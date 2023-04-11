The global polyurethane sealants market size is projected to grow from USD 2.7 billion in 2022 to USD 3.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.1%, between 2022 and 2027

ReportLinker

The polyurethane sealants market is mainly characterized by two main types: one-component and two-component. Polyurethane sealants have significant use in building and construction, automotive, and general industrial end-use industries.

announces the release of the report "Polyurethane Sealants Market by Type, End-Use Industry And Region - Global Forecast to 2027"

Two types of polyurethane sealants are used for the auto refurbish application—a low-viscosity type with ambient temperature and a high-viscosity type with slightly warm temperature (40°C), which has quick bonding performance due to high viscosity. One-component polyurethane sealants in small cartridges are used without paint primers for the auto refurbish market. Economic growth, rising population, increasing residential building activities, growing urbanization, and housing construction expenditure are the important drivers of the global polyurethane sealants market.



One-Component segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2022

One-component polyurethane sealants are environmentally non-toxic.It has good chemical resistance and is resistant to hydrochloric acid, salt water, sodium carbonate, potassium hydroxide, and other chemicals.



It is also safe and non-toxic when in contact with drinking water, and it is an environmentally friendly products.These sealants are allowed to cure in the presence of atmospheric moisture or in some cases, misted with water to speed up the curing.



The curing takes place in a press at about 200°C. Unmodified aromatic isocyanates (predominantly MDI) are employed as one-component sealants to manufacture oriented strand board (OSB), medium-density fiberboard (MDF), and particleboard.



Building and Construction segment in end-use industry is expected to account for the largest share in 2022

Construction applications utilize polyurethanes’ flexibility and elongation characteristics to seal concrete joints in commercial buildings, highways & bridges, and homes.Polyurethane sealants maintain a strong seal against moisture and air leakage despite the different coefficients of expansion for dissimilar building materials.



The growing demand for commercial construction projects is driving the polyurethane sealants market in the building & construction application.Due to the European economy’s decline in the last 2-3 years, the construction industry did not register significant growth.



However, Turkey is emerging as one of the major markets for polyurethane sealants.



Asia Pacific in polyurethane sealants market is estimated to register one of the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific is increasingly becoming an important region for global trade and commerce.The region is currently the fastest-growing and the largest market for polyurethane sealants.



The European and North American markets are facing economic contraction and saturation while demand is increasing in the Asia Pacific.According to the World Bank, manufacturers of polyurethane sealants are targeting this region as it has the largest construction industry, accounting for approximately 40% of the global construction spending.



The Chinese market for polyurethane sealants has grown rapidly and is projected to witness high growth during the next five years due to the continuous shift of the global polyurethane sealants production facilities to the country. India, Thailand, and Indonesia are also investing heavily in new construction projects, which is expected to lead to the growth of the market in these countries.



The break-up of the profile of primary participants in the polyurethane sealants market:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 46%, Tier 2 – 36%, and Tier 3 – 18%

• By Designation: C Level – 27%, D Level – 10%, and Others – 63%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 55%, North America– 18%, Europe – 9%, Middle East & Africa – 9%, and South America – 9%



Prominent companies includes 3M (US), Arkema N.V. (Bostik) (Netherlands), Sika AG (Switzerland), H.B Fuller (US), Henkel AG & Co.KGaA (Germany), BASF SE (US), The Dow Chemical Company (US), MAPEI S.p.A (Italy), Asian Paints Ltd. (India), ITW Polymers Sealants North America, Inc (US), among others.



Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the polyurethane sealants market by type (one-component and two-component), by end use industry (building and construction, automotive, general industrial, marine and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America).The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the polyurethane sealants market.



A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, solutions, and services; key strategies; Contracts, partnerships, agreements associated with the polyurethane sealants market.Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the polyurethane sealants market ecosystem is covered in this report.



Reasons to buy this report: The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall polyurethane sealants market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (Growing demand for polyurethane sealants in building and construction and automotive), restraints (volatility in raw material prices), opportunity (growing demand for low VOC, green & sustainable sealants), and challenges (shifting rules and changing standards).

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the polyurethane sealants market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the polyurethane sealants market across varied regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the polyurethane sealants market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players like 3M (US), Arkema N.V. (Bostik) (Netherlands), Sika AG (Switzerland), H.B Fuller (US), Henkel AG & Co.KGaA (Germany), BASF SE (US), The Dow Chemical Company (US), MAPEI S.p.A (Italy), Asian Paints Ltd. (India), ITW Polymers Sealants North America, Inc (US), and others.

