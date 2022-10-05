Global Plant Factory Market, By Facility Type, By Light, By Growing System, By Type, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Plant Factory Market, By Facility Type (Greenhouses, Indoor Farms, Others), By Light (Artificial Light v/s Sunlight), By Growing System (Soil-Based, Non-Soil-Based, Hybrid), By Type (Fruits & Vegetables, Ornamental Plants & Flowers, Others), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027

New York, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Plant Factory Market, By Facility Type, By Light, By Growing System, By Type, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325865/?utm_source=GNW

The global plant factory market is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027.This can be ascribed to growing need to address the food demand for the ever-increasing global population.

The world population is expected to increase by about 35% reaching 9.74 billion in 2050. This, in turn, will increase the demand for various agricultural products. The increasing population having increasing food demand is creating pressure on global land resources because of lower agricultural produce, loss of biodiversity, and climate change. Climate change has significantly impacted the agricultural yields and income from agriculture to the farmers. Additionally, factors such as soil erosion have contributed towards desertification and increasing barren lands that are unfit for cultivating crops. This in turn has increased the demand for alternative farming techniques for growing fruits & vegetables, herbs, etc., thereby creating lucrative opportunities of growth for vertical farming techniques such as plant factories.
Higher Yield as Compared to Traditional Agricultural Practices
Plant factories reduce the farmer’s consumption of resources, thereby enabling this farming technique to be adopted by most cultivators, ranging from home gardeners to professional growers and supermarkets to restaurants.According to a report published by the UN, in 2018, plants grown in hydroponic systems have achieved a 20%–25% higher yield than the traditional agriculture system, with its productivity being 2–5 times higher.

Additionally, within a plant factory setup fruits & vegetables are grown under controlled environmental conditions, and hence there is potentially no effect of climatic changes, hence the annual agricultural production remains unaffected.Besides, using these plant factories any crop variety can be grown throughout the year irrespective of the seasonal variation.

Also, within this setup there is no damage caused to the crops due to pest attacks, birds, or other external factors. All these factors help in increasing overall yield and production, thereby driving the growth of global plant factory market.

Impact of COVID-19
The sudden outbreak and spread of pandemic COVID-19 have highlighted the importance of food safety and how the disruption in supply chain can lead to food shortages.Also, lockdowns led to the unavailability of labor to work on farmlands.

Besides, due to the ban on movement, farmers were unable to sell their produce.This made growers shift to alternative farming practices, which are much more technology-driven and have lower labor dependency.

The COVID-19 pandemic crisis has created long-term opportunities for the growth of advanced farming techniques such as plant factories, vertical farming, etc.This has made a lot of new startup companies enter this alternative farming techniques space and has attracted a lot of investments, funding and collaborations by major players operating in the market.

For instance, in October 2020, Plenty Unlimited Inc. announced a joint development agreement with Driscoll’s (US), using its indoor vertical farming to grow Driscoll’s proprietary flavorful strawberries year-round.

Technological Advancements
Technological advancements are one of the major trends gaining popularity in the plant factory market.Major companies operating in the plant factory market are focused on providing continuous innovations to strengthen their market position by implementing various innovations and technologies such as LED-grown light, AI, Machine learning, dynamic resource allocation, and edge computing to optimize plant growth and increase productivity.

Rising concerns on food security and shrinking arable land area demands for a new technology which can help in producing higher yields. This in turn is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of plant factory market in the coming years.
Market Segmentation
The global plant factory market can be segmented by facility type, by light, by growing system, by type, and by region.Based on facility type, the market can be segmented into greenhouses, indoor farms, and others.

Based on light, the market can be divided into artificial light and sunlight.Based on growing system, the market can be differentiated into soil-based, non-soil-based, hybrid.

Based on type, the market can be further segmented into fruits & vegetables, ornamental plants & flowers, and others.Regionally, North America dominated the market followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

United States dominated the global plant factory market in 2021 and is expected to continue maintaining its dominance during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing adoption of indoor farming techniques in the country. In 2016, there were around 41,351 indoor farms in the United States.

Market Players
Gotham Greens Farms LLC, Bowery Farming Inc., Freight Farms, Plenty Unlimited Inc., AeroFarms, LLC, BrightFarms Inc., Iron Ox, Inc, AppHarvest, Inc, Vertical Harvest Farms, Dream Harvesting Farming Company LLC, Bustanica - Emirates CropOne, Farminova (Cantek Group), Taikisha Ltd., Mirai Co. Ltd., Badia Farms are some of the leading players operating in the global plant factory market.

Report Scope:

In this report, global plant factory market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Plant Factory Market, By Facility Type:
o Greenhouses
o Indoor Farms
o Others
• Plant Factory Market, By Light:
o Artificial Light
o Sunlight
• Plant Factory Market, By Growing System:
o Soil-Based
o Non-Soil-Base
o Hybrid
• Plant Factory Market, By Type:
o Fruits & Vegetables
o Ornamental Plants & Flowers
o Others
• Plant Factory Market, By Region:
o North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
o Europe
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Germany
Spain
o Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
o Middle East & Africa
South Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Egypt

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global plant factory market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325865/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Cheating scandal rocks fishing world after lead weights found in winning catch

    With tens of thousands in prize money and the integrity of anglers hanging on the line, a walleye fishing tournament in Ohio turned ugly after an apparent cheating scandal was uncovered last week. An expletive-laced video posted to social media shows Jason Fischer, tournament director for the Lake Erie Walleye Trail (LEWT), cutting open the winning catch of five walleye on Friday and finding lead weights and prepared fish fillets inside them. "We've got weights in fish!" Fischer shouts in the vi

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • Senators goalie Cam Talbot out five-to-seven weeks with upper-body injury

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators will start the NHL season without goalie Cam Talbot after he suffered an upper-body injury. The team says Talbot, 35, will miss five-to-seven weeks due to the undisclosed ailment. Ottawa acquired the veteran netminder from the Wild for goalie Filip Gustavsson in July. Talbot spent last season in Minnesota, where he posted a 32-12-4 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. The Senators address their goaltending depth Monday, claiming Magnus

  • Vote: Would you rather Blue Jays play Mariners or Rays in Wild Card Series?

    The Blue Jays will be playing either the Mariners or Rays this weekend. Which would you prefer?

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • Montreal Canadiens' retooled front office is focused on player development

    MONTREAL — When Jeff Gorton signed on to become the Montreal Canadiens’ new executive vice-president of hockey operations last fall, the two pillars he wanted to improve were hockey development and analytics. The Canadiens headed into the first training camp of Gorton’s and general manager Kent Hughes’s era with a retooled hockey development team. New to the team are Olympic gold medallist Marie-Phillip Poulin as player development consultant, Scott Pellerin as hockey development consultant and

  • 24 people who will shape the 2022-23 NHL season

    These men and women will make an enormous impact on the NHL this season.

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • 'Cameroonian connection': Christian Koloko discusses Pascal Siakam assisting on first NBA basket

    Toronto Raptors rookie Christian Koloko explains how he felt heading into his first game, adjusting to the NBA game and how analytics are different with the Raptors compared to college.

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w