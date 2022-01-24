Global Polymerase Chain Reaction Market Size [2022-2028] worth USD 13.75 Billion, with 8.4% CAGR

Fortune Business Insights
·4 min read

Key Companies in Polymerase Chain Reaction Market are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.,QIAGEN ,Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Abbott, Eppendorf AG, Sysmex Inostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BD.

Pune, India, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global polymerase chain reaction market size was USD 7.10 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 7.80 billion in 2021 to USD 13.75 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 8.4% in the 2021-2028 period.This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report, titled, “Polymerase Chain Reaction Market, 2021-2028.”According to our researchers, the growth in occurrence of infectious diseases, cancer, and genetic diseases and the increase in the utilization for diagnosing such conditions is the crucial factor accountable for enhancing the market growth during the forecast period.

Industry Developments:

July 2021 - PathStore declared the unveiling of COVID-19 RT-PCR test in India at the lowest price in comparison with other companies. This rapid test is pointed towards getting the most out of COVID-19 diagnosis to assure well-timed treatment.


Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/polymerase-chain-reaction-pcr-market-102528


Drivers and Restraints:

Improvements in PCR Procedures to Hasten Market Growth

Polymerase Chain Reaction is an enzyme-powered procedure intended for augmenting a small area of DNA in-vitro. In spite of this power of magnification, restrictions in its sustaining hardware obstruct from reaching its full prospective. Technological progressions and surging demand for ground-breaking devices have resulted in the introduction of contraction of the devices in the market. These shrunken devices provide abundant medical profits to patients as well as healthcare suppliers which will drive the polymerase chain reaction market growth.

Segmentation:

On the basis of type, the market is segregated into standard PCR, real-time PCR, and digital PCR. The real-time PCR segment dominated the global market share in 2020. Augmentation in demand owing to the COVID-19 pandemic promoted the growth in sales of the companies.

  • Based on product, the market is classified into instruments and reagents & consumables.

  • By indication, the market is separated into infectious diseases, oncology, genetic disorders, and others.

  • On the basis of end-user, the market is categorized into hospitals & clinics, pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries, diagnostic centers, and academic & research organizations.

  • In terms of region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this Market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/polymerase-chain-reaction-pcr-market-102528


Regional Insights:

North America to Dominate Market Share due to Favorable Compensation Guidelines for PCR Devices.

North America held the largest polymerase chain reaction market share and was valued at USD 2.94 billion in 2020. The market in the region is characterized by bigger occurrence and diagnosis rates for contagious illnesses, combined with tolerable compensation guidelines for PCR devices.

Europe is the second largest region owing to the growing occurrence of several kinds of cancer as well as metabolic ailments necessitating unconventional diagnosis and therapies.

The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to document a relatively greater CAGR during the forecast period.

Report Coverage:

The market report delivers valued understandings attained by detailed study done by our researchers. An all-encompassing research was conducted to provide the projected size of the market. The data executed to accentuate the shares for manifold segments at the national, domestic, and global stages is attained from in-depth interviews with several stakeholders. Additionally, our researchers have gained admittance to numerous international as well as regional paid databases to deliver precise information to make business investment choices easy for all the clients.


Quick Buy - Polymerase Chain Reaction Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102528


Competitive Landscape:

Acquisitions Initiated by Fundamental Companies to Promote Market Growth

The leading companies in the market persistently root for efficient strategies to augment their brand value as well as promote the global market growth of the product with experiencing least conceivable obstacles. One such operative approach is acquiring competitive companies and further guaranteeing an exciting profit for both the involved companies.


List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (California, U.S.)

  • QIAGEN (Hilden, Germany)

  • Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Basel, Switzerland)

  • Agilent Technologies, Inc. (California, U.S.)

  • Abbott (Illinois, U.S.)

  • Eppendorf AG (Hamburg, Germany)

  • Sysmex Inostics (Hyogo, Japan)

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S.)

  • BD (New Jersey, U.S.)


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/polymerase-chain-reaction-pcr-market-102528


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.


