The Global Piezoelectric Devices Market size is expected to reach $43.6 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.2% CAGR during the forecast period

A piezoelectric device is one of the systems that employ the piezoelectric effect to compute acceleration, pressure, temperature, strain, or force changes by converting them to an electric charge.

New York, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
These piezoelectric devices are used for quality management, process control, and research & development in numerous industries, including the aerospace, and medical sectors.

Piezoceramics is the fundamental component of piezoelectrical devices, which are utilized in the automotive industry to regulate combustion in internal combustion engines. Piezoelectricity is a property shown by some materials in which, when a force is applied, the material creates an electric field. In contrast, when an electric field is applied throughout the material, its dimensions undergo deformation. These materials turn mechanical energy into electrical energy and vice versa.

Due to this characteristic, they are frequently known as transducers. These materials employ piezoelectricity to assess changes in velocity, stress, strain, or force by turning the energy difference into an electrical charge. On the basis of this effect, these materials are utilized in sound and frequency production and detection, ignition devices, SONAR, as well as pressure and displacement measuring systems.

The piezoelectric effect is widespread in nature and in several manufactured materials. Piezoelectric materials are able to convert strain and vibrational energy into electrical energy. This characteristic enables the implementation of renewable and sustainable energy in buildings through power harvesting and self-sufficient smart sensing. As the most prevalent building material, ordinary cement paste lacks adequate piezoelectricity and is ineffective at collecting electrical energy from a building system’s ambient vibrations.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak has had a significant impact on the piezoelectric devices market. The stagnation of new projects all over the world has resulted in a decline in the demand for analog semiconductors. As a result of workers staying at home, it has been challenging for manufacturers to incorporate new piezoelectric devices, which has disrupted supply chains throughout the world. Moreover, governments in various counties were compelled to impose lockdowns throughout their nations in order to stop the spread of the infection, which led to an industrial closure. Owing to this, manufacturing facilities all over the world were temporarily shut down. Therefore, the demand for piezoelectric devices also reduced significantly throughout the manufacturing industry.

Market Growth Factor

Higher Cost-Cutting in The Agriculture Industry Through the Integration of Piezoelectric Devices in Energy Harvesters

Energy harvesting is the technique of gathering and transforming environmental heat, wind, light, and mechanical energy into electrical energy. This energy is easily transported, can be directly provided to equipment or devices, and can be accumulated in batteries or ultracapacitors. Piezoelectric generators in energy harvesters convert environmental vibration energy into usable electrical energy, providing a stable solution. They are appropriate for applications requiring the charge of a battery or supercapacitor, or the direct powering of remote sensor systems.

Growing Utilization of These Devices Within the Consumer Electronics Industry

Lead zirconated titanite (PZT) Nano-powder and Nano-particles (with relative permittivity between 300 and 20,000) have a fast response time and can be utilized in circuits with low or high voltages that have excellent mechanical and auditory interaction. Nano-particles and Nano-powder of lead zirconated titanite are inorganic ferroelectric agents with piezoelectric ability that can be employed for piezoelectric resonators, ultrasonic transducers, and IR spectroscopy, among other applications. As a result of being chemically inert and physically robust, PZT nanoparticles are one of the most prevalent piezoelectric materials.

Market Restraining Factor

Limited Applications of These Devices

In general, piezoelectric ceramic materials have a high piezoelectric coefficient as well as dielectric constant, making them appropriate for high-energy harvesting devices or multipurpose applications. However, their practical applications are limited due to the brittleness of the materials, the complexity and expense of their production, and the availability of poisonous substances. Bio-piezoelectric materials, on the other hand, exhibit spontaneous piezoelectricity but suffer from a low piezoelectric coefficient and dielectric constant.

Element Outlook

On the basis of Element, the Piezoelectric Devices Market is classified into Piezoelectric Discs, Piezoelectric Rings, and Piezoelectric Plates. In 2021, the piezoelectric plate segment registered a significant revenue share of the piezoelectric devices market. A piezoelectric plate is a device that measures pressure, acceleration, strain, or force by turning them into an electrical charge via the piezoelectric effect. It allows the device to optimize the distribution of pressure throughout the body. This factor is bolstering the growth of this segment of the market.

Application Outlook

By Application, the Piezoelectric Devices Market is categorized into Aerospace & Defense, Industrial & Manufacturing, Automotive, Healthcare (Imaging Devices, Diagnostic Equipment, and Surgical Tools), Information and Communication, Consumer Electronics, and Others. In 2021, the aerospace and defense segment registered the largest revenue share of the piezoelectric devices market. In the aerospace sector, piezoelectric actuators are used to actively suppress vibrations in mechanical systems where vibrations are detrimental. Vibration absorption reduces noise, fuel use, and energy waste.

Material Outlook

Based on Material, the Piezoelectric Devices Market is segregated into Piezoelectric Crystals, Piezoelectric Ceramics, Piezoelectric Polymers, and Piezoelectric Composites. In 2021, the polymers segment acquired a significant revenue share of the piezoelectric devices market. Polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) and pure thermoplastic fluoropolymers are preferred among piezoelectric materials due to their low cost, pressure super-sensitivity, highly non-reactive properties, as well as compliance with government policies and regulations, such as hazardous substance restriction for materials mandates under the RoHS directive.

