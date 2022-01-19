Global Plastic Surgery Instruments Market to Reach US$1.3 Billion by the Year 2026

Abstract: Global Plastic Surgery Instruments Market to Reach US$1. 3 Billion by the Year 2026 . Plastic surgery instruments are commonly used in plastic surgeries intended to replace, reconstruct, alter or restore specific parts of the body like the face, breasts, skin and musculoskeletal.

Some of the popular instruments used during plastic surgeries include forceps, scissors, chisels, dissectors, awls, needle holders, graspers, clamps and electrosurgical devices. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by rising demand for minimally-invasive or non-invasive surgeries, high uptake of cosmetic surgical procedures among both women and men to enhance looks, and increasing geriatric population. Increasing number of cosmetic surgeries and rising attention on personal looks and aesthetics is boosting demand for plastic surgery instruments. In addition, rising popularity of minimally-invasive and less-invasive surgeries along with increasing incidence of road accidents and resulting need for reconstruction surgeries is propelling demand.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Plastic Surgery Instruments estimated at US$839.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period. Handheld Instruments, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.8% CAGR to reach US$723.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electrosurgical Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 36.3% share of the global Plastic Surgery Instruments market. The handheld surgical instruments segment is gaining from increasing awareness regarding surgical procedures, technological advancements and rising uptake of plastic surgeries among patients. Electrosurgical instruments are witnessing increasing demand due to increasing number of surgical procedures, high availability of plastic surgeons and increasing influx of advanced products on the market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at 327.5 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $131.6 Million by 2026

The Plastic Surgery Instruments market in the U.S. is estimated at US$327.5 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 37% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$131.6 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 6.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$143.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. The US is a key regional market, and growth is is bolstered by technological advances, favorable reimbursement policies, government initiatives and the presence of major players. The market is also gaining from availability of large number of clinics offering plastic surgery services, rising attention on aesthetics, and high popularity of cosmetic procedures in the US. Growing maturity of the developed Western regions such as the United States and Europe, and growing affluence of the population in developing regions is encouraging global aesthetic services to invest in markets such as India and China. Rising disposable income levels, aggressive retail marketing, rising health awareness levels, growing consciousness about physical appearance, a rapidly aging population, and rising standard of living present in India and China as highly lucrative markets for plastic surgery instruments.

Cosmetic Surgery Segment to Reach $938.8 Million by 2026

The cosmetic segment is driven by increasing number of body extremities, breast enhancement and face-related surgeries being performed globally. These developments are poised to push the number of cosmetic procedures and boost the demand for plastic surgery instruments. In the global Cosmetic Surgery (Procedure) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$493.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$798.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$84.4 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 8.5% CAGR through the analysis period.


Select Competitors (Total 94 Featured)

  • Anthony Products, Inc.

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG

  • Blink Medical Ltd.

  • Bolton Surgical Ltd.

  • Integra LifeSciences Corporation

  • Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

  • KLS Martin Group

  • Sklar Surgical Instruments

  • TEKNO-MEDICAL Optik-Chirurgie GmbH

  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.




I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Prelude to Plastic Surgery and Instruments Used
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Impact of COVID-19 on Plastic Surgery Instruments
Global Market Outlook and Prospects
Global Plastic Surgery Instruments Market to Enjoy Gleeful
Trajectory with Rising Uptake of Plastic Surgery
Handheld Instruments & Cosmetic Procedures: Primary Segments of
Plastic Surgery Instruments Market
Select Instruments used in Plastic/Cosmetic Surgeries
Developed Regions Dominate, Developing to Drive Market Growth
Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Desire to Look Good & Rising Count of Cosmetic Surgery Stoke
Growth of Plastic Surgery Instruments Market
EXHIBIT 1: Total Number of Surgical Procedures Performed across
the Globe by Plastic Surgeons (2018)
EXHIBIT 2: Total Number of Surgical Procedures across the Globe
by Region of the Body: 2018
EXHIBIT 3: Non-Surgical Cosmetic Procedures Worldwide (2018):
Percentage Breakdown of Procedure Volumes
EXHIBIT 4: Total Number of Nonsurgical Procedures across the
Globe by Procedure Type: 2018
Countries at Forefront of Number of Plastic Surgeries Propel
Market Expansion
EXHIBIT 5: Cosmetic Procedure Trends in the US: 2000 Vs. 2019
Vs. 2020
EXHIBIT 6: Top Five Cosmetics Surgical Procedures in the US: 2020
EXHIBIT 7: Top 5 Cosmetic Minimally-Invasive Procedures in the
US: 2020
EXHIBIT 8: Reconstructive Procedure Trends in the US: 2000 Vs.
2019 Vs. 2020
EXHIBIT 9: Top Five Reconstructive Procedures Performed in 2020
Prominent Trends in the Plastic Surgery Market with Notable
Potential to Influence the Instruments Market
Injectables Go Mainstream
Rising Participation of Men
Refined Tweaks
Body Contouring
Preventative Treatments
Medical Tourism on Shaky Ground
Minor Optimizations
Virtual Treatments - The New Reality
Increased Demand for Handheld Instruments used during Plastic
Surgery
Axillary Endoscopic Breast Augmentation
Design & Fabrication Improvements Augment Capabilities of
Handheld Instruments in Plastic Surgery
Powered Plastic Surgery Devices Gain Popularity
Electrosurgery Devices for Plastics Surgery Witness Increased
Demand
Technology Developments in Electrosurgery Devices used for
Plastics surgery
Growing Number of Age-Related Surgeries Across the Globe Drive
the Plastic Surgery Instruments Market
EXHIBIT 10: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age
Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,
2025, 2035 and 2050
Rising Reconstructive Procedures Spur the Plastic Surgery
Instruments Market
Vital Role of Plastic Surgery in Cancer Treatment Widens
Business Prospects
EXHIBIT 11: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases
in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
EXHIBIT 12: Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-
related Deaths by Cancer Site for 2018
EXHIBIT 13: Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million)
by Region for 2018