Contact Us:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Jacob Panetta suspended indefinitely by ECHL for apparent racist gesture

    The ECHL acted swiftly Sunday, suspending Jacksonville Icemen defenceman Jacob Panetta indefinitely, pending a hearing, for an apparent racial gesture toward fellow Canadian Jordan Subban of the South Carolina Stingrays during Saturday night's game. Video of the incident 23 seconds into overtime in the Florida city shows Panetta, from Belleville, Ont., appearing to raise his arms toward his side while looking at Subban, also a defenceman and a native of Rexdale, Ont. According to the Florida-Tim

  • Notorious NHL tough guy Tom Wilson destroys Bruins player with massive hit

    Tom Wilson threw a huge body check on Anton Blidh, knocking the Bruins forward out of Thursday's game.

  • Bills enjoy safeties in numbers with Hyde and Poyer

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Coming off the excitement of a playoff win, while focused on prepping to interview for the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier couldn’t leave his office before sending a congratulatory text to safety Micah Hyde early Sunday morning. For all the emotions he was juggling, Frazier’s mind kept coming back to Hyde’s leaping over-the-shoulder interception of Mac Jones’ pass intended for Nelson Agholor in the end zone to snuff out

  • Defending Olympic gold medal-winning Russians unveil roster

    Slava Voynov and Artem Anisimov are among the former NHL players named to Russia’s roster for the upcoming Beijing Olympics. The Russians are the defending champions after winning gold in Pyeongchang four years ago when the NHL also did not send players. They should be the favorite once again in another Winter Games without the world's best players, even with Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk not returning. The Russian Hockey Federation named its 25-man roster Sunday that features seven players b

  • Chelsea shakes off blues with customary win over Tottenham

    LONDON (AP) — Once Hakim Ziyech's curling, dipping strike landed in the Tottenham goal, Chelsea never looked back. Sure, it took until two minutes into the second half to break the deadlock and the Moroccan was justified in ranking it “10 out of 10." But the space gifted for Thiago Silva's header from Mason Mount's free kick in the 55th minute to seal a 2-0 win on Sunday was a snapshot of this most lopsided of London rivalries. Chelsea should never have doubted its four-match winless run in the

  • CAS judges 'lacked anti-doping expertise' at Tokyo Olympics

    GENEVA (AP) — The Court of Arbitration for Sport has been criticized for picking judges to work at the Tokyo Olympics who were not expert enough to handle doping cases. Days before CAS opens its special Olympic courts at the Winter Games in Beijing, it was singled out in a wide-ranging report published by the World Anti-Doping Agency that broadly praised operations at last year's Tokyo Olympics. Some CAS judges in Tokyo had an “insufficient level of anti-doping knowledge” relating to rules and p

  • Hockey trailblazers hold summit in attempt to make game more inclusive

    Here are the highlights from the Carnegie Initiative's inaugural summit.

  • Capacity limits for Ontario sports teams still over a month away

    TORONTO — Ontario's plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions won't have any immediate impact on fan capacity for hockey and basketball teams operating in the province. The Ontario government announced today that some indoor venues, including movie theatres and gyms, will be able to operate at 50 per cent capacity starting Jan. 31. However, large sports arenas and concert venues will be only allowed 500 people or half capacity, whichever is lower, until Feb. 21. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said at a pre

  • How 2 Canadian women are set to realize their Olympic hockey dreams from behind the bench

    When Canada's Olympic women's hockey roster was announced last week, assistant coach Ali Domenico was stuck in quarantine, unable to watch with the rest of the team. "Even knowing the players who were going to be selected, I was just pretty choked up," Domenico said. "It's really important for me to have that impact on players' lives, and now the fact that I'm going to the Olympics — it's a dream come true pretty quickly." Domenico and fellow assistant Kori Cheverie, both 34, are set to make the

  • Attendance to be halved for Canadian men's World Cup qualifier in Hamilton

    What was expected to be a capacity crowd of 24,000 for Canada's high-profile World Cup qualifier against the U.S. on Jan. 30 at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field will now be restricted to 12,000. The game sold out in three hours last month, with Canada Soccer riding the on-field success of John Herdman's team. Canada Soccer, in following relevant public health guidelines, says it will cancel all tickets sold and offer a new window to buy tickets for the reduced-capacity configuration. Refunds will be

