The Global Plush Blankets Market size is expected to reach $568. 7 Million by 2026, rising at a market growth of 9. 2% CAGR during the forecast period. Demand for plush blankets has been essentially increasing in the residential sector due to the expanding availability of premium and luxury-based bedding items with various practical advantages.

New York, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Plush Blankets Market By Distribution Channels, By Applications, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026"

Expanding spending on bedding items that give a relaxed and revived sleeping experience is boosting the growth of the segment. A portion of different components supporting the development of the segment are an advancement in fabric, for example, a blend of mink, fleece, and false fur plush fabrics, customer inclination for exquisite home decor, expanding frequency of purchases, and item substitutions, and appeal for specialty and premium material blankets.



Expanded customer spending, combined with urbanization, is boosting the demand for cutting edge and hi-quality bedding items, for example, plush blankets. Also, expanding advancement in the plush fabrics while consolidating other fabric materials, for example, fleece, Minky, and corduroy, to give an extravagance appeal to the blankets is increasing the utilization of these plush blankets in the residential and commercial divisions.



Expanded advances in the assembling of inventive plush blankets are causing higher infiltration of the item among customers. For example, the Cariloha bamboo throw is remarkably built as lightweight polyester between two thick and exotically delicate layers of plush bamboo fabric, providing a cuddly heft. Moreover, rising accessibility of plush blankets in various patterns and categories, for example, smooth, dimple, designed, textured, cuddle soft, and velvet, with different colors, is fueling the demand for the item as an aid to raise the appeal of surrounding or the environment of a room.



Based on Distribution Channels, the market is segmented into Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online and other Distribution Channels. Based on Applications, the market is segmented into Residential and Online. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Newell Brands, Inc. (Sunbeam Products, Inc.), Home Depot, Inc., Berkshire Blanket & Home Co., Inc. (SUMEC Group Corporation), American Blanket Company, FleecePro, ADORNit, Plush Addict Ltd., Robert Kaufman Co., Inc., Shannon Fabrics, Inc., and Venus Group, Inc.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Distribution Channels



• Hypermarkets & Supermarkets



• Convenience Stores



• Online



• Other Distribution Channels



By Applications



• Residential



• Commercial



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Newell Brands, Inc. (Sunbeam Products, Inc.)



• Home Depot, Inc.



• Berkshire Blanket & Home Co., Inc. (SUMEC Group Corporation)



• American Blanket Company



• FleecePro



• ADORNit



• Plush Addict Ltd.



• Robert Kaufman Co., Inc.



• Shannon Fabrics, Inc.



• Venus Group, Inc.



