin American Portable Analytical Instruments

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:

2012-2019



Table 138: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in Latin

America : Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 139: Latin American Demand for Portable Analytical

Instruments in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Portable Analytical Instruments Market Review in

Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Portable Analytical Instruments

Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean Portable Analytical Instruments Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 143: Argentinean Portable Analytical Instruments Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 144: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in Argentina:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 145: Argentinean Portable Analytical Instruments

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 146: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Portable Analytical Instruments Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 148: Brazilian Portable Analytical Instruments Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Portable Analytical Instruments Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Portable Analytical Instruments Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Portable Analytical Instruments Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Portable Analytical Instruments Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Portable Analytical Instruments Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,

2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 154: Mexican Portable Analytical Instruments Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 155: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in Mexico:

A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 156: Mexican Portable Analytical Instruments Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in Mexico:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Portable Analytical Instruments Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 159: Portable Analytical Instruments Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in US$

Million in Rest of Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 161: Rest of Latin America Portable Analytical

Instruments Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by

Technology: 2012-2019



Table 162: Rest of Latin America Portable Analytical

Instruments Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 163: Rest of Latin America Portable Analytical

Instruments Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 164: Portable Analytical Instruments Historic Demand

Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 165: Portable Analytical Instruments Market Share

Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Portable Analytical Instruments

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 167: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: The Middle East Portable Analytical Instruments

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Portable Analytical Instruments

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 170: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in the Middle

East: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Portable Analytical Instruments

Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Portable Analytical Instruments

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 173: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in the Middle

East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Portable Analytical Instruments

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Portable

Analytical Instruments Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 176: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in Iran in

US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 177: Iranian Portable Analytical Instruments Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Portable

Analytical Instruments in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Iranian Portable Analytical Instruments Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 180: Portable Analytical Instruments Market Share Shift

in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli Portable Analytical Instruments Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 182: Israeli Portable Analytical Instruments Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 183: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in Israel:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 184: Israeli Portable Analytical Instruments Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 185: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Portable Analytical Instruments Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Portable Analytical Instruments Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 188: Saudi Arabian Portable Analytical Instruments

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:

2012-2019



Table 189: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in Saudi

Arabia: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Portable Analytical

Instruments in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 191: Portable Analytical Instruments Market Review in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Portable Analytical Instruments Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Technology for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Portable Analytical Instruments

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:

2012-2019



Table 195: Portable Analytical Instruments Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Technology: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Portable Analytical Instruments

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 198: Portable Analytical Instruments Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Rest of Middle East Portable Analytical Instruments

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 200: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in Rest of

Middle East: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$

Million for the Period 2012-2019



Table 201: Rest of Middle East Portable Analytical Instruments

Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in Rest of

Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Portable Analytical Instruments

Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 204: Portable Analytical Instruments Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



AFRICA

Table 205: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in US$

Million in Africa by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 206: African Portable Analytical Instruments Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 207: African Portable Analytical Instruments Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: African Portable Analytical Instruments Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Portable Analytical Instruments Historic Demand

Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 210: Portable Analytical Instruments Market Share

Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 47

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799390/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



