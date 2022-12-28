Global Polymer Bearings Market to Reach $15.6 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Polymer Bearings estimated at US$9. 5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15. 6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.

New York, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polymer Bearings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032569/?utm_source=GNW
3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Phenolics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.5% CAGR and reach US$5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Acetal segment is readjusted to a revised 7.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.3% CAGR

The Polymer Bearings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027.



Nylon Segment to Record 7.9% CAGR

In the global Nylon segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 8.5% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -
BNL Ltd.
Boston Gear LLC
Dotmar Engineering Plastic Products
Igus Inc.
Kashima Bearings, Inc.
Kilian Manufacturing
KMS Bearings, Inc.
Oiles Corporation
Saint-Gobain S.A.
SKF


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032569/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Polymer Bearings - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032569/?utm_source=GNW

