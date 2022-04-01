Global Photo Printing and Merchandise Market to 2028 - Size, Share, Outlook and Opportunity Analysis

Dublin, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Photo Printing and Merchandise Market - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Photographic printing is basically the reproduction of a finished photo on either paper or other media for viewing. The paper is typically exposed to a digital image, a film negative, or a digital photograph file electronically projected utilizing a digital camera or other digital photography machines. It then undergoes a variety of processing steps such as imaging, printing, binding, coloring, and finally framing.

The final output is the finalized printed image. Photo printing uses different methods to transfer photos to paper which is typically either inkjet or thermoplastic. In general, print shops will utilize inkjet technology because it is faster and less expensive than traditional photo printing processes but both types of printers produce results with similar prints. Print shops commonly utilize three types of ink technologies in their photo printing operations. They are referred to as metallic ink, photo stretchy, and foil stamping.

Market Dynamics

Growing demand for 3D images is expected to boost the global photo printing and merchandise market growth over the forecast period. 3D images have been used across various sectors as they are more interactive than 2D images and allow viewers to obtain information from their movements or controls. Therefore, 3D images have been used in building & construction, medical imaging, and more. This, in turn, has increased the adoption of photo printing worldwide. Hence, such factors are expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

Moreover, increasing use of HD pictures by vendors for marketing is expected to accelerate growth of the global photo printing and merchandise market in the near future.

Key features of the study:

  • This report provides in-depth analysis of the photo printing and merchandise market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year

  • It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

  • This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

  • It profiles key players in the global photo printing and merchandise market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

  • Key companies covered as a part of this study include Eastman Kodak Company, Mpix, Market Evolution, AdoramaPix LCC, Cimpress N.V., Digitalab, Shutterfly, Inc., Bay Photo Inc., and Snapfish.

  • Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

  • The global photo printing and merchandise market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

  • Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global photo printing and merchandise market

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

  • Report Description

  • Market Definition and Scope

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Snippet, By Type

  • Market Snippet, By Mode of Printing

  • Market Snippet, By Distribution Channel

  • Market Snippet, By Product Type

  • Market Snippet, By Region

  • Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

  • Market Dynamics

  • Drivers

  • Restraints

  • Market Opportunities

  • Regulatory Scenario

  • Industry Trend

  • Merger and Acquisitions

  • New system Launch/Approvals

4. Global Photo Printing and Merchandise Market, By Type, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2020 and 2028 (%)

  • Segment Trends

  • Film Printing

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

  • Digital Printing

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

5. Global Photo Printing and Merchandise Market, By Mode of Printing, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2020 and 2028 (%)

  • Segment Trends

  • Desktop Application

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

  • Mobile Application

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

6. Global Photo Printing and Merchandise Market, By Distribution Channel, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2020 and 2028 (%)

  • Segment Trends

  • Instant Kiosk

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

  • Over the Counter

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

  • Retail

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

  • Online

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

7. Global Photo Printing and Merchandise Market, By Product Type, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2020 and 2028 (%)

  • Segment Trends

  • Photo Printing

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

  • Merchandise Printing

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

8. Global Photo Printing and Merchandise Market, By Region, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

9. Competitive Landscape

  • Company Profiles

  • Eastman

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Kodak Company

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Mpix

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Market Evolution

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • AdoramaPix LCC

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Cimpress N.V.

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Digitalab

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Shutterfly, Inc.

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Bay Photo Inc.

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Snapfish

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/Updates

10. Section

