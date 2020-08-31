Global Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market to Reach $7. 9 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Pipeline Monitoring Systems estimated at US$5. 3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.
New York, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pipeline Monitoring Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799364/?utm_source=GNW
9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Ultrasonic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.6% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the PIGs segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR
The Pipeline Monitoring Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.
Smart Ball Segment to Record 6.2% CAGR
In the global Smart Ball segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$868.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 480-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- ABB Group
- Atmos International Inc.
- BAE Systems PLC
- ClampOn AS
- Future Fibre Technologies Pty., Ltd.
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH
- ORBCOMM, Inc.
- Pentair PLC
- Perma-Pipe, Inc.
- Pure Technologies Ltd.
- Radiobarrier
- Senstar Corporation
- Siemens AG
- Syrinix
- Thales Group
- TransCanada Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799364/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market: Prelude
Smart Ball Segment to Record High Growth
Global Competitor Market Shares
Pipeline Monitoring Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market: Rise in Cross-
Border Pipeline Infrastructure Networks Fuels Growth
Countries with Longest Network Oil and Gas Pipelines Network
Asian Economies at the Forefront of Oil & Gas Pipeline
Additions: Planned Pipeline Length Additions in km for Select
Countries (2018-2022)
Natural Gas Pipeline Distribution in the US in Miles for the
Period 1990-2017
Growing Risk of Pipeline Incidents Enhances Importance of
Pipeline Monitoring
Oil & Gas Pipeline Incidents in the US for the Period 2010-2018
Environmental and Health Risks Associated with Natural Gas
Leaks Fuels Need for Pipeline Monitoring Systems
Despite Temporary Concerns over Stalling Oil Demand, Favorable
Long-term Demand Outlook and Subsequent Increase in Pipeline
Length Additions Drive Growth
World Crude Oil Production: Breakdown of Production Volume in
Thousand Barrels Per Day for Persian Gulf Nations and Non-OPEC
Countries for the Period 2000-2018
Crude Oil Demand Worldwide in Million Barrels Per Day for the
Years 2006 through 2019
As the Oil & Gas Pipeline Network Ages, Demand for Monitoring
Gains Importance to Ensure Safety and Reduce Costs
Cyberattacks and Terrorism Threaten Oil & Gas Pipeline
Networks, Driving Demand for Monitoring Solutions
Latest Technologies Enable Intelligent Pipeline Monitoring in
Oil & Gas Industry
Rising Importance of Wireless Sensing Technologies in Managing
Serviceability and Stability of Oil & Gas Pipelines
Distributed Acoustic Fiber Optic Sensing (DAS): A Versatile
Technology for Pipeline Monitoring
Advancements in Oil Leakage Detection and Pipeline Monitoring
Technologies: A Review
Major Causes of Pipeline Failure: Percentage Breakdown of
Failures by Source of Failure in Oil & Gas Industry
IoT-Enabled Leakage Detection System and IoT Connected
Pipelines Ensure Real-time Detection of Oil & Gas Pipelines
Remote Sensing for Monitoring of Oil & Gas Pipelines
Challenging Conditions of Deepwater Pipeline Inspection
Necessitates Use of Advanced Technologies
UAVs Technology Promises to Supplement Existing Pipeline
Monitoring Functions in Oil & Gas Sector
Water Pipeline Leak Detection Systems: Reducing Damage Costs
Associated with Water Leaks in Pipelines
Global Water Leak Detection Systems Market: Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues by Type for 2019 and 2025
Global Water Leak Detection Systems Market: Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues by Application for 2019 and 2025
Aging Water Pipeline Infrastructure Contributes to Enhanced
Focus on Monitoring
Water Utilities Leverage the Capabilities of Numerous Advanced
Technologies for Pipeline Monitoring
Smart Water Monitoring Platform: A Novel Water Leak Detection
Solution
IoT Technology Finds Use in Water Leakage Detection Monitoring
Remote Leak Identification to Transform Pipeline Monitoring for
Water Utilities
High Signal-to-Noise Ratio Accelerometer to Detect Leak in
Plastic Water Supply Pipes
Robots to Play Important Role in the Inspection and Repair of
Pipelines
Pipeline Pigging Systems Market: Stable Growth Outlook
Smart PIGs Enhance Safety of Pipelines
Strict Regulations for Pipeline Security and Safety Drives
Focus onto Efficient Monitoring
Innovations & Advancements
CEPA Member Tests New Technology for Rapid Detection of
Pipeline Leaks
ABB Ability? Mobile Leak Detection System: Detecting and
Quantifying Gas Leaks in Pipelines
NETL Developing Fiberoptic Wires for Water Pipeline Monitoring
Wireless Sensor Network: A Promising Technology for Water
Pipeline Monitoring
pipe::scan: An Innovative Sensor System to Monitor Drinking
Water Quality in Pipes
Scientists Developing Living Sensors for Real-time Detection of
Leaks in Gas Pipelines
Ophir Develops duoThane® for Methane Gas Detection in Natural
Gas Pipelines
Pipe-Crawling Robot to Help Monitor Pipeline Infrastructure
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Pipeline Monitoring Systems
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Pipeline Monitoring Systems Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Pipeline Monitoring Systems Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Ultrasonic (Technology) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Ultrasonic (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Ultrasonic (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: PIGs (Technology) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: PIGs (Technology) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: PIGs (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Smart Ball (Technology) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Smart Ball (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Smart Ball (Technology) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Magnetic Flux Leakage (Technology) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Magnetic Flux Leakage (Technology) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Magnetic Flux Leakage (Technology) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Other Technologies (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Other Technologies (Technology) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Metallic Pipe (Pipe Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Metallic Pipe (Pipe Type) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Metallic Pipe (Pipe Type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Non-Metallic Pipe (Pipe Type) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to
2027
Table 23: Non-Metallic Pipe (Pipe Type) Global Historic Demand
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Non-Metallic Pipe (Pipe Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Other Pipe Types (Pipe Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Other Pipe Types (Pipe Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: Other Pipe Types (Pipe Type) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Leak Detection (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Leak Detection (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Leak Detection (Application) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Operating Condition (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Operating Condition (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Operating Condition (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Pipeline Break Detection (Application) Worldwide
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 35: Pipeline Break Detection (Application) Global
Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 36: Pipeline Break Detection (Application) Distribution
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 38: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 39: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Crude & Refined Petroleum (End-Use Industry) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 41: Crude & Refined Petroleum (End-Use Industry) Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 42: Crude & Refined Petroleum (End-Use Industry)
Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Water & Wastewater (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 44: Water & Wastewater (End-Use Industry) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 45: Water & Wastewater (End-Use Industry) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Global
Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 47: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry)
Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2012-2019
Table 48: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System in the US: An Overview
Need for Early Water Leak Detection Drives Demand for
Monitoring Solutions
Aging Pipeline Networks Enhance Need for Monitoring to Ensure
Safety
Market Analytics
Table 49: Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market in US$ Million in
the United States by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 50: United States Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 51: United States Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: United States Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Pipe Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 53: Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market in the United
States by Pipe Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 54: United States Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Pipe Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: United States Pipeline Monitoring Systems Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Pipeline Monitoring Systems Historic Demand Patterns
in the United States by Application in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 57: Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: United States Pipeline Monitoring Systems Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to
2027
Table 59: Pipeline Monitoring Systems Historic Demand Patterns
in the United States by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 60: Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 61: Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Analysis in Canada
in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 62: Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market in Canada:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period
2012-2019
Table 63: Canadian Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Canadian Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Pipe Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Canadian Pipeline Monitoring Systems Historic Market
Review by Pipe Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 66: Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Pipe Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 67: Canadian Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 68: Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 69: Canadian Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Canadian Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry for 2012-2019
Table 72: Canadian Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 73: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Pipeline
Monitoring Systems Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 74: Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market in Japan in US$
Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 75: Japanese Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 76: Japanese Market for Pipeline Monitoring Systems:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Pipe
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Pipe Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 78: Japanese Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Share
Analysis by Pipe Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Pipeline
Monitoring Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Japanese Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 81: Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Share Shift in
Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Pipeline
Monitoring Systems in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to
2027
Table 83: Japanese Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 84: Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Share Shift in
Japan by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 85: Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 86: Chinese Pipeline Monitoring Systems Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 87: Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market in China:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 88: Chinese Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Pipe Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 89: Pipeline Monitoring Systems Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Million by Pipe Type: 2012-2019
Table 90: Chinese Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market by Pipe
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 91: Chinese Demand for Pipeline Monitoring Systems in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Review in China in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 93: Chinese Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Chinese Demand for Pipeline Monitoring Systems in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Review in China in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 96: Chinese Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 97: European Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 98: Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: European Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: European Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 101: European Pipeline Monitoring Systems Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 102: Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market in Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Salesby Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 103: European Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Pipe Type: 2020-2027
Table 104: Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market in Europe in US$
Million by Pipe Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 105: European Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Pipe Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: European Pipeline Monitoring Systems Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 107: Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 108: European Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: European Pipeline Monitoring Systems Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
2020-2027
Table 110: Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2012-2019
Table 111: European Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 112: French Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 113: French Pipeline Monitoring Systems Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 114: French Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market in France by Pipe
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 116: French Pipeline Monitoring Systems Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Pipe Type: 2012-2019
Table 117: French Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Share
Analysis by Pipe Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Pipeline Monitoring Systems Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 119: French Pipeline Monitoring Systems Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 120: French Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 121: Pipeline Monitoring Systems Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
2020-2027
Table 122: French Pipeline Monitoring Systems Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 123: French Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012,
2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 124: German Pipeline Monitoring Systems Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 125: Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market in Germany:
A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 126: German Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Pipe
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: German Pipeline Monitoring Systems Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Pipe Type: 2012-2019
