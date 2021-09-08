Abstract: - Global Phenolic Panels Market to Reach $2. 4 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Phenolic Panels estimated at US$1. 7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.

New York, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Phenolic Panels Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032501/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.3% over the period 2020-2027. Sandwich, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.7% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Plain segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $447.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.3% CAGR

- The Phenolic Panels market in the U.S. is estimated at US$447.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$495.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.



- Select Competitors (Total 53 Featured) -

Asahi Kasei Corporation

ASI Group

Bobrick Washroom Equipment, Inc.

Broadview Holding B.V.

Fiberesin Industries Inc.

Fundermax GmbH

General Partitions Mfg. Corp.

Guangdong Yuhua Building Materials Co., Ltd.

Jinan Shengquan Group

Kingspan Group

Langfang Sanxing Chemical

Linyi Haoqing Wood Co., Ltd.

Linyi Longser Imp. & Exp. Co., Ltd.

Mega Plywood Corp

Sekisui Chemical

SPIGO Group

Werzalit of America, Inc.

Wilsonart LLC







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032501/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Phenolic Panels by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Phenolic Panels by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Sandwich by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Sandwich by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Plain by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Plain by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Transportation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Transportation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace &

Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Construction by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Construction by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Marine by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Marine by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Interior by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Interior by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Exterior by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Exterior by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for Furniture by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Furniture by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 23: World Current & Future Analysis for Air Conditioning

Duct Panel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for Air Conditioning Duct

Panel by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 27: USA Current & Future Analysis for Phenolic Panels by

Type - Sandwich and Plain - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 28: USA 7-Year Perspective for Phenolic Panels by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sandwich and Plain for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 29: USA Current & Future Analysis for Phenolic Panels by

End-Use - Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Other End-Uses,

Construction and Marine - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 7-Year Perspective for Phenolic Panels by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transportation,

Aerospace & Defense, Other End-Uses, Construction and Marine

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Phenolic Panels by

Application - Interior, Exterior, Furniture, Air Conditioning

Duct Panel and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 32: USA 7-Year Perspective for Phenolic Panels by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Interior,

Exterior, Furniture, Air Conditioning Duct Panel and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 33: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Phenolic Panels

by Type - Sandwich and Plain - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 34: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Phenolic Panels by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sandwich and Plain

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 35: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Phenolic Panels

by End-Use - Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Other

End-Uses, Construction and Marine - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Phenolic Panels by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Other End-Uses,

Construction and Marine for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Phenolic Panels

by Application - Interior, Exterior, Furniture, Air

Conditioning Duct Panel and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Phenolic Panels by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Interior,

Exterior, Furniture, Air Conditioning Duct Panel and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 39: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Phenolic Panels

by Type - Sandwich and Plain - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 40: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Phenolic Panels by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sandwich and Plain

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 41: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Phenolic Panels

by End-Use - Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Other

End-Uses, Construction and Marine - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Phenolic Panels by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Other End-Uses,

Construction and Marine for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Phenolic Panels

by Application - Interior, Exterior, Furniture, Air

Conditioning Duct Panel and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Phenolic Panels by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Interior,

Exterior, Furniture, Air Conditioning Duct Panel and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 45: China Current & Future Analysis for Phenolic Panels

by Type - Sandwich and Plain - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 46: China 7-Year Perspective for Phenolic Panels by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sandwich and Plain

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 47: China Current & Future Analysis for Phenolic Panels

by End-Use - Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Other

End-Uses, Construction and Marine - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 48: China 7-Year Perspective for Phenolic Panels by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Other End-Uses,

Construction and Marine for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Phenolic Panels

by Application - Interior, Exterior, Furniture, Air

Conditioning Duct Panel and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: China 7-Year Perspective for Phenolic Panels by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Interior,

Exterior, Furniture, Air Conditioning Duct Panel and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 51: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Phenolic Panels

