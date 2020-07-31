Global Polyolefins Industry
Global Polyolefins Market to Reach $393. 5 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Polyolefins estimated at US$251. 7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$393.
5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Polyethylene, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.2% CAGR and reach US$198.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polypropylene segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $68.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.1% CAGR
The Polyolefins market in the U.S. is estimated at US$68.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$85.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 5.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.
Functional Polyolefins Segment to Record 5.6% CAGR
In the global Functional Polyolefins segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$44.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$63.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$53.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 284-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Abu Dhabi Polymers Co., Ltd. (Borouge)
Arkema Group
Borealis AG
Braskem SA
Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC
China National Petroleum Corporation
DowDuPont, Inc.
Eni SpA
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Formosa Plastics Corporation
INEOS Group AG
LyondellBasell Industries NV
PolyOne Corporation
Reliance Industries Ltd.
Repsol SA
Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation
Sinopec Corporation
Tosoh Corporation
Total SA
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Polyolefins Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Polyolefins Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Polyolefins Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Polyolefins Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Polyethylene (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Polyethylene (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Polyethylene (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Polypropylene (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Polypropylene (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Polypropylene (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Functional Polyolefins (Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Functional Polyolefins (Type) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Functional Polyolefins (Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Film & Sheet (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Film & Sheet (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Film & Sheet (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Injection Molding (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Injection Molding (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Injection Molding (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Blow Molding (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Blow Molding (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Blow Molding (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Polyolefins Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Polyolefins Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Polyolefins Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 27: United States Polyolefins Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: United States Polyolefins Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Polyolefins Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 30: Polyolefins Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Polyolefins Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Canadian Polyolefins Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 33: Polyolefins Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 34: Canadian Polyolefins Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Polyolefins Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 36: Canadian Polyolefins Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Polyolefins: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 38: Polyolefins Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 39: Japanese Polyolefins Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Polyolefins in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Japanese Polyolefins Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 42: Polyolefins Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Polyolefins Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Polyolefins Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Polyolefins Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 46: Chinese Demand for Polyolefins in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Polyolefins Market Review in China in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Polyolefins Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Polyolefins Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: European Polyolefins Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 50: Polyolefins Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: European Polyolefins Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Polyolefins Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 53: Polyolefins Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Polyolefins Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Polyolefins Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 56: Polyolefins Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 57: European Polyolefins Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 58: Polyolefins Market in France by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: French Polyolefins Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Polyolefins Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Polyolefins Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 62: French Polyolefins Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Polyolefins Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 64: Polyolefins Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 65: German Polyolefins Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: German Polyolefins Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Polyolefins Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2020-2027
Table 68: German Polyolefins Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 69: Polyolefins Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Polyolefins Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Polyolefins Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Polyolefins Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 73: Italian Demand for Polyolefins in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Polyolefins Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Polyolefins Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Polyolefins: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 77: Polyolefins Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: United Kingdom Polyolefins Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Polyolefins in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: United Kingdom Polyolefins Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 81: Polyolefins Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 82: Spanish Polyolefins Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Spanish Polyolefins Historic Market Review by Type in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 84: Polyolefins Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 85: Spanish Polyolefins Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Polyolefins Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 87: Spanish Polyolefins Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russian Polyolefins Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Polyolefins Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 90: Russian Polyolefins Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Russian Polyolefins Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Polyolefins Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 93: Polyolefins Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Polyolefins Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 95: Polyolefins Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Polyolefins Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe Polyolefins Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 98: Polyolefins Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe Polyolefins Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Polyolefins Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 101: Polyolefins Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Polyolefins Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Polyolefins Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Polyolefins Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Polyolefins Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Polyolefins Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Polyolefins Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Polyolefins Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Polyolefins Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Australian Polyolefins Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 111: Australian Polyolefins Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Polyolefins Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Australian Polyolefins Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 114: Polyolefins Market Share Distribution in Australia
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 115: Indian Polyolefins Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Indian Polyolefins Historic Market Review by Type in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 117: Polyolefins Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 118: Indian Polyolefins Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Polyolefins Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 120: Indian Polyolefins Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: Polyolefins Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean Polyolefins Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 123: Polyolefins Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Polyolefins Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean Polyolefins Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 126: Polyolefins Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Polyolefins: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 128: Polyolefins Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Polyolefins Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Polyolefins in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Polyolefins Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 132: Polyolefins Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American Polyolefins Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 134: Polyolefins Market in Latin America in US$ Million
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Polyolefins Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 136: Latin American Polyolefins Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: Polyolefins Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Polyolefins Marketby Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 139: Latin American Demand for Polyolefins in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 140: Polyolefins Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Polyolefins Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 142: Argentinean Polyolefins Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 143: Polyolefins Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean Polyolefins Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Argentinean Polyolefins Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 146: Polyolefins Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean Polyolefins Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 148: Polyolefins Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian Polyolefins Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian Polyolefins Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Polyolefins Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Polyolefins Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Polyolefins Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 154: Polyolefins Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican Polyolefins Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 156: Mexican Polyolefins Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Polyolefins Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican Polyolefins Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 159: Polyolefins Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Polyolefins Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: Polyolefins Market in Rest of Latin America by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Polyolefins Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Polyolefins Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Polyolefins Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 165: Polyolefins Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East Polyolefins Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 167: Polyolefins Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 168: The Middle East Polyolefins Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 169: The Middle East Polyolefins Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: The Middle East Polyolefins Historic Marketby Type
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 171: Polyolefins Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Salesby Type for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 172: The Middle East Polyolefins Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Polyolefins Market in the Middle East: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 174: The Middle East Polyolefins Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Market for Polyolefins: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 176: Polyolefins Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 177: Iranian Polyolefins Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Polyolefins in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: Iranian Polyolefins Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 180: Polyolefins Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 181: Israeli Polyolefins Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 182: Polyolefins Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli Polyolefins Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Israeli Polyolefins Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 185: Polyolefins Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 186: Israeli Polyolefins Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Polyolefins Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: Polyolefins Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Polyolefins Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Polyolefins in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 191: Polyolefins Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Polyolefins Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 193: Polyolefins Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Polyolefins Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 195: Polyolefins Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Polyolefins Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Polyolefins Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 198: Polyolefins Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 199: Polyolefins Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Polyolefins Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 201: Rest of Middle East Polyolefins Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Polyolefins Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Polyolefins Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 204: Polyolefins Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 205: African Polyolefins Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Polyolefins Market in Africa by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 207: African Polyolefins Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: African Polyolefins Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: Polyolefins Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 210: Polyolefins Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 44
