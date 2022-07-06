Global Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminal Market (2022 Edition) – Analysis By Product Type (Fixed POS, Wireless POS), Component Type, Application, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)

Executive Summary The Global POS Terminal Market was valued at USD 67. 48 Billion in the year 2021. Growing multi-application of POS systems in various industries and growing demand for POS owing to its captivating features will be pushing the global market growth in the coming years.

New York, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminal Market (2022 Edition) – Analysis By Product Type (Fixed POS, Wireless POS), Component Type, Application, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06291002/?utm_source=GNW
This is due to the escalating application of POS systems in a number of industries such as Retail, Restaurants, Healthcare, Transportation, and E-commerce, among various others. Backed by burgeoning demand for POS systems that possess multiple features and can perform multi-functions such as inventory management, CRM, and reporting in addition to payment processing, the POS Terminal market will witness major growth globally during the coming years.

Based on the Product Type segment, the Fixed POS segment is expected to hold the largest share in the POS Terminal market in the year 2027 due to the increase in growing installation of fixed POS like fixed-mount scanners, touch computers, and cash drawers, in industries such as Transportation, Manufacturing, Retail, Hospitality, where users have to deal with a heavy number of customers routinely. These factors will be pushing the demand for fixed POS systems globally during the period.

APAC region is estimated to have the maximum share in the global POS Terminal market followed by the Americas & Europe. Also, the new emerging markets in the APAC region will witness the fastest growth rate in the forthcoming years.

POS terminal systems have evolved from being transaction-oriented terminals/devices to systems that can integrate with the company’s CRM and other financial solutions. This evolution has empowered end-users with business intelligence to manage their revenue streams and inventory better. Lower maintenance costs, accurate transactions, and real-time inventory are key advantages of POS systems. With the functional benefits that the advanced POS systems offer, companies have replaced their traditional billing software with POS systems, thus, securing the growth of the POS system market.

Scope of the Report
• The report analyses the POS Terminal Market by Value (USD Million).

• The report analyses the POS Terminal Market by Product Type (Fixed POS, Wireless POS).

• The report analyses the POS Terminal Market by Component Type (Hardware, Software).

• The report analyses the POS Terminal Market by Application- (Retail, Healthcare, Restaurant, Hospitality, Others).

• The Global POS Terminal Market has been analysed by countries (United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea).

• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry have been analysed in the report.

• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Ingenico SA, PAX Technology Ltd., Micros System, Cisco Systems, Panasonic Corporation, Verifone Inc., Samsung Group, HP Company, NRC Corporation, NEC Corporation.

• The report presents the analysis of the POS Terminal market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027.

    It has been a long time coming for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they finally earned their first victory in the CEBL defeating the Saskatchewan Rattlers 83-60 on Sunday in St. John's, N.L. Coming into the game, the expansion team (1-10) had suffered a 51-point loss to the Edmonton Stingers on Thursday in a season that has consisted of both blow outs and tightly-contested losses. The Rattlers (7-5) on the other hand, had their 4-game win streak snapped, which included a 19-point victory over the