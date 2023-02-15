Global Political Risk Yearbook 2023: Forecasts and Ratings for 100 Countries with 18-Month and 5-Year Forecasts
Dublin, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Political Risk Yearbook Online" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Political Risk Yearbook includes all 100 Political Risk Services' Country Reports in a convenient online portal, with IP authenticated access included.
Based on the Political Risk Services rating system, each report provides all forecasts and ratings for each of the 100 countries covered within the three most likely political scenarios, including 18-month and 5-year forecasts which can be viewed online or downloaded in PDF format for future use.
The Political Risk Yearbook Includes:
One-Year Subscription
IP Authenticated Access
Countries Covered
Albania
Algeria
Angola
Argentina
Armenia
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Bahamas
Bahrain
Bangladesh
Belarus
Belgium
Bolivia
Botswana
Brazil
Bulgaria
Burkina Faso
Cameroon
Canada
Chile
China
Colombia
Congo
Congo DR
Costa Rica
Cote d'Ivoire
Croatia
Cuba
Czech Republic
Denmark
Dominican Republic
Ecuador
Egypt
El Salvador
Estonia
Ethiopia
Finland
France
Gabon
Gambia
Germany
Ghana
Greece
Guatemala
Guinea
Guinea-Bissau
Guyana
Haiti
Honduras
Hong Kong
Hungary
Iceland
India
Indonesia
Iran
Iraq
Ireland
Israel
Italy
Jamaica
Japan
Jordan
Kazakstan
Kenya
Korea, D.P.R.
Korea, South
Kuwait
Latvia
Lebanon
Liberia
Libya
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Madagascar
Malawi
Malaysia
Mali
Malta
Mexico
Moldova
Mongolia
Morocco
Mozambique
Myanmar
Namibia
Netherlands
New Zealand
Nicaragua
Niger
Nigeria
Norway
Oman
Pakistan
Panama
Papua New Guinea
Paraguay
Peru
Philippines
Poland
Portugal
Qatar
Romania
Russia
Saudi Arabia
Senegal
Serbia
Sierra Leone
Singapore
Slovakia
Slovenia
Somalia
South Africa
Spain
Sri Lanka
Sudan
Suriname
Sweden
Switzerland
Syria
Taiwan
Tanzania
Thailand
Togo
Trinidad & Tobago
Tunisia
Turkey
Uganda
Ukraine
United Arab Emirates
United Kingdom
United States
Uruguay
Venezuela
Vietnam
Yemen
Zambia
Zimbabwe
