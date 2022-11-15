Global population reaches 8 billion Tuesday in historic milestone for humanity, UN says

Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY
·3 min read

It's not a small world after all.

The global population reached 8 billion people Tuesday, the United Nations says, in a historic milestone for humanity as the organization gives a look into what the future could look like.

The U.N. praised the population growth as mortality levels decline and life expectancy increases. Global life expectancy is 72.8 years as of 2019, an increase of nearly nine years since 1990. Life expectancy is projected to be 77.2 years by 2050.

"This is an occasion to celebrate our diversity, recognize our common humanity, and marvel at advancements in health that have extended lifespans and dramatically reduced maternal and child mortality rates,” U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said in a statement.

“At the same time, it is a reminder of our shared responsibility to care for our planet and a moment to reflect on where we still fall short of our commitments to one another.”

The U.N. had projected in its World Population Prospects 2022 report, released in July, the milestone would be reached Nov. 15.

UN: A look at the global population's future as India will become most populated country

Immense growth starting to slow

Population has doubled in the past five decades – the global population hit 4 billion in 1974. And it took just a little more than a decade for the planet to add its latest billion in population after it reached 7 billion in 2011.

Lower-middle income and low-income countries contributed the most to the milestone, officials said. Asia and Africa contributed the most to the growth, and Europe's population was expected to decline.

Helping drive the growth in Asia was India, which is set to overtake China as the most populated country in the world within the next year. China is projected to see a population decrease in the next few decades.

Opinion: What 8 billion means for the family of humanity

Residents cross an intersection at a shopping district Oct. 30 in Hong Kong. Asia and Africa contributed the most to the 8 billion population milestone.
But  it may take a little longer for us to reach another billion people on the  planet: The U.N. said in 2020 that the global population growth rate fell below 1% for the first time since 1950. Currently, fertility rate is at 2.3 births per woman, down from the average five births in 1950. By 2050, it's expected to slightly fall to 2.1 births.

The global population is projected to reach 9 billion in 2037 and 10 billion in 2058, signaling population growth is slowly declining.

The U.N. estimates the global population will reach 10.4 billion people in the 2080s, but it will stay at that level through the end of the century.

Despite the positive trends in life expectancy hailed in the U.N. report, Guterres said in an opinion piece for USA TODAY that billions of people continue to struggle and gaps must be closed to end inequalities. He cited climate change, famine and wars in the Middle East and Ukraine.

"We are setting ourselves up for an 8-billion-strong world filled with tensions and mistrust, crisis and conflict," he said.

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: World population reaches 8 billion people Nov. 15, UN says