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 52: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Phenolic Panels by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 53: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Phenolic Panels

by Type - Sandwich and Plain - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 54: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Phenolic Panels by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sandwich and Plain

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Phenolic Panels

by End-Use - Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Other

End-Uses, Construction and Marine - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Phenolic Panels by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Other End-Uses,

Construction and Marine for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 57: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Phenolic Panels

by Application - Interior, Exterior, Furniture, Air

Conditioning Duct Panel and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Phenolic Panels by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Interior,

Exterior, Furniture, Air Conditioning Duct Panel and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 59: France Current & Future Analysis for Phenolic Panels

by Type - Sandwich and Plain - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 60: France 7-Year Perspective for Phenolic Panels by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sandwich and Plain

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Phenolic Panels

by End-Use - Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Other

End-Uses, Construction and Marine - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 62: France 7-Year Perspective for Phenolic Panels by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Other End-Uses,

Construction and Marine for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 63: France Current & Future Analysis for Phenolic Panels

by Application - Interior, Exterior, Furniture, Air

Conditioning Duct Panel and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 64: France 7-Year Perspective for Phenolic Panels by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Interior,

Exterior, Furniture, Air Conditioning Duct Panel and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 65: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Phenolic Panels

by Type - Sandwich and Plain - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 66: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Phenolic Panels by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sandwich and

Plain for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Phenolic Panels

by End-Use - Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Other

End-Uses, Construction and Marine - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Phenolic Panels by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Other End-Uses,

Construction and Marine for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 69: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Phenolic Panels

by Application - Interior, Exterior, Furniture, Air

Conditioning Duct Panel and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 70: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Phenolic Panels by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Interior,

Exterior, Furniture, Air Conditioning Duct Panel and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 71: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Phenolic Panels

by Type - Sandwich and Plain - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 72: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Phenolic Panels by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sandwich and Plain

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Phenolic Panels

by End-Use - Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Other

End-Uses, Construction and Marine - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Phenolic Panels by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Other End-Uses,

Construction and Marine for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 75: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Phenolic Panels

by Application - Interior, Exterior, Furniture, Air

Conditioning Duct Panel and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 76: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Phenolic Panels by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Interior,

Exterior, Furniture, Air Conditioning Duct Panel and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 77: UK Current & Future Analysis for Phenolic Panels by

Type - Sandwich and Plain - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 78: UK 7-Year Perspective for Phenolic Panels by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sandwich and Plain for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Phenolic Panels by

End-Use - Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Other End-Uses,

Construction and Marine - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK 7-Year Perspective for Phenolic Panels by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transportation,

Aerospace & Defense, Other End-Uses, Construction and Marine

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 81: UK Current & Future Analysis for Phenolic Panels by

Application - Interior, Exterior, Furniture, Air Conditioning

Duct Panel and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 82: UK 7-Year Perspective for Phenolic Panels by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Interior,

Exterior, Furniture, Air Conditioning Duct Panel and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 83: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Phenolic Panels

by Type - Sandwich and Plain - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 84: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Phenolic Panels by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sandwich and Plain

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Phenolic Panels

by End-Use - Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Other

End-Uses, Construction and Marine - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 86: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Phenolic Panels by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Other End-Uses,

Construction and Marine for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 87: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Phenolic Panels

by Application - Interior, Exterior, Furniture, Air

Conditioning Duct Panel and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 88: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Phenolic Panels by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Interior,

Exterior, Furniture, Air Conditioning Duct Panel and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 89: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Phenolic Panels

by Type - Sandwich and Plain - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 90: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Phenolic Panels by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sandwich and Plain

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Phenolic Panels

by End-Use - Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Other

End-Uses, Construction and Marine - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 92: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Phenolic Panels by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Other End-Uses,

Construction and Marine for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 93: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Phenolic Panels

by Application - Interior, Exterior, Furniture, Air

Conditioning Duct Panel and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 94: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Phenolic Panels by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Interior,

