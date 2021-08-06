Global Platelet Concentration Systems Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 22.4% from 2021 to 2030

The global platelet concentration systems market is estimated to value at USD 320.2 million in 2021, with a CAGR of 22.4% during the forecast period. North America holds the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance of the market during the forecast period

Pune, India, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global platelet concentration systems market is estimated to value at USD 320.2 million in 2021, with a CAGR of 22.4% during the forecast period. Platelet concentration systems are designed for rapid and safe preparation of platelet-rich plasma at the point of care from a small amount of a patient’s blood sample. The platelet-rich sample is a non-surgical alternative to sports medicine, dentistry, ENT, urology, ophthalmology, wound, cardiothoracic, cosmetic and maxillofacial surgeries. It is a blood product with autologous properties and comprises several platelets in a small quantity of plasma. This bioactive protein-rich plasma plays a vital role in tissue healing or hemostasis. Platelet-rich plasma contains three main proteins - vitronectin, fibrin, and fibronectin which play a significant role in cell adhesion molecules.

The rising number of novel launches by the players in the platelet concentration systems market may bring immense growth during the forecast period. The application of plasma rich plasma (PRP) therapy in sports medicine is driving the growth of the global platelet concentration systems market. Apart from this, the considerable increase in the total number of individuals playing sports will provide growth opportunities for the platelet concentration systems.

In addition, the concentrate of the regenerative cells in the bone marrow concentrate offers strong and healthy healing of the damaged tissue which enables it to grow and repair by exceeding the natural healing process of the body. The bone marrow concentrate also relieves pain, improves healing of articular cartilage and bone, and reduces swelling which needs platelet concentration systems. These factors are driving the market growth.

The platelet-rich plasma from male and female donors is expected to make significant differences in the market growth between male and female platelet-rich plasma. This is anticipated to hamper the platelet concentration systems market in the upcoming years.

Some Significant Market Developments Considered in The Report:

February 2021- EmCyte completed the acquisition of Cellmedix Holding LLC by owning all the assets of the latter US-based company which also includes the Centre Platelet Concentrator, a proprietary product system. This acquisition will expand the expertise of EmCyte’s in product development.

April 2019- APEX Biologic launched a new XCELL PRP System, a specialized concentrating device that helps in shortening the overall processing time and further reduces the manual errors compared to the other systems.

August 2019- Healeon Medical Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bimini Health Tech got the US FDA 510 (K) clearance approval for its Healeon Duet (BK200449) for platelet-rich plasma preparation.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Platelet Concentration Systems Market

The QMI team is closely monitoring the impact of COVID-19 on the global platelet concentration systems industry, and it has been observed by our team that the demand for a platelet concentration systems program is normal during the pandemic time. It is anticipated to grow sharply during the forecast period. To control the spread of the pandemic, many countries across the globe have enforced strict lockdown norms, which is hampering all kinds of business activities. The platelet concentration systems market has been minimally affected by the impact of the COVID 19 outbreak. The difficulties that have been faced in terms of logistics during the quarantine orders have substantially affected the platelet concentration systems market. But the relaxation in the stay at home orders has served as a ray of hope for the players in the market to revive lost growth.

Global Platelet Concentration Systems Market, by Technology

Based on technology, the global platelet concentration systems market is segmented into apheresis technology, single spin technology, and double spin technology. Among these, single spin technology is expected to observe the fastest growth during the forecast period. Single spin technology is the only technique that starts with the single plasma cell and aims in solving the complex problems existing in today’s healthcare systems. These factors are expected to contribute to segment growth.

Global Platelet Concentration Systems Market, by End User

Based on end user, the global platelet concentration systems market is segmented into hospital, orthopedic clinics, sports injury centers, and ambulatory surgical centers. Among these, the hospital segment is the largest segment in 2021, and is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period. The segment growth can be owing to the presence of a substantial number of hospitals having platelet concentration systems across the world.

Global Platelet Concentration Systems Market, by Region

Based on region, the global platelet concentration systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America holds the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance of the platelet concentration systems market during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis diseases, technological advancements, and awareness related to stem cell therapy in the North American region are expected to drive regional market growth during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of cosmetic surgeries for improving the facial features in developing economies like India, Thailand and Korea. This is because platelet rich plasma accelerates the healing process. This way it is increasing market demand for the platelet concentration systems.

Some Major Findings of the Platelet Concentration Systems Market Report Include:

Major global market trend and forecasts analysis along with a country-specific market analysis for up to 25 countries

An in-depth global platelet concentration systems market analysis by the aforementioned segments, along with an analysis of trend-based insights and factors

Profiles of major market players operating in the global platelet concentration systems market, which include Anthrax Inc., Stryker Corporation, Johnson & Johnson’s, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Terumo Corporation, Arteriocyte Medical Systems, Inc., Exactech Inc., Harvest Technologies Corp., and Nuo Therapeutics, Inc.

Competitive benchmarking, product offering details, and growth strategies adopted by the leading market players, along with their major investments in the last five years

Key impact factor analysis across regions includes analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges that are prevailing in the global platelet concentration systems market

Impact of COVID-19 on the global platelet concentration systems market

