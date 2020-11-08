Global Phosphoric Acid Market Will Reach USD 60 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

According to the [185+ Pages PDF] research report, global Phosphoric Acid market was estimated at USD 45 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 60 Billion by 2026. The global Phosphoric Acid market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0% from 2020 to 2027.

New York, NY, Nov. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Phosphoric Acid Market By Process Type (Wet Process, Thermal Process, and Others), By Grade (Food Grade, and Technical Grade), By Fertilizer Type (Mono-Ammonium Phosphate (MAP), Diammonium Phosphate (DAP), and Triple Superphosphate (TSP)) By Application (Home Cleaning Agents, and Fertilizer Chemicals), and End User (Electronics, Beverage, Medical, Food, Fertilizer, and Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

According to the research study, the global Phosphoric Acid market was estimated at USD 45 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 60 Billion by 2026. The global Phosphoric Acid market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Phosphoric acid is predominantly obtained by the phosphate rocks. Phosphate rocks can be obtained to form colorless Phosphoric acid.

The rise in the global population is driving demand for food which is anticipated to propel the growth of the fertilizer industry. The growth of the fertilizer market is boosting the demand for phosphoric acid.

The phosphoric acid market is segmented based on process type, grade, application, fertilizer type, and end-user. Based on process type segmentation, the market is classified into a wet process, thermal process, and others. The wet process is the most common method of producing phosphoric acid and the acid produced from the wet process can be directly utilized by the fertilizer industry. Based on the grade market is split into a food-grade and technical grade. Food grade phosphoric acid is estimated to gain traction in the coming period. The demand from the agriculture industry is fueling the demand for food-grade acid. In terms of Application segmentation, the market is divided into home cleaning agents, and fertilizer chemicals.

Fertilizer chemicals may generate significant demand for phosphoric acid. The growing population across the globe is surging demand for food which is estimated to create a bolstering demand for fertilizers. Further, on the basis of Fertilizer type Market is segmented into mono-ammonium phosphate (MAP), diammonium phosphate (DAP), and triple superphosphate (TSP). Based on the end-user industry market is split into electronics, beverage, medical, food, fertilizer, and others.

The Phosphoric Acid market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the Phosphoric Acid industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different types, applications, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