Exterior, Furniture, Air Conditioning Duct Panel and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 95: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Phenolic

Panels by Type - Sandwich and Plain - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Phenolic Panels

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sandwich and

Plain for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Phenolic

Panels by End-Use - Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Other

End-Uses, Construction and Marine - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Phenolic Panels

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Other End-Uses,

Construction and Marine for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 99: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Phenolic

Panels by Application - Interior, Exterior, Furniture, Air

Conditioning Duct Panel and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 100: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Phenolic

Panels by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Interior, Exterior, Furniture, Air Conditioning Duct Panel and

Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Phenolic

Panels by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and

Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Phenolic Panels

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Phenolic

Panels by Type - Sandwich and Plain - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 104: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Phenolic Panels

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sandwich and

Plain for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Phenolic

Panels by End-Use - Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Other

End-Uses, Construction and Marine - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 106: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Phenolic Panels

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Other End-Uses,

Construction and Marine for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Phenolic

Panels by Application - Interior, Exterior, Furniture, Air

Conditioning Duct Panel and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Phenolic Panels

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Interior, Exterior, Furniture, Air Conditioning Duct Panel and

Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Phenolic

Panels by Type - Sandwich and Plain - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 110: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Phenolic Panels by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sandwich and

Plain for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 111: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Phenolic

Panels by End-Use - Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Other

End-Uses, Construction and Marine - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 112: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Phenolic Panels by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Other End-Uses,

Construction and Marine for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 113: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Phenolic

Panels by Application - Interior, Exterior, Furniture, Air

Conditioning Duct Panel and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Phenolic Panels by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Interior,

Exterior, Furniture, Air Conditioning Duct Panel and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



INDIA

Table 115: India Current & Future Analysis for Phenolic Panels

by Type - Sandwich and Plain - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 116: India 7-Year Perspective for Phenolic Panels by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sandwich and Plain

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 117: India Current & Future Analysis for Phenolic Panels

by End-Use - Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Other

End-Uses, Construction and Marine - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 118: India 7-Year Perspective for Phenolic Panels by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Other End-Uses,

Construction and Marine for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 119: India Current & Future Analysis for Phenolic Panels

by Application - Interior, Exterior, Furniture, Air

Conditioning Duct Panel and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 120: India 7-Year Perspective for Phenolic Panels by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Interior,

Exterior, Furniture, Air Conditioning Duct Panel and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Phenolic

Panels by Type - Sandwich and Plain - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 122: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Phenolic Panels

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sandwich and

Plain for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 123: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Phenolic

Panels by End-Use - Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Other

End-Uses, Construction and Marine - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 124: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Phenolic Panels

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Other End-Uses,

Construction and Marine for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 125: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Phenolic

Panels by Application - Interior, Exterior, Furniture, Air

Conditioning Duct Panel and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 126: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Phenolic Panels

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Interior, Exterior, Furniture, Air Conditioning Duct Panel and

Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Phenolic Panels by Type - Sandwich and Plain - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Phenolic

Panels by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Sandwich and Plain for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Phenolic Panels by End-Use - Transportation, Aerospace &

Defense, Other End-Uses, Construction and Marine - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Phenolic

Panels by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Other End-Uses,

Construction and Marine for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Phenolic Panels by Application - Interior, Exterior, Furniture,

Air Conditioning Duct Panel and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Phenolic

Panels by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Interior, Exterior, Furniture, Air Conditioning Duct Panel and

Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Phenolic

Panels by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and

Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 134: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Phenolic Panels

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 135: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Phenolic

Panels by Type - Sandwich and Plain - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 136: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Phenolic Panels

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sandwich and

Plain for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 137: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Phenolic

Panels by End-Use - Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Other

End-Uses, Construction and Marine - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 138: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Phenolic Panels

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Other End-Uses,

Construction and Marine for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 139: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Phenolic

Panels by Application - Interior, Exterior, Furniture, Air

Conditioning Duct Panel and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032501/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



