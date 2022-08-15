Global plasma protein therapeutics market is projected to reach a market value of US$59.58 billion in 2032: Visiongain Reports Ltd

Global Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market Forecast 2022-2032: - Market Segment by Product (Immunoglobulins, Albumin, Coagulation Factors, C1-Esterase Inhibitor (C1-INH), Other Products), Applications {Hemophilia, Primary Immunodeficiency Disorder (PID), Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), Secondary Immunodeficiency, Hereditary Angioedema, Others}, Plus analysis of leading regional/national markets and leading companies in the market. COVID-19 Impact Recovery Analysis (V-shaped recovery, W-shaped recovery, U-shaped recovery, L-shaped recovery)

Global Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market Outlook

According to Visiongain analysis, the Global plasma protein therapeutics market was estimated to be valued at US$26.71 billion in 2021. The worldwide market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.35% from 2022 to 2027 and is expected to reach US$59.58 billion in 2032 from its previous value of US$28.59 million in 2022.

Trade Restrictions Challenged the Acquisition of Source Plasma Amid COVID
Travel and trade limitations on a local and worldwide scale impeded the procurement of source plasma and restricted the amount of blood donations from which recovered plasma could be acquired. As a result, pharmaceutical manufacture and distribution were harmed as a result of disruptions in worldwide raw material and device supply chains, as well as delays in the delivery of finished medicinal products to patients. Parallel to this, worldwide demand for plasma products has increased across all authorised indications as a consequence of increased access in more countries and the diagnosis of more individuals with uncommon disorders.

Testing of Blood Donations Plays a Vital Role in Providing Safe Blood for Transfusion
Blood donations must be tested for the presence of infectious pathogens in order to provide safe blood for transfusion. Blood services are always on the lookout for reports of new diseases that might jeopardise the safety of the blood supply. When there is a possibility of an infectious agent being transferred by blood transfusion, further donor screening and blood donation testing may be implemented.

What are the Market Drivers?

Rising Demand for Immunoglobulins
In recent years, the number of clinical indications for immunoglobulins has increased. Immunoglobulins has become a crucial therapeutic choice for a range of clinical reasons, including autoimmune and acute inflammatory disorders, in addition to underlying immunodeficiency. Almost every medical profession now uses off-label prescriptions. Off-label usage of IG in a variety of applications, including the treatment of neurological diseases and immunological deficits, is driving up demand.

Plasma-derived immunoglobulin is used to treat a range of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Immunoglobulin demand has grown globally as a result of improved knowledge and treatment of immunological deficiencies in emerging nations. The key reason for IG demand's continued strong growth is the increased use of high-dose therapy, particularly in autoimmune neurologic diseases.

The extensive use of immunoglobulin off-label suggests that a large amount of plasma is being used. In the United States, infant hemolytic sickness, acute panautonomic polyneuropathy, multifocal motor neuropathy, acute cardiomyopathy and autoimmune mucocutaneous blistering diseases are some of the most common off-label IVIG uses.

Market Penetration of Plasma Proteins is Expected to Grow Through 2031
As new products with therapeutic benefits such as improved efficacy and easier sample plasma extraction processes are created, the market penetration of plasma proteins is expected to grow. Strong demand for albumin across emerging economies in Asia Pacific and increased immunoglobulin usage in developed economies are anticipated to boost industry growth over the next decade. Manufacturers are working on innovation to produce plasma-derived treatments for myasthenia gravis, post-polio syndrome, and neuropathic pain, among other neurological diseases. Furthermore, the greater dosages necessary for subcutaneous immunoglobulin usage are expected to drive development in developed countries like the United States, where the yearly cost of subcutaneous immunoglobulin (SCIG) therapy is about USD 40,000.

What are the Market Opportunities?

Opportunities in Emerging Economies
Due to the existence of large aging populations and unmet medical needs, emerging nations offer tremendous growth opportunities in terms of the blood plasma products market. According to a WHO articled published in 2019, the geriatric population of developing countries is projected to increase by 250% between 2010 and 2050, as compared to 71% in developed countries. The patient population in these regions is expected to increase. Furthermore, on these markets, the health systems in the field of healthcare investments and infrastructure have changed rapidly. The World Economic Forum, for example, in January 2014 stated that one third of global spending on health would focus on the provision of emerging economies by 2022. It also stated that in India and China, spending on healthcare would continue to increase according to economic growth in those countries. In addition, the increased focus on cost efficiency and scalability of international companies will lead to their catering for increasing population ageing needs. This huge patient pool and the unsatisfied medical needs for advanced therapy make emerging nations very attractive for the manufacturers of blood plasma products.

Major Corporations across the World are Investing in Developing an Internationally Recognised and Sustainable Plasma Company
The demand for these medications in the clinic has increased in recent years, and this trend is expected to continue as diagnostic technology improves and life expectancy increases.

Plasma-derived treatments are life-saving medications that tens of thousands of individuals with rare and complicated illnesses throughout the globe depend on every day. Over the past 15 years, global demand for these medicines, notably immunoglobulins, has risen rapidly and continues to rise. Major corporations across the world are investing in developing an internationally recognised and sustainable plasma company that will rethink the sector in order to better serve patients throughout the world.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the disparity between plasma supply and demand, as well as the vulnerability of a system that relies on a limited resource that relies mainly on plasma donations from a small number of countries.

We've witnessed hurdles to plasma donation throughout the sector during the pandemic, varying in accordance with limits on people's mobility and travel. Despite considerable industry investment in new donation and manufacturing facilities, as well as extensive public awareness initiatives, industry donation volumes remain below pre-pandemic levels. Finally, the shortage is affecting the availability of plasma-derived medicines, notably immunoglobulins, which are among the most in demand and whose demand is increasing year after year. This has the potential to jeopardise patient treatment. Many patients with life-threatening diseases who depend on immunoglobulins have no other therapeutic options, making them more susceptible during a pandemic.

Hundreds of contributions are needed to keep just one patient on therapy for a year, and the process of creating these medicines takes several months from donor to delivery to the patient.

Competitive Landscape

To gain a competitive edge, Plasma Protein Therapeutics, companies adopt a variety of strategies. These include product launch, investment in R&D, partnerships, regional business expansion, mergers & acquisitions, and facility expansion. Some of the major companies operating in the global plasma protein therapeutics market are ADMA Biologics Inc., Bio Products Laboratory Ltd., Biotest AG, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc., CSL Behring, Grifols SA, Kedrion SpA, Octapharma USA Inc., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd among other prominent players.

Key Questions Answered by this Report:

  • What is the current size of the overall global plasma protein therapeutics market? How much will this market be worth from 2022 to 2032?

  • What are the main drivers and restraints that will shape the overall plasma protein therapeutics market over the next ten years?

  • What are the main segments within the overall plasma protein therapeutics market?

  • How much will each of these segments be worth for the period 2022 to 2032?

  • How will the composition of the market change during that time, and why?

  • What factors will affect that industry and market over the next ten years?

  • What are the largest national markets for the world’s Plasma Protein Therapeutics?

  • What is their current status and how will they develop over the next ten years?

  • What are their revenue potentials to 2032?

  • How will market shares of the leading national markets change by 2032, and which geographical region will lead the market in 2032?

  • Who are the leading companies and what are their activities, results, developments, and prospects?

  • What are some of the most prominent Plasma Protein Therapeutics currently in development?

  • What are the main trends that will affect the world’s plasma protein therapeutics market between 2022 and 2032?

  • What are the market's main strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats?

  • What are the social, technological, economic, and political influences that will shape that industry over the next ten years?

  • How will the global plasma protein therapeutics market evolve over the forecasted period, 2022 to 2032?

  • What will be the main commercial drivers for the market from 2022 to 2032?

  • How will market shares of prominent national markets change from 2022, and which countries will lead the market in 2032, achieving the highest revenues and fastest growth?

  • How will that industry evolve between 2022 and 2032, especially in R&D?

Discover sales predictions for the global plasma protein therapeutics market and submarkets.

Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market, there are 2 segmentations of the plasma protein therapeutics market, with forecasts for product and application sub-segments each forecasted at a global, regional, and country-level, along with COVID-19 impact recovery pattern analysis for all segments.

Who are the leading players analyzed in the market?

  • ADMA Biologics Inc.

  • Bio Products Laboratory Ltd.

  • Biotest AG

  • China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

  • CSL Behring

  • Grifols SA

  • Kedrion SpA

  • Octapharma USA Inc.

  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd

