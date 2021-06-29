Global Photovoltaic Software Market Size - Forecast to 2026

PVSyst, Homer Energy, Greenius, SunSniffer, Folsom Labs, Aurora Solar, Energy Toolbase, Schneider Electric, Tigo Energy, Verdiseno, Blu Banyan, Scanifly, Sofdesk, SunbaseData, Ardexa Pty Ltd., AZZO, Nextracker, SMA America, Solar Data Systems, SolarView Technologies, PowerHub, Heliolytics, geothinQ, Valentin Software among others are the key players in the photovoltaic software market.

Brooklyn, New York, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Photovoltaic Software Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 7.28% during the forecast period. The growing demand for solar energy in developing countries across the world combined with the growing technological advancements in software development is the major driver for the photovoltaic software market.







Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Photovoltaic Software Market - Forecast to 2026”





Key Market Insights

The growing demand for software solutions and services in developing, monitoring, and managing a solar project is expected to result in the growth of the photovoltaic software market

As per the component outlook, the solutions segment is expected to have the largest share in the market during the forecast period

The services segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the coming years

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Story continues

Solutions

Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Design and Simulation Software

Asset Management Software

Sales Software

Monitoring Software

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Mobile Software

PC Software

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Residential

Industrial

Research Institutions



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA





