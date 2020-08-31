Global Portable Analytical Instruments Market to Reach $9. 9 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Portable Analytical Instruments estimated at US$8. 6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.
New York, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Portable Analytical Instruments Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799390/?utm_source=GNW
9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Spectroscopic Analysis, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.2% CAGR and reach US$5.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Elemental Analysis segment is readjusted to a revised 1.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.9% CAGR
The Portable Analytical Instruments market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.3% and 1.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.8% CAGR.
Other Technologies Segment to Record 1.4% CAGR
In the global Other Technologies segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$516.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$556.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 287-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- B&W Tek, Inc.
- Bruker Corporation
- Danaher Corporation
- Horiba Ltd.
- Jasco, Inc.
- Shimadzu Corporation
- Spectris PLC
- Teledyne Technologies Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799390/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Portable Analytical Instruments: A Prelude
Portable Spectroscopic Analysis: A Lucrative Segment in the Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
Portable Analytical Instruments Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Low Cost and Ease of Operation of Portable Analytical
Instruments: Key Advantages Driving Market Growth
Surge in Demand for Portable Instruments and Increasing
Investments in Pharmaceutical R&D Leads to Market Growth
Global Pharmaceutical R&D Market: Spending in US$ Billion for
the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Contributes Significantly to
Market Growth
Global Healthcare Spending in US$ Trillion for the Years 2014,
2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022
Increasing Need for Food Testing Equipment amidst Rising Rate
of Diseases and Environmental Concerns Drives Demand Portable
Analytical Instrument
Global Food Safety Testing Market: Breakdown of Revenues in US$
Billion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Industry Initiatives towards Development of Novel Products
Drives Demand
Portable Analytical Instruments: Challenges
Product Overview
Portable Analytical Instruments: Definition
Portable Analytical Instruments by Technology
Spectroscopic Analysis
Elemental Analysis
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Portable Analytical Instruments Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Portable Analytical Instruments Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Portable Analytical Instruments Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Spectroscopic Analysis (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Spectroscopic Analysis (Technology) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Spectroscopic Analysis (Technology) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Elemental Analysis (Technology) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Elemental Analysis (Technology) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Elemental Analysis (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Other Technologies (Technology) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Other Technologies (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Food & Beverage Companies (End-Use) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Food & Beverage Companies (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Food & Beverage Companies (End-Use) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies (End-Use)
Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies (End-Use)
Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2012-2019
Table 18: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies (End-Use)
Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Environmental Testing Organizations (End-Use) Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: Environmental Testing Organizations (End-Use)
Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Environmental Testing Organizations (End-Use) Global
Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 22: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Portable Analytical Instruments Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in US$ Million
in the United States by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 26: United States Portable Analytical Instruments Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 27: United States Portable Analytical Instruments Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: United States Portable Analytical Instruments Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Portable Analytical Instruments Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 30: Portable Analytical Instruments Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Portable Analytical Instruments Market Analysis in
Canada in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 32: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in Canada:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period
2012-2019
Table 33: Canadian Portable Analytical Instruments Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Canadian Portable Analytical Instruments Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 35: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 36: Canadian Portable Analytical Instruments Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Portable
Analytical Instruments Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 38: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in Japan in
US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 39: Japanese Portable Analytical Instruments Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Portable
Analytical Instruments in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Japanese Portable Analytical Instruments Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 42: Portable Analytical Instruments Market Share Shift in
Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 43: Portable Analytical Instruments Market Estimates and
Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 44: Chinese Portable Analytical Instruments Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 45: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in China:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 46: Chinese Demand for Portable Analytical Instruments in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Portable Analytical Instruments Market Review in
China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Portable Analytical Instruments Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Portable Analytical Instruments Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: European Portable Analytical Instruments Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 50: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Portable Analytical Instruments Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Portable Analytical Instruments Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 53: European Portable Analytical Instruments Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 54: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 55: European Portable Analytical Instruments Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 56: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Portable Analytical Instruments Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 58: French Portable Analytical Instruments Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 59: French Portable Analytical Instruments Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Portable Analytical Instruments Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Portable Analytical Instruments Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 62: French Portable Analytical Instruments Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Portable Analytical Instruments Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
GERMANY
Table 64: German Portable Analytical Instruments Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 65: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in Germany:
A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 66: German Portable Analytical Instruments Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: German Portable Analytical Instruments Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 69: Portable Analytical Instruments Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Portable Analytical Instruments Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 71: Italian Portable Analytical Instruments Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 72: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in Italy:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 73: Italian Demand for Portable Analytical Instruments in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Portable Analytical Instruments Market Review in
Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Portable Analytical Instruments Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Portable Analytical Instruments Market in US$ Million by
Technology: 2020-2027
Table 77: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in the United
Kingdom in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 78: United Kingdom Portable Analytical Instruments Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Portable Analytical Instruments in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 80: United Kingdom Portable Analytical Instruments Market
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 81: Portable Analytical Instruments Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 82: Portable Analytical Instruments Market Analysis in
Spain in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 83: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in Spain:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period
2012-2019
Table 84: Spanish Portable Analytical Instruments Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Spanish Portable Analytical Instruments Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 86: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 87: Spanish Portable Analytical Instruments Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 88: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in US$ Million
in Russia by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 89: Russian Portable Analytical Instruments Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 90: Russian Portable Analytical Instruments Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Russian Portable Analytical Instruments Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Portable Analytical Instruments Historic Demand
Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 93: Portable Analytical Instruments Market Share
Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Portable Analytical Instruments Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 95: Rest of Europe Portable Analytical Instruments
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 96: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in Rest of
Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe Portable Analytical Instruments
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 98: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe Portable Analytical Instruments Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Portable Analytical Instruments Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 101: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Portable Analytical Instruments Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Portable Analytical Instruments Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Portable Analytical Instruments
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Portable Analytical Instruments
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Portable Analytical Instruments Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Portable Analytical Instruments
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Portable Analytical Instruments Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,
2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Australian Portable Analytical Instruments Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 110: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in Australia:
A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 111: Australian Portable Analytical Instruments Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Australian Portable Analytical Instruments Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 114: Portable Analytical Instruments Market Share
Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 115: Portable Analytical Instruments Market Analysis in
India in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 116: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in India:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period
2012-2019
Table 117: Indian Portable Analytical Instruments Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Indian Portable Analytical Instruments Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 119: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 120: Indian Portable Analytical Instruments Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Technology for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean Portable Analytical Instruments
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 123: Portable Analytical Instruments Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean Portable Analytical Instruments
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 126: Portable Analytical Instruments Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Portable Analytical Instruments Market in US$ Million by
Technology: 2020-2027
Table 128: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Portable Analytical Instruments
Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Portable Analytical Instruments in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Portable Analytical Instruments
Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 132: Portable Analytical Instruments Market Share Shift
in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American Portable Analytical Instruments
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 134: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in Latin
America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Portable Analytical Instruments
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 136: Portable Analytical Instruments Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 137: Latin American Portable Analytical Instruments
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 138: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in Latin
America : Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 139: Latin American Demand for Portable Analytical
Instruments in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 140: Portable Analytical Instruments Market Review in
Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Portable Analytical Instruments
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 142: Argentinean Portable Analytical Instruments Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 143: Argentinean Portable Analytical Instruments Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 144: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in Argentina:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 145: Argentinean Portable Analytical Instruments
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 146: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean Portable Analytical Instruments Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 148: Brazilian Portable Analytical Instruments Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian Portable Analytical Instruments Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian Portable Analytical Instruments Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Portable Analytical Instruments Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Portable Analytical Instruments Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Portable Analytical Instruments Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,
2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 154: Mexican Portable Analytical Instruments Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 155: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in Mexico:
A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 156: Mexican Portable Analytical Instruments Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in Mexico:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican Portable Analytical Instruments Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 159: Portable Analytical Instruments Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in US$
Million in Rest of Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 161: Rest of Latin America Portable Analytical
Instruments Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by
Technology: 2012-2019
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Portable Analytical
Instruments Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Portable Analytical
Instruments Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 164: Portable Analytical Instruments Historic Demand
Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 165: Portable Analytical Instruments Market Share
Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East Portable Analytical Instruments
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 167: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 168: The Middle East Portable Analytical Instruments
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 169: The Middle East Portable Analytical Instruments
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 170: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in the Middle
East: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East Portable Analytical Instruments
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: The Middle East Portable Analytical Instruments
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 173: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in the Middle
East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 174: The Middle East Portable Analytical Instruments
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Portable
Analytical Instruments Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 176: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in Iran in
US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 177: Iranian Portable Analytical Instruments Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Portable
Analytical Instruments in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: Iranian Portable Analytical Instruments Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 180: Portable Analytical Instruments Market Share Shift
in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 181: Israeli Portable Analytical Instruments Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 182: Israeli Portable Analytical Instruments Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 183: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in Israel:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 184: Israeli Portable Analytical Instruments Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 185: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Israeli Portable Analytical Instruments Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 187: Portable Analytical Instruments Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 188: Saudi Arabian Portable Analytical Instruments
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 189: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in Saudi
Arabia: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Portable Analytical
Instruments in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 191: Portable Analytical Instruments Market Review in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Portable Analytical Instruments Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 193: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Technology for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Portable Analytical Instruments
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 195: Portable Analytical Instruments Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Technology: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Portable Analytical Instruments
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 198: Portable Analytical Instruments Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 199: Rest of Middle East Portable Analytical Instruments
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 200: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in Rest of
Middle East: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$
Million for the Period 2012-2019
Table 201: Rest of Middle East Portable Analytical Instruments
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in Rest of
Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Portable Analytical Instruments
Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 204: Portable Analytical Instruments Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
AFRICA
Table 205: Portable Analytical Instruments Market in US$
Million in Africa by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 206: African Portable Analytical Instruments Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 207: African Portable Analytical Instruments Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: African Portable Analytical Instruments Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: Portable Analytical Instruments Historic Demand
Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 210: Portable Analytical Instruments Market Share
Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 47
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799390/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001