Global Plastics Recycling Markets Report 2022-2027 Featuring Leading Players - Indorama Ventures, LyondellBasell, Teijin, JK Plastics, ACI Plastics and Phoenix Technologies
Global Plastics Recycling Market
Dublin, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plastics Recycling: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report will be concerned with activities in four regions: North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (Rest of the World). All figures are reported to the nearest million dollars or million lbs. Growth rates given are compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for the period 2022-2027.
In 2019, the global plastics recycling industry rebounded back to nearly the level of 2017, before China started to ban its post-consumer plastics imports in January 2018. It was increased significantly from 2018.
There are two major sources of post-consumer plastics for recycling: nondurable products and durable products. Nondurable products are mostly plastic bottles, containers, and films. Durable products include plastics used in electronics, carpets, automotive products, and other industrial and commercial products.
Profile descriptions of the leading industry players, including Indorama Ventures, LyondellBasell, Teijin, JK Plastics, ACI Plastics and Phoenix Technologies LP.
Report Includes
Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020 and 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
Evaluation and forecast the global plastic recycling market size in value and volumetric terms, and corresponding market share analysis by resin type, collecting location, source of waste, end-use, and geographic region
Latest information on major market dynamics (DROs), technology advancements, industry structure, government regulations, and other macroeconomic factors affecting the overall plastics industry
Highlights of emerging technology trends, opportunities and gaps estimating current and future demand for recycled plastics, and impact of COVID-19 on the progress of this market
Identification of companies best positioned to meet the demand for recycled plastics owing to their proprietary technologies, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and other strategic alliances
Insight into recent industry structure, current competitive scenario, R&D activities, new product development, and company value share analysis based on their segmental revenues
Three factors contributed to the quick recovery of the global plastics recycling market:
Europe significantly improved its capacity to recycle locally collected plastic waste, increasing processed volume by more than four billion pounds per year
China has a huge appetite for recycled plastics. Vietnam, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Thailand and many other countries set up facilities to produce recycled pellets and sell to the Chinese market
Most other countries also increased domestic recycling capacity
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Overview of Plastics Recycling
Background
The Economics of Plastics Recycling
Plastics Recycling Industry
Life Cycle of Plastics
How Are Plastics Made?
Classifications of Plastics
End-Use Markets
Plastics Recycling Process
Significant Market Trends
Recent Strategic Initiatives
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
Introduction
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Challenges
Opportunities
Impact of Covid-19 on the Plastics Recycling Industry
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining Power of Buyers: Low
Bargaining Power of Suppliers: High
Threat of Rivalry: Moderate
Threat of Substitutes: High
Threat of Market Entry: High
Supply Chain Analysis
Pricing Analysis
Chapter 5 Global Market Analysis by Type of Resin
Introduction
Polyethylene Terephthalate
Sources of Polyethylene Terephthalate for Recycling
Methods of Recycling Polyethylene Terephthalate
Uses for Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate
Economics
High-Density Polyethylene
Sources of High-Density Polyethylene for Recycling
Methods of Recycling High-Density Polyethylene
Uses for Recycled High-Density Polyethylene
Economics
Ldpe and Lldpe
Sources of Ldpe and Lldpe for Recycling
Uses for Recycled Ldpe and Lldpe
Economics
Polypropylene
Sources of Polypropylene for Recycling
Uses for Recycled Polypropylene
Economics
Polyurethane
Sources of Polyurethane for Recycling
Methods of Recycling Polyurethanes
Uses for Recycled Polyurethane
Economics
Polystyrene
Sources of Polystyrene for Recycling
Methods of Recycling Polystyrene
Uses for Recycled Polystyrene
Economics
Polyvinyl Chloride
Sources of Polyvinyl Chloride for Recycling
Methods of Recycling Pvc
Uses for Recycled Pvc
Economics
Other Resins
Polycarbonate
Chapter 6 Global Market Analysis by Collection Location
Plastic Scrap Global Trade Overview
Domestic Collection
Imported
Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Source
Introduction
Plastics Recycling of Nondurable Sources
Bottles
Films
Other Nondurable Sources
Plastics Recycling of Durable Sources
Electrical and Electronics
Carpet, Padding and Polyurethane (Pur)
Automotive
Other Durable Sources
Chapter 8 Global Market Analysis by Industry
Introduction
Consumer Products
Building Products
Plastic Lumber and Wood/Fiber Plastic Composites
Plastic and Inorganic Composites
Automotive
Industrial and Commercial
Chapter 9 Global Market Analysis by Region
Introduction
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Vietnam
Indonesia
Malaysia
South Korea
Thailand
Japan
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific (Apac)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
European Laws and Targets
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
U.K.
Rest of Europe
Rest of the World (Rest of the World)
Mexico
South Africa
Brazil
Others
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
Aci Plastics
American Plastic Lumber Inc.
Axion International
Axion Polymers
Billion Enterprise Co. Ltd.
B&F Plastics
Butler Macdonald
Cobeplast
Clean Tech Inc.
Clodam Do Brasil
Commercial Plastics Recycling Inc.
Delta Plastics
Dentis Recycling Italy S.R.L.
East Coast Electronics Recycling
Efs Plastics Inc.
Epd Plastic Industries Sdn Bhd
Galloo
Hangzhou Taifor Chemical Textile Fiber Co. Ltd.
Heng Hiap Industries Sdn Bhd
Ice River Sustainable Solutions
Iav Global
Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd.
Jk Plastics Pty. Ltd.
Kunststoffrecycling Ges. M.B.H
Kw Plastics
Lyondellbasell
Los Angeles Fiber Co.
Mas Maschinen-Und Anlagenbau Schulz GmbH
Mba Polymers Inc.
Mondo Polymer Technologies
Mobius Technologies GmbH
Mtm Plastics GmbH
Montello S.P.A.
Ningbo Dafa Chemical Fiber Co. Ltd.
Nexcycle Canada Ltd.
Pact Group
Pet Recycling Co.
Phoenix Technologies Lp
Petcia
Plasgran Ltd.
Plasteak Inc.
Plastics Recycling Inc.
Plasticycle Corp.
Polindo Utama
Plasticruz
Polywood
Pt. Production Recycling Indonesia
Rapac Inc.
Rastra of the Americas LLC
Recycled Plastics U.K.
Recycling Technologies
Reprocessed Plastics Inc.
Rpm Plastic Pallets
Shakti Plastics Industries
Shandong Yongping Renewable Tiomin Resources Inc.
Selectech Inc.
Teijin
Thai Plastic Recycle Group Co. Ltd.
Tomra Systems Asa
Transcontinental Recycling Montreal/Enviroplast Inc.
Trex Co.
Wellman Neufchateau Recyclage
Yemm & Hart Ltd.
