Global Polymeric Modifiers Market to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
New York, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polymeric Modifiers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032576/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Polymeric Modifiers Market to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Polymeric Modifiers estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the period 2022-2030.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $407.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.1% CAGR
The Polymeric Modifiers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$407.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$626.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 7.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured)
- Akzo Nobel N.V.
- Arkema
- Baerlocher GmbH
- BASF SE
- Clariant
- Dow
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Exxon Mobil Corporation
- Milliken & Company
- SK Capital Partners
- Valltris Speciality Chemicals;
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032576/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Polymeric Modifiers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymeric Modifiers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Polymeric Modifiers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Polymeric Modifiers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Polymeric Modifiers Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Polymeric Modifiers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 5: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymeric Modifiers by Segment - Polymeric Modifiers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: USA Historic Review for Polymeric Modifiers by Segment -
Polymeric Modifiers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
CANADA
Table 7: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymeric Modifiers by Segment - Polymeric Modifiers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: Canada Historic Review for Polymeric Modifiers by
Segment - Polymeric Modifiers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
JAPAN
Polymeric Modifiers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 9: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymeric Modifiers by Segment - Polymeric Modifiers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 10: Japan Historic Review for Polymeric Modifiers by
Segment - Polymeric Modifiers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
CHINA
Polymeric Modifiers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 11: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymeric Modifiers by Segment - Polymeric Modifiers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: China Historic Review for Polymeric Modifiers by
Segment - Polymeric Modifiers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
EUROPE
Polymeric Modifiers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 13: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymeric Modifiers by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: Europe Historic Review for Polymeric Modifiers by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Polymeric Modifiers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Polymeric Modifiers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 16: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymeric Modifiers by Segment - Polymeric Modifiers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: France Historic Review for Polymeric Modifiers by
Segment - Polymeric Modifiers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
GERMANY
Polymeric Modifiers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 18: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymeric Modifiers by Segment - Polymeric Modifiers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 19: Germany Historic Review for Polymeric Modifiers by
Segment - Polymeric Modifiers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
ITALY
Table 20: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymeric Modifiers by Segment - Polymeric Modifiers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: Italy Historic Review for Polymeric Modifiers by
Segment - Polymeric Modifiers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
UNITED KINGDOM
Polymeric Modifiers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 22: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymeric Modifiers by Segment - Polymeric Modifiers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: UK Historic Review for Polymeric Modifiers by Segment -
Polymeric Modifiers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
SPAIN
Table 24: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymeric Modifiers by Segment - Polymeric Modifiers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 25: Spain Historic Review for Polymeric Modifiers by
Segment - Polymeric Modifiers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
RUSSIA
Table 26: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymeric Modifiers by Segment - Polymeric Modifiers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: Russia Historic Review for Polymeric Modifiers by
Segment - Polymeric Modifiers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
REST OF EUROPE
Table 28: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Polymeric Modifiers by Segment - Polymeric Modifiers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Polymeric
Modifiers by Segment - Polymeric Modifiers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
ASIA-PACIFIC
Polymeric Modifiers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 30: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Polymeric Modifiers by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Polymeric Modifiers
by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 32: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Polymeric
Modifiers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
AUSTRALIA
Polymeric Modifiers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 33: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymeric Modifiers by Segment - Polymeric Modifiers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 34: Australia Historic Review for Polymeric Modifiers by
Segment - Polymeric Modifiers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
INDIA
Polymeric Modifiers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 35: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymeric Modifiers by Segment - Polymeric Modifiers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: India Historic Review for Polymeric Modifiers by
Segment - Polymeric Modifiers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
SOUTH KOREA
Table 37: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Polymeric Modifiers by Segment - Polymeric Modifiers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 38: South Korea Historic Review for Polymeric Modifiers
by Segment - Polymeric Modifiers Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 39: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Polymeric Modifiers by Segment - Polymeric
Modifiers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 40: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Polymeric
Modifiers by Segment - Polymeric Modifiers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
LATIN AMERICA
Polymeric Modifiers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)
Table 41: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Polymeric Modifiers by Geographic Region - Argentina,
Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Latin America Historic Review for Polymeric Modifiers
by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of
Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Polymeric
Modifiers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ARGENTINA
Table 44: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymeric Modifiers by Segment - Polymeric Modifiers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Argentina Historic Review for Polymeric Modifiers by
Segment - Polymeric Modifiers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
BRAZIL
Table 46: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymeric Modifiers by Segment - Polymeric Modifiers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: Brazil Historic Review for Polymeric Modifiers by
Segment - Polymeric Modifiers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
MEXICO
Table 48: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymeric Modifiers by Segment - Polymeric Modifiers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 49: Mexico Historic Review for Polymeric Modifiers by
Segment - Polymeric Modifiers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 50: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Polymeric Modifiers by Segment - Polymeric
Modifiers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Polymeric
Modifiers by Segment - Polymeric Modifiers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
MIDDLE EAST
Polymeric Modifiers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2023 (E)
Table 52: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Polymeric Modifiers by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel,
Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 53: Middle East Historic Review for Polymeric Modifiers
by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest
of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 54: Middle East 16-Year Perspective for Polymeric
Modifiers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle
East Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
IRAN
Table 55: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymeric Modifiers by Segment - Polymeric Modifiers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 56: Iran Historic Review for Polymeric Modifiers by
Segment - Polymeric Modifiers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
ISRAEL
Table 57: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymeric Modifiers by Segment - Polymeric Modifiers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 58: Israel Historic Review for Polymeric Modifiers by
Segment - Polymeric Modifiers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 59: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Polymeric Modifiers by Segment - Polymeric Modifiers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Polymeric Modifiers
by Segment - Polymeric Modifiers Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 61: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymeric Modifiers by Segment - Polymeric Modifiers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 62: UAE Historic Review for Polymeric Modifiers by
Segment - Polymeric Modifiers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Polymeric Modifiers by Segment - Polymeric
Modifiers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 64: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Polymeric
Modifiers by Segment - Polymeric Modifiers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
AFRICA
Polymeric Modifiers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Africa for 2023 (E)
Table 65: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymeric Modifiers by Segment - Polymeric Modifiers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Africa Historic Review for Polymeric Modifiers by
Segment - Polymeric Modifiers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032576/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001