Table 129: German Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Pipe Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: German Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 132: Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: German Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 135: Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
ITALY
Table 136: Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 137: Italian Pipeline Monitoring Systems Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 138: Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market in Italy:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 139: Italian Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Pipe Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 140: Pipeline Monitoring Systems Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Million by Pipe Type: 2012-2019
Table 141: Italian Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market by Pipe
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 142: Italian Demand for Pipeline Monitoring Systems in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 143: Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Review in Italy
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 144: Italian Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Italian Demand for Pipeline Monitoring Systems in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 146: Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Review in Italy
in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 147: Italian Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 148: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market in US$ Million by
Technology: 2020-2027
Table 149: Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market in the United
Kingdom in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 150: United Kingdom Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 151: United Kingdom Market for Pipeline Monitoring
Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Pipe Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Pipe Type
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 153: United Kingdom Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market
Share Analysis by Pipe Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Pipeline Monitoring Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2020
to 2027
Table 155: United Kingdom Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 156: Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Pipeline Monitoring Systems in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
2020 to 2027
Table 158: United Kingdom Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 159: Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 160: Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Analysis in Spain
in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 161: Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market in Spain:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period
2012-2019
Table 162: Spanish Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Spanish Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Pipe Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Spanish Pipeline Monitoring Systems Historic Market
Review by Pipe Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 165: Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Pipe Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 166: Spanish Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 167: Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 168: Spanish Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Spanish Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry for 2012-2019
Table 171: Spanish Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 172: Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market in US$ Million in
Russia by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 173: Russian Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 174: Russian Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Russian Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Pipe Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market in Russia by Pipe
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 177: Russian Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Pipe Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Russian Pipeline Monitoring Systems Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: Pipeline Monitoring Systems Historic Demand Patterns
in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 180: Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Share Breakdown
in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Russian Pipeline Monitoring Systems Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 182: Pipeline Monitoring Systems Historic Demand Patterns
in Russia by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 183: Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Share Breakdown
in Russia by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 184: Rest of Europe Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 185: Rest of Europe Pipeline Monitoring Systems Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 186: Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market in Rest of
Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 187: Rest of Europe Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Pipe Type: 2020-2027
Table 188: Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Pipe Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 189: Rest of Europe Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Pipe Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Rest of Europe Pipeline Monitoring Systems
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 191: Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 192: Rest of Europe Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Rest of Europe Pipeline Monitoring Systems
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry: 2020-2027
Table 194: Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry for the Period 2012-2019
Table 195: Rest of Europe Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market
Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 196: Asia-Pacific Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 197: Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 198: Asia-Pacific Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Asia-Pacific Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 200: Asia-Pacific Pipeline Monitoring Systems Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 201: Asia-Pacific Pipeline Monitoring Systems Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 202: Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market in Asia-Pacific
by Pipe Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Asia-Pacific Pipeline Monitoring Systems Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Pipe Type: 2012-2019
Table 204: Asia-Pacific Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market
Share Analysis by Pipe Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Pipeline Monitoring Systems Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 206: Asia-Pacific Pipeline Monitoring Systems Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 207: Asia-Pacific Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 208: Pipeline Monitoring Systems Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
2020-2027
Table 209: Asia-Pacific Pipeline Monitoring Systems Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 210: Asia-Pacific Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use Industry for
2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 211: Australian Pipeline Monitoring Systems Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 212: Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market in Australia:
A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 213: Australian Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Pipe
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 215: Australian Pipeline Monitoring Systems Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Pipe Type: 2012-2019
Table 216: Australian Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Pipe Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 217: Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799364/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001