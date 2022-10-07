Global Polycarbonate Polyester Blend Market - Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Polycarbonate Polyester Blend Market By Resin (PC-PBT, PC-ABS, PC-ASA, Others), By Grade (Injection, Extrusion, General Purpose, Others), By Flow Rate (High Flow, Medium Flow, Low Flow), By End-Use (Automotive, Consumer Durables, Medical, Utilities, Optical Media, Others), By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027

New York, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polycarbonate Polyester Blend Market - Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325881/?utm_source=GNW

Global polycarbonate polyester blend market is anticipated to grow with an impressive CAGR during the forecast years due to extended applications of the material in various packaging of the products in end use industries. The application of the polycarbonate polyester blend in the automotive industry to reduce the weight of the automotives and reduce the plastic usage further drives the growth of the global polycarbonate polyester blend market in the upcoming five years.
Polycarbonates are formed with the cluster of thermoplastic polymers that contain carbonate groups in their basic chemical structure.Polyester is a category of polymers that contain the ester functional group in every repeat unit of their main chain.

As a specific material, it most commonly refers to a type called polyethylene terephthalate (PET).The conjugation of the materials provide various properties to the manufactured good such as moisture resistance, good heat absorption, and chemical as well as electrical resistance.

The material also has oxidative and thermal stability and thus can be used to produce goods in demand for such properties like electronic devices, automotive bodies, etc. The manufacturing process is completely eco-friendly and recyclable.
Expanding Demand from Automotive Industry
Surge in the demand for personal and commercial vehicles drives the growth of the global polycarbonate polyester blend market in the upcoming five years.The demand for making the automotives light weight and heightened need for eco-friendly production of the automotive exterior bodies further aid to the growth of the global polycarbonate polyester blend market in the next five years.

Growing demand for the production of the exteriors with recyclable material like polycarbonate polyester bend also guarantees precaution against fire. The material allows significant safety in case of sudden combustion and gives chance to the passenger to escape.
Electrical Appliance Demand Facilitates Market Growth
Surge in the demand and thus the sales of the electrical appliances considerably substantiates the growth of the global polycarbonate polyester blend market in the upcoming five years. Innovative product launches in the electrical industry such as switching relays and connectors, sensor parts and lights, LCD and LED sections, smartphones, and computers further fuels the growth of the global polycarbonate polyester blend market in the future five years.
Moreover, the increase in the production and commercialization of bio-based polycarbonates would also add value to the future growth of the market.Polycarbonate sheets are highly demanded by the construction industry.

These are also utilized in the production of hardware gadgets and optical equipment.It is highly demanded by the automotive industry owing to its lightweight.

Furthermore, this material fulfills the benchmark set by various authorities regarding quality and safety control.It provides complete heat resistance and is a good material for electrical insulation.

Owing to its lightweight and shatter-resistant characteristics that makes it a perfect blend for the housing material, production of cell phones & computers, etc.
Market Segmentation
The global polycarbonate polyester blend market segmentation is based on resin, grade, flow rate, end use, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on resin, the market is further segmented into PC-PBT, PC-ABS, PC-ASA, and others.

By grade, the market is fragmented into injection, extrusion, general purpose, and others.Based on flow rate, the market is also differentiated into high flow, medium flow, and low flow.

By end-use, the market is bifurcated into automotive, consumer durables, medical, utilities, optical media, and others. The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation, divided among Asia-Pacific region, North American region, European & CIS region, South American region, and Middle East & African region.
Company Profile
Sabic, Covestro, Ineos Group, Lotte Chemical Corporation, Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemicals, LG Chem Ltd., Polkemi, Duromer Products, Entec Polymers, are enlisted in a partial list of major market players of the global polycarbonate polyester blend market.

