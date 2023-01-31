Global Polymer Concrete Market Report 2022 to 2030: Featuring BASF, Sika, Wacker Chemie and Dudick Among Others
Dublin, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polymer Concrete Market, by Material Type, by Binding Agent, by Application, by End User, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Polymer concrete uses synthetic organic polymer as binding agent for mixing of hardening agent, gravel, sand and other construction aggregates.
The properties of the polymer concrete mix depend upon various factors such as type, amount, individual properties, and the polymer used. Polymer concrete exhibits different characteristics such as high impact & compression strength, resistance to chemical reactions and low permeability.
Market Dynamics
Global polymer concrete market has witness a growth in recent years, owing to the surge in growth of transportation and infrastructural activities in emerging economies. As a result of this, demand for polymer concrete in construction industry has increased substantially during the forecast period.
Key players are preferring polymer concrete over conventional cement, owing to the rising demand for construction materials with higher strength, toughness and durability.
Market for polymer concrete is estimated to grow as it is used more frequently in drainage applications. Precision molding and finishing are possible with polymer concrete, ensuring superior water discharge rates from pipes while promoting effective hydraulic flow. It is expected that the aforementioned benefits would increase demand for polymer concrete in municipal applications. Therefore, increasing use of polymer concrete in the construction sector is expected to boost market growth.
The limited use of polymer concrete among those with special needs is due to its high cost when compared to alternative materials. During the forecast period, this factor is expected to restrain the market growth of polymer concrete. Increasing use of a certain kind of plastic as a less expensive substitute for polymer concrete that delivers the same qualities is also expected to restrain market growth during the forecast period.
On the basis of material type, the global polymer concrete market is segmented into polyester, vinyl ester, epoxy based and others. In recent years, demand for polyester based polymer concrete has increased significantly, owing to rising cost of epoxy based concrete. This scenario is anticipated to foster the market growth in forecast period.
Key features of the study:
This report provides an in-depth analysis of global polymer concrete market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new Material launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
It profiles key players in the global polymer concrete market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, Material portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
Key companies covered as a part of this study include BASF SE, Sika AG, Wacker Chemie AG, Dudick Inc., ACO Group, Kwik Bond Polymers LLC, Sauereisen Inc., Hubbell Power Systems Inc., Forte Composites, Inc., Ulma - Architectural Solutions, and Sandmix
Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future Material launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
The global polymer concrete market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, polymer concrete service providers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global polymer concrete market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
Research Objectives
Assumptions
Abbreviations
2. Market Purview
Report Description
Market Definition and Scope
Executive Summary
Market Snippet, By Material Type
Market Snippet, By Binding Agent
Market Snippet, By Application
Market Snippet, By End User
Market Snippet, By Region
Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
PEST Analysis
PORTER's Five Forces Analysis
Market Opportunities
Regulatory Scenario
Key Developments
Industry Trend
4. Global Polymer Concrete Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
Overview
Factors Affecting Global Polymer Concrete Market - COVID-19
Impact Analysis
5. Global Polymer Concrete Market, By Material Type, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
Segment Trends
Material Type
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
Polyester
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
Vinyl Ester
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
Epoxy Based
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
Others
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
6. Global Polymer Concrete Market, By Binding Agent, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
Natural Resin
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
Synthetic Resin
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
7. Global Polymer Concrete Market, By Application, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
Solid Surface Countertops
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
Outdoor Seats & Benches
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
Waste Containers
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
Pump Bases
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
Flooring Blocks
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
Chemical Containments
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
Trench Drains
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
Others
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
8. Global Polymer Concrete Market, By End User, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
Industrial
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
Residential & Municipal
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
Commercial
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
9. Global Polymer Concrete Market, By Region, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
10. Competitive Landscape
Heat Map Analysis
Market Share Analysis (3x3 Matrix)
Company Profiles
BASF SE
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
Sika AG
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
Wacker Chemie AG
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
Dudick Inc.
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
ACO Group
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
Kwik Bond Polymers LLC
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
Sauereisen Inc.
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
Hubbell Power Systems Inc.
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
Forte Composites Inc.
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
Ulma - Architectural Solutions
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
Sandmix
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
11. Section
