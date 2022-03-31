The global plastic films & sheets market size is projected to reach USD 155.1 billion by 2026 from USD 123.8 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.6%

ReportLinker

during the forecast period. The overall increase in demand for plastic films & sheets in food packaging, pharmaceutical & medical packaging, and agriculture are driving the global plastic films & sheets market.

New York, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Plastic Films & Sheets Market by Material Type, Applications and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02719404/?utm_source=GNW

The increasing environmental concern and preferences for eco-friendly materials have been driving the demand for biodegradable and water-soluble films. BOPP and BOPET plastic films are also gaining market demand due to their varied applications in food and pharmaceutical packaging.



LLDPE accounted for the largest share amongst other material types in the plastic films & sheets market

LLDPE accounts for the largest market share of the total market.However, the demand for PA film type is projected to increase at a faster rate in the near future.



The market for PA film is driven by its clear and printable thermoplastic nature and other properties such as high melting point, exceptional strength & toughness, and good oxygen barrier. It is also scratch, puncture, and flex-crack resistant and does not dissolve or absorb grease, oil, and acidic food.



Packaging segment accounted for the largest market share amongst applications in the plastic films & sheets market

Based on application, the plastic films & sheets market is segmented into two broad categories, namely, Packaging and Non-Packaging.Packaging segment accounts for the largest market share of plastic films & sheets market.



Packaging segment is categorized into food, pharmaceutical & medical, consumer goods, industrial, and other packaging applications, which include tobacco, personal care, and home care packaging.Food packaging accounts for the largest share in the global plastic films & sheets packaging market and it is also projected to account for the largest share in the forecast period.



Non-packaging segment includes agriculture, construction, medical & healthcare, and other non-packaging applications such as electronics, automotive, and industrial. Agriculture is the largest application of plastic films & sheets in this segment.



APAC is projected to grow the fastest in the plastic films & sheets market during the forecast period

APAC is the largest market for plastic films & sheets.This large market share is primarily attributed to increasing demand for plastic films & sheets in emerging economies, such as India, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, and Thailand, in the region.



Moreover, growth in population, increasing urbanization rate, changing trends, and increasing disposable income are driving the consumption of food, particularly, packaged foods. In addition, growth in industrialization, increasing demand due to changing demographics, and government initiatives to attract business investments in various industries including packaging, construction, pharmaceuticals, industrial, and electronics are also driving the market for plastic films & sheets in the region.



Extensive primary interviews were conducted in the process of determining and verifying sizes of several segments and subsegments of the plastic films & sheets market gathered through secondary research.



The breakdown of primary interviews has been given below.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 25%, Tier 2 – 50%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation: C Level Executives – 20%, Director Level – 30%, Others – 50%

• By Region: North America – 20%, APAC – 25%, Europe – 30%, Middle East & Africa – 10%, South America-15%.

The key players in the plastic films & sheets market include Amcor PLC (Switzerland), Berry Global Group, Inc. (USA), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Sealed Air Corporation (USA), Uflex Limited (India), Toyobo Co., Ltd. (Japan), Jindal Poly Films Limited (India), DuPont Teijin Films (USA), and Oben Holding Group (Peru). These players have established a strong foothold in the market by adopting strategies, such as new product launches, investment & expansions, agreement & collaboration, and mergers & acquisitions.



Research Coverage

This report covers the plastic films & sheets market and forecasts its market size until 2026.The market has been segmented based on material type, application, and region.



The report also provides detailed information on company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the key players to strengthen their positions in the market.The report also provides insights into the driving and restraining factors in the plastic films & sheets market, along with opportunities and challenges across these industries.



It also includes profiles for top manufacturers in the market.



Reasons to Buy the Report



The report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants in the following ways:

1. This report segments the plastic films & sheets market and provides the closest approximations of overall market size for its segments across different verticals and regions.

2. This report is expected to help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing the growth of the market.

3. This report is expected to help stakeholders obtain an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape of the market and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses. The competitive landscape section includes detailed information on strategies, such as new product launches, investment & expansions, agreement & collaboration, and mergers & acquisitions.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02719404/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



