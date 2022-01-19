Abstract: Global Plastic Surgery Instruments Market to Reach US$1. 3 Billion by the Year 2026 . Plastic surgery instruments are commonly used in plastic surgeries intended to replace, reconstruct, alter or restore specific parts of the body like the face, breasts, skin and musculoskeletal.

Some of the popular instruments used during plastic surgeries include forceps, scissors, chisels, dissectors, awls, needle holders, graspers, clamps and electrosurgical devices. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by rising demand for minimally-invasive or non-invasive surgeries, high uptake of cosmetic surgical procedures among both women and men to enhance looks, and increasing geriatric population. Increasing number of cosmetic surgeries and rising attention on personal looks and aesthetics is boosting demand for plastic surgery instruments. In addition, rising popularity of minimally-invasive and less-invasive surgeries along with increasing incidence of road accidents and resulting need for reconstruction surgeries is propelling demand.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Plastic Surgery Instruments estimated at US$839.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period. Handheld Instruments, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.8% CAGR to reach US$723.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electrosurgical Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 36.3% share of the global Plastic Surgery Instruments market. The handheld surgical instruments segment is gaining from increasing awareness regarding surgical procedures, technological advancements and rising uptake of plastic surgeries among patients. Electrosurgical instruments are witnessing increasing demand due to increasing number of surgical procedures, high availability of plastic surgeons and increasing influx of advanced products on the market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 327.5 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $131.6 Million by 2026



The Plastic Surgery Instruments market in the U.S. is estimated at US$327.5 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 37% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$131.6 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 6.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$143.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. The US is a key regional market, and growth is is bolstered by technological advances, favorable reimbursement policies, government initiatives and the presence of major players. The market is also gaining from availability of large number of clinics offering plastic surgery services, rising attention on aesthetics, and high popularity of cosmetic procedures in the US. Growing maturity of the developed Western regions such as the United States and Europe, and growing affluence of the population in developing regions is encouraging global aesthetic services to invest in markets such as India and China. Rising disposable income levels, aggressive retail marketing, rising health awareness levels, growing consciousness about physical appearance, a rapidly aging population, and rising standard of living present in India and China as highly lucrative markets for plastic surgery instruments.



Cosmetic Surgery Segment to Reach $938.8 Million by 2026



The cosmetic segment is driven by increasing number of body extremities, breast enhancement and face-related surgeries being performed globally. These developments are poised to push the number of cosmetic procedures and boost the demand for plastic surgery instruments. In the global Cosmetic Surgery (Procedure) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$493.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$798.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$84.4 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 8.5% CAGR through the analysis period.





Select Competitors (Total 94 Featured)



Anthony Products, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Blink Medical Ltd.

Bolton Surgical Ltd.

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

KLS Martin Group

Sklar Surgical Instruments

TEKNO-MEDICAL Optik-Chirurgie GmbH

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude to Plastic Surgery and Instruments Used

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Impact of COVID-19 on Plastic Surgery Instruments

Global Market Outlook and Prospects

Global Plastic Surgery Instruments Market to Enjoy Gleeful

Trajectory with Rising Uptake of Plastic Surgery

Handheld Instruments & Cosmetic Procedures: Primary Segments of

Plastic Surgery Instruments Market

Select Instruments used in Plastic/Cosmetic Surgeries

Developed Regions Dominate, Developing to Drive Market Growth

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Desire to Look Good & Rising Count of Cosmetic Surgery Stoke

Growth of Plastic Surgery Instruments Market

EXHIBIT 1: Total Number of Surgical Procedures Performed across

the Globe by Plastic Surgeons (2018)

EXHIBIT 2: Total Number of Surgical Procedures across the Globe

by Region of the Body: 2018

EXHIBIT 3: Non-Surgical Cosmetic Procedures Worldwide (2018):

Percentage Breakdown of Procedure Volumes

EXHIBIT 4: Total Number of Nonsurgical Procedures across the

Globe by Procedure Type: 2018

Countries at Forefront of Number of Plastic Surgeries Propel

Market Expansion

EXHIBIT 5: Cosmetic Procedure Trends in the US: 2000 Vs. 2019

Vs. 2020

EXHIBIT 6: Top Five Cosmetics Surgical Procedures in the US: 2020

EXHIBIT 7: Top 5 Cosmetic Minimally-Invasive Procedures in the

US: 2020

EXHIBIT 8: Reconstructive Procedure Trends in the US: 2000 Vs.

2019 Vs. 2020

EXHIBIT 9: Top Five Reconstructive Procedures Performed in 2020

Prominent Trends in the Plastic Surgery Market with Notable

Potential to Influence the Instruments Market

Injectables Go Mainstream

Rising Participation of Men

Refined Tweaks

Body Contouring

Preventative Treatments

Medical Tourism on Shaky Ground

Minor Optimizations

Virtual Treatments - The New Reality

Increased Demand for Handheld Instruments used during Plastic

Surgery

Axillary Endoscopic Breast Augmentation

Design & Fabrication Improvements Augment Capabilities of

Handheld Instruments in Plastic Surgery

Powered Plastic Surgery Devices Gain Popularity

Electrosurgery Devices for Plastics Surgery Witness Increased

Demand

Technology Developments in Electrosurgery Devices used for

Plastics surgery

Growing Number of Age-Related Surgeries Across the Globe Drive

the Plastic Surgery Instruments Market

EXHIBIT 10: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age

Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,

2025, 2035 and 2050

Rising Reconstructive Procedures Spur the Plastic Surgery

Instruments Market

Vital Role of Plastic Surgery in Cancer Treatment Widens

Business Prospects

EXHIBIT 11: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases

in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

EXHIBIT 12: Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-

related Deaths by Cancer Site for 2018

EXHIBIT 13: Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million)

by Region for 2018



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

