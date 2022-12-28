Global Polymerization Initiators Market to Reach $6.2 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Polymerization Initiators estimated at US$4. 2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6. 2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.

7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Peroxides, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.4% CAGR and reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Azo Compounds segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR

The Polymerization Initiators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$816.7 Million by the year 2027.



Persulfate Segment to Record 5.7% CAGR

In the global Persulfate segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$756 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.1% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -
Adeka Corporation
Akkim Kimya
Akzonobel
Arkema S.A.
BASF SE
Celanese Corporation
LANXESS AG
Lyondellbasell Industries
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company
MPI Chemie
NOF Corporation
Pergan GmbH
Peroxychem
United Initiators


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Polymerization Initiators - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Polymerization Initiators Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027

Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymerization Initiators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 3: World Historic Review for Polymerization Initiators by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Polymerization
Initiators by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Peroxides by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 6: World Historic Review for Peroxides by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Peroxides by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Azo
Compounds by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 9: World Historic Review for Azo Compounds by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Azo Compounds by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Persulfate by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 12: World Historic Review for Persulfate by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Persulfate by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 15: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Free-Radical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 18: World Historic Review for Free-Radical by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Free-Radical by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cationic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 21: World Historic Review for Cationic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Cationic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Anionic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 24: World Historic Review for Anionic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Anionic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyvinyl Chloride by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: World Historic Review for Polyvinyl Chloride by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyvinyl Chloride by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polystyrene by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: World Historic Review for Polystyrene by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Polystyrene by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: World Historic Review for Acrylonitrile Butadiene
Styrene by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 34: World 15-Year Perspective for Acrylonitrile Butadiene
Styrene by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 37: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyethylene by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: World Historic Review for Polyethylene by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 40: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyethylene by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polypropylene by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: World Historic Review for Polypropylene by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 43: World 15-Year Perspective for Polypropylene by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Polymerization Initiators Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymerization Initiators by Type - Peroxides, Azo Compounds,
Persulfate and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: USA Historic Review for Polymerization Initiators by
Type - Peroxides, Azo Compounds, Persulfate and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Polymerization Initiators
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Peroxides,
Azo Compounds, Persulfate and Other Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymerization Initiators by Active Species - Free-Radical,
Cationic and Anionic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: USA Historic Review for Polymerization Initiators by
Active Species - Free-Radical, Cationic and Anionic Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: USA 15-Year Perspective for Polymerization Initiators
by Active Species - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Free-Radical, Cationic and Anionic for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymerization Initiators by Application - Polyvinyl Chloride,
Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Other
Applications, Polyethylene and Polypropylene - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: USA Historic Review for Polymerization Initiators by
Application - Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile
Butadiene Styrene, Other Applications, Polyethylene and
Polypropylene Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: USA 15-Year Perspective for Polymerization Initiators
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile Butadiene
Styrene, Other Applications, Polyethylene and Polypropylene for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymerization Initiators by Type - Peroxides, Azo Compounds,
Persulfate and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Polymerization Initiators
by Type - Peroxides, Azo Compounds, Persulfate and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Polymerization
Initiators by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Peroxides, Azo Compounds, Persulfate and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymerization Initiators by Active Species - Free-Radical,
Cationic and Anionic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Polymerization Initiators
by Active Species - Free-Radical, Cationic and Anionic Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Polymerization
Initiators by Active Species - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Free-Radical, Cationic and Anionic for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymerization Initiators by Application - Polyvinyl Chloride,
Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Other
Applications, Polyethylene and Polypropylene - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Polymerization Initiators
by Application - Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile
Butadiene Styrene, Other Applications, Polyethylene and
Polypropylene Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Polymerization
Initiators by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile Butadiene
Styrene, Other Applications, Polyethylene and Polypropylene for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Polymerization Initiators Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymerization Initiators by Type - Peroxides, Azo Compounds,
Persulfate and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Polymerization Initiators
by Type - Peroxides, Azo Compounds, Persulfate and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Polymerization
Initiators by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Peroxides, Azo Compounds, Persulfate and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymerization Initiators by Active Species - Free-Radical,
Cationic and Anionic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Polymerization Initiators
by Active Species - Free-Radical, Cationic and Anionic Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Polymerization
Initiators by Active Species - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Free-Radical, Cationic and Anionic for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymerization Initiators by Application - Polyvinyl Chloride,
Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Other
Applications, Polyethylene and Polypropylene - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Polymerization Initiators
by Application - Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile
Butadiene Styrene, Other Applications, Polyethylene and
Polypropylene Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Polymerization
Initiators by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile Butadiene
Styrene, Other Applications, Polyethylene and Polypropylene for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Polymerization Initiators Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymerization Initiators by Type - Peroxides, Azo Compounds,
