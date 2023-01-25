Global Polycarbonate Market Size is projected to reach USD 35.90 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7%: Spherical Insights

SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP

According to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting, the Global Polycarbonate Market Size to grow from USD 21.8 billion in 2021 to USD 35.90 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during the forecast period. Major vendors in the Global Polycarbonate Market include LG Chem, Lone Star Chemical, Entec Polymers, Chi Mei Corporation, Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics Corp., SAMYANG CORPORATION, Teijin Limited, Bayer Material Science AG, Royal DSM, Asahi Kasei Chemical Corporation, Excelite, Arla Plast AB, Suzhou Omay Optical Materials Co., Ltd., Lotte Chemical Corporation, SABIC, Plazit -Polygal Group, Formosa Chemicals and Fiber Corporation, and RTP Company.

Key Insights

The global polycarbonate market was valued at USD 21.8 billion in 2021.

The market is growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2030

The global polycarbonate market is expected to reach USD 35.90 billion by 2030

On credit portfolios, the COVID-19 epidemic has had a negative effect. The enormous growth has hampered the solvency of customers and business in unemployment and interruption of economic activity. Central banks have adopted a proactive strategy of injecting money into the market by decreasing interest rates and implementing asset purchase programs. With persistent geopolitical tensions, global trade battles, and sporadic hurricanes and earthquakes, managing and monitoring credit, market, liquidity, and operational risk across financial markets was challenging enough. Chief risk officers and their teams have had to revaluate outdated methods and assumptions used to manage and monitor risk due to the present pandemic crisis. The global repercussions of COVID-19 have demonstrated the significance of interconnection in international cooperation. As a result, many governments have been hurrying to find, assess, and buy trustworthy AI-powered solutions.

Browse 78 market data Tables and 69 Figures spread through 279 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Polycarbonate Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Foil, Strips, Sheets, Film, Plates, Tubes, Fibers and Others), By Processing Technology (Molding and Extrusion), By End User (Construction, Medical Devices, Electronics and Electrical, Optical Media, Packaging, Automotive and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.” View a detailed Table of Content here – https://www.sphericalinsights.com/table-of-contents/polycarbonate-market

The sheets segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on type, the polycarbonate market is categorized into foil, strips, sheets, film, plates, tubes, fibres and others. The sheets segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period. The increased demand for polycarbonate sheets is due to their numerous advantages, like lightweight, durability, crack resistance etc. Polycarbonate sheets have replaced glass and acrylic in various applications, which accounts for the largest share in the growth of the polycarbonate market.

The extrusion segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the processing technology, the polycarbonate market is categorized into moulding and extrusion. The extrusion segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for extruded polycarbonates is increasing in the electronics and electrical industry due to of their temperature and impact resistance properties. Its outstanding light transmission property makes it a good fit for various light applications.

The construction segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the end user, the polycarbonate industry is categorized into construction, medical devices, electronics and electrical, optical media, packaging, automotive and others. The construction segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for polycarbonate sheets is rising in the construction segment because of the physical properties of the sheet. Polycarbonate sheets are lightweight, can be used easily in the construction processes, highly ductile and have great strength which results in the increased demand of polycarbonate in the construction segment.

Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size 2030 USD 35.90 Billion CAGR 5.7 % (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Segments Covered By Type, By Processing Technology, By End User Report Coverage Drivers, Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors LG Chem, Lone Star Chemical, Entec Polymers, Chi Mei Corporation, Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics Corp., SAMYANG CORPORATION, Teijin Limited, Bayer Material Science AG, Royal DSM, Asahi Kasei Chemical Corporation,

Asia Pacific to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The Global Polycarbonate Market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to account for the highest market share in 2022. North America is expected to be the largest market. The expansion in the electronics and electrical, and construction segment accounts for the largest part in the growth of the polycarbonate market, which will keep on increasing in future also.

Market Segment

This study forecasts global, regional, and country revenue from 2019 to 2030. Spherical Insights has segmented the global polycarbonate market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Polycarbonate Market, By Type

Foil

Strips

Sheets

Film

Plates

Tubes

Fibers

Others

Global Polycarbonate Market, By Processing Technology

Molding

Extrusion

Global Polycarbonate Market, By End User

Construction

Medical Devices

Electronics and Electrical

Optical Media

Packaging

Automotive

Others

Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

List of Key Market Players:

L G Chem

Lone Star Chemical

Entec Polymers

Chi Mei Corporation

Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics Corp.

SAMYANG CORPORATION

Teijin Limited

Bayer Material Science AG

Royal DSM

Asahi Kasei Chemical Corporation

Excelite

Arla Plast AB

Suzhou Omay Optical Materials Co., Ltd.

Other

Market News

In July 2019, A large-scale petrochemical business will be developed between Lotte Chemical and GS Energy for about KRW 800 billion. The deal was intended to maintain a steady supply of polycarbonate materials and to grow the business of C4 oil.

