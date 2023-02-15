Global Political Risk Yearbook 2023: Forecasts and Ratings for 100 Countries with 18-Month and 5-Year Forecasts

Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Political Risk Yearbook Online" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Political Risk Yearbook includes all 100 Political Risk Services' Country Reports in a convenient online portal, with IP authenticated access included.

Based on the Political Risk Services rating system, each report provides all forecasts and ratings for each of the 100 countries covered within the three most likely political scenarios, including 18-month and 5-year forecasts which can be viewed online or downloaded in PDF format for future use.

The Political Risk Yearbook Includes:

One-Year Subscription

IP Authenticated Access

Countries Covered

Albania

Algeria

Angola

Argentina

Armenia

Australia

Austria

Azerbaijan

Bahamas

Bahrain

Bangladesh

Belarus

Belgium

Bolivia

Botswana

Brazil

Bulgaria

Burkina Faso

Cameroon

Canada

Chile

China

Colombia

Congo

Congo DR

Costa Rica

Cote d'Ivoire

Croatia

Cuba

Czech Republic

Denmark

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

Egypt

El Salvador

Estonia

Ethiopia

Finland

France

Gabon

Gambia

Germany

Ghana

Greece

Guatemala

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Guyana

Haiti

Honduras

Hong Kong

Hungary

Iceland

India

Indonesia

Iran

Iraq

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Jamaica

Japan

Jordan

Kazakstan

Kenya

Korea, D.P.R.

Korea, South

Kuwait

Latvia

Lebanon

Liberia

Libya

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Madagascar

Malawi

Malaysia

Mali

Malta

Mexico

Moldova

Mongolia

Morocco

Mozambique

Myanmar

Namibia

Netherlands

New Zealand

Nicaragua

Niger

Nigeria

Norway

Oman

Pakistan

Panama

Papua New Guinea

Paraguay

Peru

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

Romania

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Senegal

Serbia

Sierra Leone

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

Somalia

South Africa

Spain

Sri Lanka

Sudan

Suriname

Sweden

Switzerland

Syria

Taiwan

Tanzania

Thailand

Togo

Trinidad & Tobago

Tunisia

Turkey

Uganda

Ukraine

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

United States

Uruguay

Venezuela

Vietnam

Yemen

Zambia

Zimbabwe

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3l5fow-risk?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Story continues

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



