Global Photovoltaic Software Market Size - Forecast to 2026
PVSyst, Homer Energy, Greenius, SunSniffer, Folsom Labs, Aurora Solar, Energy Toolbase, Schneider Electric, Tigo Energy, Verdiseno, Blu Banyan, Scanifly, Sofdesk, SunbaseData, Ardexa Pty Ltd., AZZO, Nextracker, SMA America, Solar Data Systems, SolarView Technologies, PowerHub, Heliolytics, geothinQ, Valentin Software among others are the key players in the photovoltaic software market.
Brooklyn, New York, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Photovoltaic Software Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 7.28% during the forecast period. The growing demand for solar energy in developing countries across the world combined with the growing technological advancements in software development is the major driver for the photovoltaic software market.
Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Photovoltaic Software Market - Forecast to 2026”
Key Market Insights
The growing demand for software solutions and services in developing, monitoring, and managing a solar project is expected to result in the growth of the photovoltaic software market
As per the component outlook, the solutions segment is expected to have the largest share in the market during the forecast period
The services segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the coming years
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)
Solutions
Services
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)
Design and Simulation Software
Asset Management Software
Sales Software
Monitoring Software
Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)
Mobile Software
PC Software
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)
Residential
Industrial
Research Institutions
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Rest of APAC
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
