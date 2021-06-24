Abstract: Global Phase Change Memory Market to Reach $4 Billion by 2026 . - Phase-change memory, also called PCRAM, PRAM, PCME, PCM, OUM (ovonic unified memory), and CRAM or C-RAM (chalcogenide RAM), is a form of computer non-volatile random-access memory that exploits the peculiar properties of chalcogenide glass of switching between two stable physical phases, amorphous and crystalline, on application of heat.

The growing trend towards integrating new memory technologies therefore bodes well for new generation memory technologies and leading the way is PCM. The growing demand for advanced memory technologies capable of meeting HPC memory requirements bodes well for increased opportunities and growth of PCM. PCM has the potential to replace existing DRAM and revolutionize the way servers are built. PCM can reduce the magnitude the power consumed and also the amount of space consumed by servers. Also PCM is highly scalable and reliable than flash memory and is suitable for use in large systems such as storage servers.



- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Phase Change Memory estimated at US$407 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 44.5% over the analysis period. PCM as DRAM, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 46.1% CAGR to reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the PCM as SRAM segment is readjusted to a revised 45.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.6% share of the global Phase Change Memory market.



- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $166.9 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2026



- The Phase Change Memory market in the U.S. is estimated at US$166.9 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 33.9% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 56.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 35.5% and 40.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 37.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.



PCM as Flash Memory Segment to Reach $643.1 Million by 2026



- Phase-change memory expedites random access time and write/read throughput along with offering other features such as bit granularity, enhanced endurance and direct write. The integration of DRAM and flash memory can offer superior functionality that replaces flash and some functions of DRAM. In the global PCM as Flash Memory segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 41.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$60.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$676.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$83 Million by the year 2026.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

The Importance Memory in Computing

COVID-19, A Rude Interruption to the Fairly Healthy Pre-COVID

Outlook. How the Year 2020 Was a Year of Astounding Disruption

& Unbelievable Transformation

EXHIBIT 1: COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries

and Markets Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real

GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019 to 2022

EXHIBIT 2: Continued High Unemployment Levels Challenges Growth

in Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes:

Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years

2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022

As Mass Vaccination Drives Get Underway Worldwide, Will It

Change the Existing Economic Realities? & Is it Really the

Silver Bullet We Were Waiting For?

EXHIBIT 3: How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How

Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Number of COVID-19

Vaccinations (Per 100 People) As of February 2021 by country

EXHIBIT 4: Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In

Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/

Country

How Semiconductors & Electronics Are Impacted by the Pandemic &

What?s the New Normal?

EXHIBIT 5: Global Electrical & Electronics Equipment Market

Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019

Through 2025

Phase Change Memory (PCM): Definition, Scope, Evolution,

Importance & Benefits

Recent Market Activity

Innovations



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

High-Performance Computing (HPC) Offers Broad-based

Opportunities for the Evolution of PCM

EXHIBIT 6: Rise of High Performance Computing Opens Doors for

Exploiting Novel Memory Architecture & Solutions: Global High

Performance Computing Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020,

2022, 2024 and 2026

Digitalization Wave & Parallel Rise in Demand for Datacenters

to Spur Growth of PCM

Beyond COVID-19 Lies a New Normal With New Opportunities for

Datacenters

This Means Increased Demand for Datacenter Memory & Storage

Solutions

EXHIBIT 7: As Data Reservoirs, Datacenters Have Become

Information Powerhouses for Modern Day Organizations Needing

Novel New Generation Memory Technologies: Global Datacenter

IP Traffic (In Petabytes Per Month) for Years 2017 Through

2022

Rapid Development of Internet of Things Devices to Spur Demand

for Phase Change Memory

EXHIBIT 8: The Growing IoT Ecosystem Creates an Urgent Need for

Novel Memory Solutions: Global M2M/IoT Connections (In

Billion) for Years 2019, 2021, 2023

Rise of In-Memory Computing Bodes Well for Growth of PCM

Growing Demand for Non-Von Neumann Computing to Overcome Memory

Bottlenecks in Von Neumann Model Offers Robust Potential for

Growth of PCM

Brain-Inspired Computing: A New Innovation Using Phase-Change

Memory

Expanding Applications to Spur Medium to Long-Term Growth in

the Market



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 10

