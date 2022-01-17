Global Pneumatic Tube System Market to Reach USD 3,465 Million by 2028 - Powered by Increased Demand for Automation in Material Handling Across Industries: Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Pneumatic Tube System Market finds that emerging e-commerce industry is expediting market growth. Primarily driven by enhanced productivity enabled by improved supply chain processes, the total global Pneumatic Tube System Market is estimated to reach USD 3,465 million by 2028, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.9%.

Furthermore, the increased demand for automation in material handling across industries is also anticipated to augment the growth of the global Pneumatic Tube System Market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Pneumatic Tube System Market by System Type (Single Phase, Three Phase), by System Configuration (Multiline System, Single-Line System, Point-to-Point System), by Function (Fully Automatic, Semi-Automatic), by End User (Medical and Healthcare, Commercial, Industrial, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Market Dynamics:

Increased Demand for Automation in Material Handling Across Industries to Fuel Global Pneumatic Tube System Market

The use of automation in material handling guarantees effective and well-organized transport of material from one place to another in the manufacturing area. An automated material handling system with the help of route, processes step information offered by the MES so as to transport material by means of conveyer systems, autonomous vehicles, and vertical elevators. The technologies that are used by AMHS in identification of material include RFID, optical character recognition (OCR), barcoding, near-field communication, or ultra-wide band indoor positioning, among others. Furthermore, the use of Pneumatic Tube Systems widely in medical and healthcare industry allows healthcare systems to decrease the operational costs and at the same time enhances the quality of care by redeploying and reorganizing personnel to patient-facing activities. Thus, the increased adoption of Pneumatic Tube System in various segments is expected to fuel the growth in future.

Emerging E-commerce Industry to Stimulate Market Growth

The e-commerce industry continues to evolve at a rapid pace across the globe, in both developed and developing markets. This is owing to the increasing emergence and expansion of non-banking players in the payments industry and advanced vertical specific start-ups. Furthermore, most of the important vendors in e-commerce industry such as Amazon, eBay, Walmart, and others are implementing automated solutions to perform all the operations in a manner that is precise, efficient, secured, and cost-effective. Additionally, the upsurge in the manufacturing industry is also expected to augment the growth of the Pneumatic Tube System Market during the forecast period. Organizations are focusing on shipping products to their customers at a reliable, faster, and cheaper rate with better quality.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the automation industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

  1. Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

    1. North America

    2. Europe

    3. Asia Pacific

    4. Latin America

    5. Middle East & Africa

  2. Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021

  3. Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19

  4. Long Term Dynamics

  5. Short Term Dynamics

The report on Pneumatic Tube System Market highlights:

  • Assessment of the market

  • Premium Insights

  • Competitive Landscape

  • COVID Impact Analysis

  • Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

  • Company Profiles

  • Global and Regional Dynamics

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific Dominates the Global Pneumatic Tube System Market

Asia Pacific has dominated the global Pneumatic Tube System Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increase in the development of medical devices owing to the rising demand from healthcare industry across the region. Furthermore, presence of major market players is also expected to support the regional growth of the market.

Asia Pacific is likely to witness fastest growth in the Pneumatic Tube System Market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the rise in e-commerce industry, the booming manufacturing sector, and numerous planned installations of systems, in the economies like the India, and China in the region. Additionally, the increasing number of clinical research and R&D activities and growing government expenditure on healthcare facilities are also expected to support the growth of the Pneumatic Tube System Market in near future.

List of Prominent Players in the Pneumatic Tube System Market:

  • Swisslog Holding (Switzerland)

  • Aerocom Systems (Germany)

  • Quirepace (UK)

  • Pevco (US)

  • Eagle Pneumatic (US)

  • Telecom Bedrijfscommunicatie (Netherlands)

  • Kelly Systems (US)

  • Siebtechnik (Germany)

  • Airlink International (US)

  • Hamilton Security (US)

  • Hanazeder Electronic (Austria)

  • Hanter Ingenjörsteknik (Sweden)

  • Colombo Pneumatic Tube Systems (US)

  • Oppent (Italy)

  • Air-Log (Germany)

  • S&S Engineering (Japan)

  • Zip Pneumatics (US)

  • Thalmayr (Austria)

  • Lamson Group (US)

Key questions answered in the report:

  • Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

  • Which are the top five players of the Pneumatic Tube System Market?

  • How will the Pneumatic Tube System change in the upcoming six years?

  • Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Pneumatic Tube System Market?

  • What are the Pneumatic Tube System market drivers and restrictions?

  • What will be the CAGR and size of the Pneumatic Tube System Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Pneumatic Tube System Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Date – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 2,128 Million

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 3,465 million

CAGR Growth Rate

CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 - 2028

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2016 – 2020

Forecast Years

2022 – 2028

Segments Covered

System Type: - Single Phase, Three Phase

System Configuration: - Multiline System, Single-Line System, Point-to-Point System

Function: - Fully Automatic, Semi-Automatic

End User: - Medical and Healthcare, Commercial, Industrial, Others

Quantitative Data - Units

Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Number of Companies Covered

10 companies with scope for including additional 15 companies upon request

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 170 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Pneumatic Tube System Market by System Type (Single Phase, Three Phase), by System Configuration (Multiline System, Single-Line System, Point-to-Point System), by Function (Fully Automatic, Semi-Automatic), by End User (Medical and Healthcare, Commercial, Industrial, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)". View detailed Research Report here – https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/pneumatic-tube-system-market-611925