  • Capacity limits for Ontario sports teams still over a month away

    TORONTO — Ontario's plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions won't have any immediate impact on fan capacity for hockey and basketball teams operating in the province. The Ontario government announced today that some indoor venues, including movie theatres and gyms, will be able to operate at 50 per cent capacity starting Jan. 31. However, large sports arenas and concert venues will be only allowed 500 people or half capacity, whichever is lower, until Feb. 21. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said at a pre

  • ESPN will not send reporters to Beijing Olympics

    BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN has joined the increasing number of media companies that will not be sending reporters to next month's Beijing Olympics due to continued concerns about rising COVID-19 cases worldwide and China’s strict policy about those who test positive. Executive Vice President Norby Williamson, who is in charge of ESPN's event and studio productions, said in a statement that the network had planned to send four reporters to China but they will now join a larger group covering the

  • Athletics Canada launches 10-meet National Track and Field Tour for 2022 outdoor season

    Regan Yee felt love and support from Canada's race directors in the run-up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The steeplechase racer recalled how they worked with athletes to plan for strong performances by scheduling races later in the day when temperatures cooled. "The difference between staying in Canada and going to the U.S. was that the races here were focused on the success of Canadians," the 26-year-old from South Hazelton, B.C., said in a statement released by Athletics Canada. "There's a whole

  • Bradley Beal on ‘special’ Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes

    Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal discusses how unique Scottie Barnes is and how much he enjoys competing against the Toronto Raptors. Also, Fred VanVleet on the action that helped Barnes score his career-high and the rookie himself describes the player he wants to become.

  • It's men only in Nordic combined at the Olympics for now

    LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Like her brother, Annika Malacinski dreams of going to the Olympics in Nordic combined. As wintry weather settled in at the Olympic Jumping Complex and Mount Van Hoevenberg last fall, she and Niklas trained together in this tiny town that hosted the 1980 and 1932 Winter Olympics. The siblings fearlessly took flight off a ski jump and relentlessly pushed themselves on paved paths in roller skis alongside other Olympic hopefuls. Through it all, 20-year-old Annika knew she

  • Healthy Titans RB Henry will see banged-up Bengals D-line

    CINCINNATI (AP) — If Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry returns for the playoffs Saturday, he'll be running into a Cincinnati Bengals defensive line that is already banged up. The Bengals had been relatively healthy until last week in the first-round playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Stalwart defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, the team's sacks leader, was shaken up last week and

  • Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) on Friday in the second round of the Australian Open. It's the first time the two had ever played each other on the ATP Tour. Ranked No. 9 in the world, Auger-Aliassime was heavily favoured over Davidovich Fokina, who's 50th in the world rankings. Auger-Aliassime will face Britain's Daniel Evans in the third round. Evans will be well rested, having advanced by a wal

  • Gay's 30-yard FG lifts Rams over Brady, Buccaneers 30-27

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns and Matt Gay’s 30-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Los Angeles Rams to a 30-27 divisional playoff victory over Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Brady rallied the Bucs from a 27-3 second-half deficit with help from three Los Angeles turnovers, tying the game on Leonard Fournette’s 9-yard run on fourth-and-inches with 42 seconds remaining. But the seven-time NFL champ

  • Jokic scores 34 points, Nuggets beat Pistons 117-111

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 34 points, including four free throws in the closing seconds, and the Denver Nuggets held on to beat the Detroit Pistons 117-111 Sunday night. Jokic also had nine rebounds and eight assists, just missing a fifth straight triple double. Will Barton had 14 points and Aaron Gordon added 13 points for the Nuggets, who went 4-2 on a six-game homestand. Isaiah Stewart, Cade Cunningham, Cory Joseph and Trey Lyles each scored 18 points for the Pistons, who have lost fou

  • ECHL player Jacob Panetta suspended indefinitely, cut from team for racist gesture toward Jordan Subban

    Jordan Subban called out the incident on social media, spurring support from his brother and several other prominent hockey figures.