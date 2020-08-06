Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market Report 2020-2025 - Industry Expected to be Worth $21.7 Billion by 2025

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Physiotherapy Equipment Market by Product (Laser Therapy, Ultrasound, Cryotherapy, Electrotherapy, and Accessories), Application (Musculoskeletal, Gynecology, Pediatric, Cardiovascular), and Region - Global Forecast To 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global physiotherapy equipment market is expected to reach USD 21.7 billion by 2025 from USD 16.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.

Market growth can be attributed to factors such as the rapidly growing geriatric population and the subsequent increase in the global prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing incidence of sports injuries, degenerative joint disorders, and cerebrovascular disease. The emerging market and technological advances in physiotherapy equipment are expected to provide opportunities for growth for players in the market. On the other hand, the unstable reimbursement scenario for physiotherapy, the shortage of skilled personnel, and alternative therapies such as acupuncture are expected to challenge market growth to a certain extent.



The equipment segment accounted for the largest share in 2019.



Based on product, the physiotherapy equipment market is divided into two major segments - equipment and accessories. The equipment segment accounted for the largest share of the physiotherapy equipment market in 2018. Market growth is largely driven by factors such as the rapidly aging population, growing adoption of healthier lifestyle habits, and the increasing incidence of injuries and chronic diseases. However, the high costs associated with physiotherapy, coupled with regular maintenance and strict regulations, are hindering the growth of this market.



The musculoskeletal segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019.



On the basis of application, the physiotherapy equipment market is segmented into cardiovascular and pulmonary applications, musculoskeletal applications, neurological applications, pediatric applications, gynecological applications, and other applications (includes sports and palliative care). In 2018, the musculoskeletal applications segment accounted for the largest share of the physiotherapy equipment market. The large share of the musculoskeletal applications segment is attributed to the rising incidence of musculoskeletal disorders, growth in the geriatric population, and the increasing number of accidents.



Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



The APAC physiotherapy equipment market, particularly in China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and India is expected to witness high growth in the next five years. Rising geriatric population, growing number of private sector hospitals, developments in primary healthcare infrastructure are the major factors driving the growth of this market.



The prominent players operating in the global physiotherapy equipment market are DJO Global (US), BTL Industries Inc. (US), Performance Health (US), ITO Co. Ltd (Japan), Enraf-Nonius B.V. (The Netherlands), Dynatonics Corporation (US), Mectronic Medicale (Italy), EMS Physio Ltd. (UK), Whitehall Manufacturing (US) and Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH (Germany).