Report Scope:

In this report, global polycarbonate polyester blend market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Polycarbonate Polyester Blend Market, By Resin:
o PC-PBT
o PC-ABS
o PC-ASA
o Others
• Polycarbonate Polyester Blend Market, By Grade:
o Injection
o Extrusion
o General Purpose
o Others
• Polycarbonate Polyester Blend Market, By Flow Rate:
o High Flow
o Medium Flow
o Low Flow
• Polycarbonate Polyester Blend Market, By End-Use:
o Automotive
o Consumer Durables
o Medical
o Utilities
o Optical Media
o Others
• Polycarbonate polyester blend Market, By Region:
o North America
United States
Mexico
Canada
o Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
Indonesia
Vietnam
o Europe & CIS
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Russia
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
o Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global polycarbonate polyester blend market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325881/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Michael Bublé takes jab at Johnny Gaudreau, pokes fun at Flames' arena

    Michael Bublé knew exactly how to get the Calgary crowd fired up.

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.

  • Raptors received 'rock-star' treatment for preseason game in Edmonton

    Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam will never get tired of the love they get from Raptors fans across Canada.

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • Canadian Mackenzie Hughes wins Sanderson Farms Championship in two-hole playoff

    JACKSON, Miss. — Mackenzie Hughes of Hamilton, Ont. and Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria battled in an intense playoff Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. Both golfers finished the four-round tournament tied at 17-under-par and both parred the first playoff hole. But Hughes prevailed on the second playoff hole with a birdie as the course got darker to win his second PGA title. More to come … This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2022. The Can

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Vancouver Whitecaps looks to Stephanie Labbé, new GM of women's programs, to renew club's image

    The Vancouver Whitecaps are hoping the hiring of former national team goalkeeper Stephanie Labbé will not only improve the club's image but will be a step toward building a women's professional soccer league in Canada. The 35-year-old recently retired Olympic gold and bronze medalist was introduced on Thursday in the new position of general manager of Whitecaps women's programs. Labbé took the opportunity to address a damning report on sexual misconduct and abuse in U.S. women's soccer and the N

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • Canadian Maggie Cogger-Orr to referee Rugby World Cup opener in New Zealand

    When South Africa and France kick off the Women's Rugby World Cup in New Zealand on Saturday, a Canadian will blow the whistle to get the party started. Transplanted Canuck Maggie Cogger-Orr will referee the opening game at Eden Park in her adopted Auckland home. The 12-country competition was originally slated to start in September 2021 but was postponed due to the pandemic. "I think it's a really cool opportunity to sort of kick off a tournament that's been a long time coming, with COVID and a

  • B.C. Hockey 'closely monitoring' after Quebec and Ontario associations cut funds to Hockey Canada

    Leaders at B.C. Hockey aren't saying if they will follow in the footsteps of other provincial associations in cutting funds to Hockey Canada. Both Hockey Québec and the Ontario Hockey Federation announced Tuesday they will no longer collect player fees on behalf of the national federation in the wake of revelations about a second multi-million dollar slush fund to deal with sexual abuse allegations and a widely-panned appearance by Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner in front of a p

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks edge Oilers 5-4 for first win of the pre-season

    ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — It wasn't perfect but head coach Bruce Boudreau saw his Vancouver Canucks take a step in the right direction on Wednesday. After starting the pre-season 0-3-2, the Canucks finally posted a win, downing the Edmonton Oilers 5-4. “It’s not complete yet," Boudreau said of Vancouver's performance. "There was a lot of scrambly plays in our own zone which we really have to clean up. And they will be cleaned up. But I saw a lot better things going on tonight with the defence and with

  • 24 people who will shape the 2022-23 NHL season

    These men and women will make an enormous impact on the NHL this season.

  • 3 Blue Jays X-factors in wild-card series vs. Mariners

    These three players could hold the key to success for the Blue Jays in their series with the Mariners.

  • Sliders dismayed over Calgary track reno money funnelled to public day lodge

    CALGARY — Provincial government money set aside to renovate the sliding track at Calgary's Canada Olympic Park has been redirected into the park's commercial side to a public day lodge. The sliding track that's been the home of national luge, bobsled and skeleton athletes since the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary was closed in 2019 awaiting a $25-million renovation. The provincial government committed $10 million and the federal government another $7 million to the renovation costs. WinSport, wh

  • What does Pascal Siakam need to become a top-5 player?

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam stated on media day that he has ambition to become a top 5 player in the NBA. How close is he to that? Where does he needs to improve and how can his teammates help? Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.