Product Outlook

On the basis of Product, the Piezoelectric Devices Market is segmented into Piezoelectric Sensors, Piezoelectric Actuators (Stack Actuators, Strip Actuators, Shear Actuators, and Tube Actuators), Piezoelectric Motors, Piezoelectric Generators, Piezoelectric Transducers, and Others. In 2021, the piezoelectric actuators segment acquired the largest revenue share of the piezoelectric devices market. The exact movement control that piezoelectric actuators provide is used to fine-tune milling tools, lenses, mirrors, and other equipment, which is boosting the growth of the segment.

Regional Outlook

Region-Wise, the Piezoelectric Devices Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, Asia-Pacific held a significant revenue share of the piezoelectric devices market. Significant producers of piezoelectric ceramics, crystals, and different piezoelectric devices are centered in Asia-Pacific. China and Japan combined account for the highest proportion of piezoelectric devices in the region and are significant revenue contributors to the region.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH & Co. KG, Piezo Technologies (Amphenol Corporation), Aerotech, Inc., Mad City Labs, Inc., CeramTec GmbH, APC International, Ltd., Piezosystem Jena GmbH, Dytran Instruments, Inc. (Spectris PLC), CTS Corporation and Kistler Group (Kistler Holding AG)

Strategies Deployed in Piezoelectric Devices Market

Aug-2022: Kistler released its first wireless dynamometer RCD, a piezoelectric sensor-based rotary cutting dynamometer solution. This product aimed to offer highly precise cutting force measurements across several machining applications.

Aug-2022: Physik Instrumente expanded its geographical footprint with the expansion of its production area in Karlsruhe. With this geographical expansion, the company aimed to significantly increase its production capacity while also complying with its strategy to offer maximum on-time delivery to its customers.

Jun-2022: CTS took over Ferroperm Piezoceramics, a developer of piezoceramic components. With this acquisition, the company aimed to expand its capabilities as well as complement its diversification vision.

May-2022: APC teamed up with Agilent, an American life sciences company. Under this collaboration, the companies aimed to leverage their core competencies in order to develop particular workflows and increase their focus on real-time monitoring. Furthermore, this collaboration would also eliminate the analytical and process solutions gap.

May-2022: Spectris completed its acquisition of Dytran Instruments, a leading manufacturer of precision instrumentation and controls. Following this acquisition, the company aimed to introduce new accelerometers as well as sensors to the automotive industry.

May-2021: Kistler introduced connector extenders, Adapters, and special reamers to its smart accessory equipment. Through this product expansion, the company aimed to ensure more precise and secure positioning of piezoelectric sensors within any measuring system.

Mar-2021: Physik Instrumente acquired P-G-W Precision Granite, a Japanese Granite and Systems Specialist. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to complement the system approach for its complete offerings while also strengthening its strategy for growth markets throughout Asia.

Nov-2020: CeramTec expanded its business by integrating two additional machinery units in Germany. Through this business expansion, the company aimed to fulfill the increasing customer demands for high-quality piezoelectric materials and elements. Moreover, this addition would significantly increase the existing production capabilities of the company.

Sep-2020: Physik Instrumente came into a partnership with FormFactor, a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies. Following this partnership, the companies aimed to expedite the development of silicon photonics measurement and test applications in order to offer integrated as well as performance-validated solutions.

Aug-2019: Aerotech entered into a partnership with Micronix, a manufacturer of Special Purpose Machines. Under this partnership, the companies aimed to expand their key capabilities in addition to the further advancement of their industrial applications development.

Feb-2019: CTS launched PiezoPower, a range of Components engineering, design, and manufacturing services. Following this acquisition, the company aimed to expand its piezoelectric product range in order to meet the increasing demands of customers for widely used ultrasonic medical transducers as well as ultrasonic underwater devices.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Element

• Piezoelectric Discs

• Piezoelectric Rings

• Piezoelectric Plates

By Application

• Aerospace & Defense

• Industrial & Manufacturing

• Information & Communication

• Healthcare

• Consumer Electronics

• Automotive

• Others

By Material

• Piezoelectric Ceramics

• Piezoelectric Polymers

• Piezoelectric Crystals

• Piezoelectric Composites

By Product

• Piezoelectric Actuators

• Piezoelectric Transducers

• Piezoelectric Generators

• Piezoelectric Motors

• Piezoelectric Sensors

• Others

By Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o Rest of North America

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Russia

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Argentina

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Nigeria

o Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

• Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH & Co. KG

• Piezo Technologies (Amphenol Corporation)

• Aerotech, Inc.

• Mad City Labs, Inc.

• CeramTec GmbH

• APC International, Ltd.

• Piezosystem Jena GmbH

• Dytran Instruments, Inc. (Spectris PLC)

• CTS Corporation

• Kistler Group (Kistler Holding AG)