Persulfate and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: China Historic Review for Polymerization Initiators
by Type - Peroxides, Azo Compounds, Persulfate and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: China 15-Year Perspective for Polymerization
Initiators by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Peroxides, Azo Compounds, Persulfate and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymerization Initiators by Active Species - Free-Radical,
Cationic and Anionic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: China Historic Review for Polymerization Initiators
by Active Species - Free-Radical, Cationic and Anionic Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: China 15-Year Perspective for Polymerization
Initiators by Active Species - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Free-Radical, Cationic and Anionic for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymerization Initiators by Application - Polyvinyl Chloride,
Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Other
Applications, Polyethylene and Polypropylene - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: China Historic Review for Polymerization Initiators
by Application - Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile
Butadiene Styrene, Other Applications, Polyethylene and
Polypropylene Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: China 15-Year Perspective for Polymerization
Initiators by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile Butadiene
Styrene, Other Applications, Polyethylene and Polypropylene for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Polymerization Initiators Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymerization Initiators by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Polymerization Initiators
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Polymerization
Initiators by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymerization Initiators by Type - Peroxides, Azo Compounds,
Persulfate and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Polymerization Initiators
by Type - Peroxides, Azo Compounds, Persulfate and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Polymerization
Initiators by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Peroxides, Azo Compounds, Persulfate and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymerization Initiators by Active Species - Free-Radical,
Cationic and Anionic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Polymerization Initiators
by Active Species - Free-Radical, Cationic and Anionic Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Polymerization
Initiators by Active Species - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Free-Radical, Cationic and Anionic for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymerization Initiators by Application - Polyvinyl Chloride,
Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Other
Applications, Polyethylene and Polypropylene - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Polymerization Initiators
by Application - Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile
Butadiene Styrene, Other Applications, Polyethylene and
Polypropylene Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Polymerization
Initiators by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile Butadiene
Styrene, Other Applications, Polyethylene and Polypropylene for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Polymerization Initiators Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymerization Initiators by Type - Peroxides, Azo Compounds,
Persulfate and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: France Historic Review for Polymerization Initiators
by Type - Peroxides, Azo Compounds, Persulfate and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: France 15-Year Perspective for Polymerization
Initiators by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Peroxides, Azo Compounds, Persulfate and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymerization Initiators by Active Species - Free-Radical,
Cationic and Anionic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: France Historic Review for Polymerization Initiators
by Active Species - Free-Radical, Cationic and Anionic Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: France 15-Year Perspective for Polymerization
Initiators by Active Species - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Free-Radical, Cationic and Anionic for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymerization Initiators by Application - Polyvinyl Chloride,
Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Other
Applications, Polyethylene and Polypropylene - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: France Historic Review for Polymerization Initiators
by Application - Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile
Butadiene Styrene, Other Applications, Polyethylene and
Polypropylene Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: France 15-Year Perspective for Polymerization
Initiators by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile Butadiene
Styrene, Other Applications, Polyethylene and Polypropylene for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Polymerization Initiators Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymerization Initiators by Type - Peroxides, Azo Compounds,
Persulfate and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Polymerization
Initiators by Type - Peroxides, Azo Compounds, Persulfate and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Polymerization
Initiators by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Peroxides, Azo Compounds, Persulfate and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymerization Initiators by Active Species - Free-Radical,
Cationic and Anionic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Polymerization
Initiators by Active Species - Free-Radical, Cationic and
Anionic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Polymerization
Initiators by Active Species - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Free-Radical, Cationic and Anionic for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymerization Initiators by Application - Polyvinyl Chloride,
Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Other
Applications, Polyethylene and Polypropylene - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Polymerization
Initiators by Application - Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene,
Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Other Applications,
Polyethylene and Polypropylene Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 109: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Polymerization
Initiators by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile Butadiene
Styrene, Other Applications, Polyethylene and Polypropylene for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymerization Initiators by Type - Peroxides, Azo Compounds,
Persulfate and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Polymerization Initiators
by Type - Peroxides, Azo Compounds, Persulfate and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 112: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Polymerization
Initiators by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Peroxides, Azo Compounds, Persulfate and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymerization Initiators by Active Species - Free-Radical,
Cationic and Anionic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Polymerization Initiators
by Active Species - Free-Radical, Cationic and Anionic Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 115: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Polymerization
Initiators by Active Species - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Free-Radical, Cationic and Anionic for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 116: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymerization Initiators by Application - Polyvinyl Chloride,
Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Other
Applications, Polyethylene and Polypropylene - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 117: Italy Historic Review for Polymerization Initiators
by Application - Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile
Butadiene Styrene, Other Applications, Polyethylene and
Polypropylene Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 118: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Polymerization
Initiators by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile Butadiene
Styrene, Other Applications, Polyethylene and Polypropylene for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Polymerization Initiators Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022
(E)
Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymerization Initiators by Type - Peroxides, Azo Compounds,
Persulfate and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 120: UK Historic Review for Polymerization Initiators by
Type - Peroxides, Azo Compounds, Persulfate and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 121: UK 15-Year Perspective for Polymerization Initiators
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Peroxides,
Azo Compounds, Persulfate and Other Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

