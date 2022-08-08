Global Pharmacy Benefit Management Market to Reach $618.68 Billion by 2027

Company Logo

Global Pharmacy Benefit Management Market

Global Pharmacy Benefit Management Market

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pharmacy Benefit Management Market (2022-2027) by Service, Business Model, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Pharmacy Benefit Management Market is estimated to be USD 466.7 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 618.68 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8%.



Market SegmentationsThe Global Pharmacy Benefit Management Market is segmented based on Service, Business Model, End-User, and Geography.

By Service, the market is classified into Specialty Pharmacy Services, Drug Formulary Management, Benefit Plan Design and Consultation, Mail Order Service, and Other Services.

By Business Model, the market is classified into Government Health Programs, Employer-sponsored Programs, and Health Insurance Management.

By End-User, the market is classified into Pharmacy Benefit Management Organization, Mail Order Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Inpatient Pharmacies, and Outpatient Pharmacies.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Pharmacy Benefit Management Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach. The analyst analyses the using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position. Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Story continues

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Gaps in Information and Care in the Healthcare Industry

Growth in FDA Approvals for Orphan and Specialty Drugs

Prevalence of Fraud, Waste, and Abuse in Healthcare

Shift Towards Individualized Medicines

Restraints

PBMs Maligned And Scrutinized For Pricing

Declining Growth From Generics

Opportunities

Foray into Digital Health Solutions

Move Away From a Standalone Mentality

Increased Engagement in High-Touch Care Management

Challenges

Legal Uncertainty & Impending Limitations On PBM Tools

Significant Delays Cause Dissatisfaction



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics



5 Market Analysis

6 Global Pharmacy Benefit Management Market, By Service



7 Global Pharmacy Benefit Management Market, By Business Model



8 Global Pharmacy Benefit Management Market, By End-User



9 Americas' Pharmacy Benefit Management Market



10 Europe's Pharmacy Benefit Management Market



11 Middle East and Africa's Pharmacy Benefit Management Market



12 APAC's Pharmacy Benefit Management Market



13 Competitive Landscape



14 Company Profiles



15 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Abarca Health

Anthem

AscellaHealth

BeneCard PBF

Centene

Citizens

CVS Health

EnvisionRxOptions

Excelera

Express Scripts

Humana Pharmacy Solutions

Magellan Rx Management

MaxorPlus

MedalistRx

MedImpact

Navitus Health Solutions

OptumRx

Other Prominent Vendors

Perform Rx

Prime Therapeutics

RxAdvance

WellDyneRx

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1n7tf

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



