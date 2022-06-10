Global Plastics Recycling Markets Report 2022-2027 Featuring Leading Players - Indorama Ventures, LyondellBasell, Teijin, JK Plastics, ACI Plastics and Phoenix Technologies

Dublin, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plastics Recycling: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report will be concerned with activities in four regions: North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (Rest of the World). All figures are reported to the nearest million dollars or million lbs. Growth rates given are compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for the period 2022-2027.

In 2019, the global plastics recycling industry rebounded back to nearly the level of 2017, before China started to ban its post-consumer plastics imports in January 2018. It was increased significantly from 2018.

There are two major sources of post-consumer plastics for recycling: nondurable products and durable products. Nondurable products are mostly plastic bottles, containers, and films. Durable products include plastics used in electronics, carpets, automotive products, and other industrial and commercial products.

Profile descriptions of the leading industry players, including Indorama Ventures, LyondellBasell, Teijin, JK Plastics, ACI Plastics and Phoenix Technologies LP.

Report Includes

  • Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020 and 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

  • Evaluation and forecast the global plastic recycling market size in value and volumetric terms, and corresponding market share analysis by resin type, collecting location, source of waste, end-use, and geographic region

  • Latest information on major market dynamics (DROs), technology advancements, industry structure, government regulations, and other macroeconomic factors affecting the overall plastics industry

  • Highlights of emerging technology trends, opportunities and gaps estimating current and future demand for recycled plastics, and impact of COVID-19 on the progress of this market

  • Identification of companies best positioned to meet the demand for recycled plastics owing to their proprietary technologies, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and other strategic alliances

  • Insight into recent industry structure, current competitive scenario, R&D activities, new product development, and company value share analysis based on their segmental revenues

Three factors contributed to the quick recovery of the global plastics recycling market:

  • Europe significantly improved its capacity to recycle locally collected plastic waste, increasing processed volume by more than four billion pounds per year

  • China has a huge appetite for recycled plastics. Vietnam, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Thailand and many other countries set up facilities to produce recycled pellets and sell to the Chinese market

  • Most other countries also increased domestic recycling capacity

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Overview of Plastics Recycling

  • Background

  • The Economics of Plastics Recycling

  • Plastics Recycling Industry

  • Life Cycle of Plastics

  • How Are Plastics Made?

  • Classifications of Plastics

  • End-Use Markets

  • Plastics Recycling Process

  • Significant Market Trends

  • Recent Strategic Initiatives

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

  • Introduction

  • Market Dynamics

  • Drivers

  • Challenges

  • Opportunities

  • Impact of Covid-19 on the Plastics Recycling Industry

  • Porter's Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining Power of Buyers: Low

