Global Physical Security Business Report 2020: The Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic the Market - Forecast to 2025
In March 2020, The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. Within a few weeks, it was clear that the pandemic was highly likely to cause the world's worst recession in the last 100 years. In June 2020, the World Bank published a baseline forecast envisioning a 5.2% contraction in global GDP in 2020.
Against this backdrop, the report delivers the best estimate of the global market for physical security products going forward to 2025 based on two scenarios. At this time, COVID-19 has been having second spikes in Q3 / Q4 and several countries are experiencing rolling lockdowns. The publisher believes our 2nd scenario looks more feasible where global markets take around a year to return to some normality and mass global adoption of a vaccine is achieved within 18 months. The publisher believes this has a probability of 65%.
Based on our Scenario 2, growth will recover by Q3 2021, and by the end of that year it will have grown by nearly 3%, however, different rates of growth apply in each of the 3 businesses and geographic territories. The publisher forecasts the market will reach over $42Bn by the end of 2025 at a CAGR of 6% over the next 5 years.
China continues to increase its share of the physical security product market. The Chinese market has grown rapidly through a boom in new construction and 'Sharp Eyes' surveillance projects driven by the public sector. However very little of this vastly expanding market is accessible to overseas manufacturers, nor is it likely to be in the foreseeable future, with ongoing political and trade tensions between the US and China.
What Impact Has The Covid-19 Pandemic Had On This Business?
Above all the COVID-19 outbreak will force suppliers to radically rethink how they operate their business, in particular resilience to externalities. In parallel, there will be lessons to learn on having a more coordinated and resilient supply chain. The Video Surveillance business is too dependent on Chinese OEMs and component manufacturers. With many of these factories closed for the first two months of 2020, it caused temporary supply chain issues.
The pandemic has created a demand for new solutions to help control the spread of the virus. Physical security products have risen to the challenge, helping to implement social distancing protocols through existing access and video systems with AI-powered analytics. Thermal cameras have also been deployed to measure people's temperature, with demand being strong. However, their usefulness has been questioned, with the World Health Organisation saying that on its own temperature screening "may not be very effective".
The publisher estimates that the total value of world production of Physical Security products at factory gate prices in 2020 will be $31.7Bn, a decline of over 7.5% on 2019. Sales declined over the first 3 quarters of 2020 as a result of COVID-19. This has stopped 11 consecutive years of growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Coping with COVID-19
1.1 COVID's Impact on the Physical Security Business
1.2 Short Term Prospects for Physical Security Depend Upon Containing COVID-19
1.3 The Impact of COVID-19 on Market Demand 2020 to 2025
1.4 COVID-19, the World's Biggest Remote Working Experiment is Underway
2. Structure, Shape & Size of the Physical Security Business
2.1 Structure of the Business
2.2 Trends in Market Share by Group 2012 - 2020
2.3 Sizing the Physical Security Business 2020 & Forecast to 2024
2.4 World Distribution of Security Products by Major Region
2.5 Market Size & Trends by Vertical Sector
2.6 Market Size by Region & Penetration
2.7 The Best Prospects for Regional Growth
2.8 Comparing & Sizing, Access - Intruder - Video 2020
3. The Video Surveillance Market 2020 - 2025
3.1 The World Market Video Surveillance 2020 & Forecast to 2025
3.2 The World Market for Video Cameras 2020 - 2025
3.3 The World Market for Video Management Software 2020 -2025
3.4 Identifying & Measuring the Performance of Leading Camera Suppliers
3.5 Identifying & Measuring the Performance of Leading VMS Suppliers
3.6 Channels of Distribution & Trends
3.7 Major Factors that Determine Video Surveillance Strategy
3.8 Technology that Drives Demand for Video Surveillance
3.9 The Market for Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS)
3.10 Video Camera Technology
3.11 Body Worn Cameras
3.12 Video Surveillance Storage Recorders
3.13 Video Management Software (VMS)
3.14 New Chip Technology & AI Video Analytics
4. The Access Control Market 2020 to 2025
4.1 Market Size 2020 & Forecast to 2025
4.2 Identifying & Measuring the Performance of Leading Access Control Suppliers
4.3 Channels of Distribution for Access Control Systems
4.4 Major Technology & Commercial Demand Drivers for Access Control
4.5 The Impact of Technologies from Outside the Access Control Business
4.6 Access Control as a Service (ACaaS)
5. Intruder Alarms / Perimeter Protection (IA/PP) Market 2020 to 2025
5.1 Market Size 2020 & Forecast to 2025
5.2 Demand Drivers & Technology Trends
5.3 Identifying & Measuring the Performance of Leading Suppliers
6. Wireless Technology
6.1 Wireless in the Video Surveillance Market
6.2 Will 5G be the Optimum Solution for Connecting Video Cameras Outdoors?
6.3 Wireless in the Access Control Market
6.4 Wireless in the Intruder Alarm Market
6.5 IoT Needs Wireless Technology
7. Standards, Cyber Security & Privacy
7.1 ONVIF for Physical Security Products
7.2 Cyber Security
7.3 GDPR - Privacy & Ethics
8. Software Markets in the Physical Security Business
8.1 Physical Security & Information Management (PSIM)
8.2 Physical Identity and Access Management (PIAM)
8.3 Will Virtual Assistants Migrate to Physical Security
8.4 Blockchain - A Vital Part in Integrating IoT Systems
9. The Impact of Open Systems - Integration - BAS Services & IoT & Real Estate Platforms
9.1 Growth Through "Open Systems"
9.2 Growth Through Integration of BAS Services & IT Convergence
9.3 Growth Through IoT & the Building Internet of Things (BIoT)
9.3 Real Estate Platforms Manage Buildings
10. Growth Though New Business Opportunities
10.1 New Industry Verticals & Market Segments
10.2 Shared Services, Smart & Safe Cities
10.3 Solutions Vs Products
10.4 Business Models Focused on Product Specialization, Brand, & Scale
10.5 Maintaining a Viable Business in the IP Camera Market is a Real Challenge
10.6 The Video Surveillance Supply Structure Is Unbalanced & Unhealthy
10.7 VSaaS / ACaaS Services Have at Last Taken Off
11. M&A Performance by Sector - Valuation and Outlook 2020 to 2025
11.1 M&A Performance 2000 - 2020
11.2 M&A Performance in 2020
11.3 M&A Forecast 2020 - 2025
11.4 M&A Analyzed by Business Segment 2020
11.5 M&A Valuation - Exit Multiple Benchmarks
11.6 M&A Activity by Country
11.7 Strategic Buys Dominate M&A Activity but Private Equity Contributes
12. Identifying Potential Acquisition Targets & High Growth Sectors
12.1 Potential Acquisition Targets
12.2 Identifying Prospects in High Growth Sectors
13. The Boom in VC Investment to 2020 is now Under Review
13.1 The Impact of Venture Capital on the Physical Security Business Pre-COVID-19
13.2 COVID-19 Changes the Game?
14. Strategic Alliances - Partnerships & Investments in Startups
14.1 Strategic Alliances
14.2 Partnerships & Investments in Startups Gain Momentum
Appendix
A1 - The World's Major Physical Security Companies 2020
A2 - Acquisitions Announcements in 2019 to 2020
A3 - Potential Acquisition Targets 2020
A4 - Directory of AI Video Analytic Suppliers
Companies Mentioned