  • Bargaining Power of Suppliers: High

  • Threat of Rivalry: Moderate

  • Threat of Substitutes: High

  • Threat of Market Entry: High

  • Supply Chain Analysis

  • Pricing Analysis

Chapter 5 Global Market Analysis by Type of Resin

  • Introduction

  • Polyethylene Terephthalate

  • Sources of Polyethylene Terephthalate for Recycling

  • Methods of Recycling Polyethylene Terephthalate

  • Uses for Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate

  • Economics

  • High-Density Polyethylene

  • Sources of High-Density Polyethylene for Recycling

  • Methods of Recycling High-Density Polyethylene

  • Uses for Recycled High-Density Polyethylene

  • Economics

  • Ldpe and Lldpe

  • Sources of Ldpe and Lldpe for Recycling

  • Uses for Recycled Ldpe and Lldpe

  • Economics

  • Polypropylene

  • Sources of Polypropylene for Recycling

  • Uses for Recycled Polypropylene

  • Economics

  • Polyurethane

  • Sources of Polyurethane for Recycling

  • Methods of Recycling Polyurethanes

  • Uses for Recycled Polyurethane

  • Economics

  • Polystyrene

  • Sources of Polystyrene for Recycling

  • Methods of Recycling Polystyrene

  • Uses for Recycled Polystyrene

  • Economics

  • Polyvinyl Chloride

  • Sources of Polyvinyl Chloride for Recycling

  • Methods of Recycling Pvc

  • Uses for Recycled Pvc

  • Economics

  • Other Resins

  • Polycarbonate

Chapter 6 Global Market Analysis by Collection Location

  • Plastic Scrap Global Trade Overview

  • Domestic Collection

  • Imported

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Source

  • Introduction

  • Plastics Recycling of Nondurable Sources

  • Bottles

  • Films

  • Other Nondurable Sources

  • Plastics Recycling of Durable Sources

  • Electrical and Electronics

  • Carpet, Padding and Polyurethane (Pur)

  • Automotive

  • Other Durable Sources

Chapter 8 Global Market Analysis by Industry

  • Introduction

  • Consumer Products

  • Building Products

  • Plastic Lumber and Wood/Fiber Plastic Composites

  • Plastic and Inorganic Composites

  • Automotive

  • Industrial and Commercial

Chapter 9 Global Market Analysis by Region

  • Introduction

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Vietnam

  • Indonesia

  • Malaysia

  • South Korea

  • Thailand

  • Japan

  • Australia

  • Rest of Asia-Pacific (Apac)

  • North America

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Europe

  • European Laws and Targets

  • Germany

  • France

  • Spain

  • Italy

  • U.K.

  • Rest of Europe

  • Rest of the World (Rest of the World)

  • Mexico

  • South Africa

  • Brazil

  • Others

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

  • Aci Plastics

  • American Plastic Lumber Inc.

  • Axion International

  • Axion Polymers

  • Billion Enterprise Co. Ltd.

  • B&F Plastics

  • Butler Macdonald

  • Cobeplast

  • Clean Tech Inc.

  • Clodam Do Brasil

  • Commercial Plastics Recycling Inc.

  • Delta Plastics

  • Dentis Recycling Italy S.R.L.

  • East Coast Electronics Recycling

  • Efs Plastics Inc.

  • Epd Plastic Industries Sdn Bhd

  • Galloo

  • Hangzhou Taifor Chemical Textile Fiber Co. Ltd.

  • Heng Hiap Industries Sdn Bhd

  • Ice River Sustainable Solutions

  • Iav Global

  • Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd.

  • Jk Plastics Pty. Ltd.

  • Kunststoffrecycling Ges. M.B.H

  • Kw Plastics

  • Lyondellbasell

  • Los Angeles Fiber Co.

  • Mas Maschinen-Und Anlagenbau Schulz GmbH

  • Mba Polymers Inc.

  • Mondo Polymer Technologies

  • Mobius Technologies GmbH

  • Mtm Plastics GmbH

  • Montello S.P.A.

  • Ningbo Dafa Chemical Fiber Co. Ltd.

  • Nexcycle Canada Ltd.

  • Pact Group

  • Pet Recycling Co.

  • Phoenix Technologies Lp

  • Petcia

  • Plasgran Ltd.

  • Plasteak Inc.

  • Plastics Recycling Inc.

  • Plasticycle Corp.

  • Polindo Utama

  • Plasticruz

  • Polywood

  • Pt. Production Recycling Indonesia

  • Rapac Inc.

  • Rastra of the Americas LLC

  • Recycled Plastics U.K.

  • Recycling Technologies

  • Reprocessed Plastics Inc.

  • Rpm Plastic Pallets

  • Shakti Plastics Industries

  • Shandong Yongping Renewable Tiomin Resources Inc.

  • Selectech Inc.

  • Teijin

  • Thai Plastic Recycle Group Co. Ltd.

  • Tomra Systems Asa

  • Transcontinental Recycling Montreal/Enviroplast Inc.

  • Trex Co.

  • Wellman Neufchateau Recyclage

  • Yemm & Hart Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lwfmzb

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


