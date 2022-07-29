Global Pharmacy Automation Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Pharmacy Automation Market

Pharmacy Automation Market
Pharmacy Automation Market

Dublin, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmacy Automation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pharmacy automation market reached a value of US$ 5.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 8.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.06% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Pharmacy automation refers to the use of mechanized systems for digitalizing medical and healthcare workflow processes. These systems aid in performing multiple functions to systematize routine tasks and reduce human intervention. Some of these tasks include mixing liquids and powders for compounding, medicine counting, updating customer database and inventory management. They also aid in eliminating errors during packaging and dispensing pharmaceutical products. Pharmacy automation further keeps track of narcotics and other controlled drugs and monitors usage patterns and ensures maximum efficiency in operations.

The increasing need to reduce errors in medical processes, along with the decentralization of pharmacies, represent as the key factors driving the growth of the market. Pharmacy automation is becoming a crucial component of the modern healthcare industry, as they are highly flexible and self-adaptive.

For instance, automation machines prevent cross-contamination of medicines through separate storage cells and chutes facility, which facilitates the tracking of lot numbers and expiration dates with bar codes for convenient scanning and stock management. Furthermore, various technological advancements are resulting in higher success rates post-treatment and surgeries, along with the delivery of efficient patient care, which is significantly contributing to the market growth.

Also, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and rising geriatric population across the globe have amplified the need for automated drug dispensing systems in hospitals and pharmacies. Other factors, including the implementation of various government policies to make quality healthcare facilities accessible to all and the utilization of robots for maximizing medical storage and dispensing prescriptions, are projected to drive the market in the coming years.

The publisher's latest report provides a deep insight into the global pharmacy automation market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the pharmacy automation industry in any manner.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Capsa Healthcare, Cerner Corp., Kirby Lester LLC, KUKA AG, McKesson Corporation, Omnicell Technologies, RxSafe LLC, Scriptpro LLC, Swisslog Holding AG, Takazono Corp., Talyst LLC, TCGRx Pharmacy Workflow Solutions, Yuyama Co. Ltd., etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global pharmacy automation market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global pharmacy automation market?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

  • What is the structure of the global pharmacy automation market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Pharmacy Automation Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Automated Medication Dispensing Systems
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Automated Packaging & Labeling Systems
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Tabletop Tablet Counters
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Others
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Drug Dispensing and Packaging
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Drug Storage
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Inventory Management
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End-User
8.1 Hospital Pharmacies
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Retail Pharmacies
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Others
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players
13.3.1 Baxter International Inc.
13.3.1.1 Company Overview
13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.1.3 Financials
13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.2 Becton Dickinson and Company
13.3.2.1 Company Overview
13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.2.3 Financials
13.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.3 Capsa Healthcare
13.3.3.1 Company Overview
13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.4 Cerner Corp.
13.3.4.1 Company Overview
13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.4.3 Financials
13.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.5 Kirby Lester LLC
13.3.5.1 Company Overview
13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.6 KUKA AG
13.3.6.1 Company Overview
13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.6.3 Financials
13.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.7 McKesson Corporation
13.3.7.1 Company Overview
13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.7.3 Financials
13.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.8 Omnicell Technologies
13.3.8.1 Company Overview
13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.9 RxSafe LLC
13.3.9.1 Company Overview
13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.10 Scriptpro LLC
13.3.10.1 Company Overview
13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.11 Swisslog Holding AG
13.3.11.1 Company Overview
13.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.12 Takazono Corp.
13.3.12.1 Company Overview
13.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.13 Talyst LLC
13.3.13.1 Company Overview
13.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.14 TCGRx Pharmacy Workflow Solutions
13.3.14.1 Company Overview
13.3.14.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.15 Yuyama Co. Ltd.
13.3.15.1 Company Overview
13.3.15.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/td09r0

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • Arenado, Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won't make Toronto trip

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Two of the St. Louis Cardinals' best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won't be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven't received the COVID-19 vaccination. The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games. Much like the United States, Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVI

  • Depth options that could make Blue Jays bullpen postseason proof

    Jordan Romano aside, the Blue Jays bullpen has been underwhelming this season but a trade for either Pittsburgh's David Bednar or Detroit Tiger Gregory Soto could strengthen Toronto's relief core for a postseason run.

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • How the world's most famous footballers are spending summer '22

    From Cristiano Ronaldo to Kylian Mbappé, how are the world's hardest-training athletes spending their well-deserved vacations?

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • Matthew Tkachuk explains decision to leave Flames

    Matthew Tkachuk opened up about his departure from the Flames.

  • Moira puts on quite a show in winning $500,000 Woodbine Oaks

    TORONTO — Moira and jockey Rafael Hernandez made it look easy Sunday. Hernandez guided Moira to a stunning 10 3/4-length win in the $500,000 Woodbine Oaks at Woodbine Racetrack. The filly captured the 1 1/8-mile race on the circuit's Tapeta track in 1:49.78. Also on Sunday's card was the $150,400 Plate Trial, which Sir For Sure won in 1:50.62, also over 1 1/8 miles on Tapeta. Both races are considered prep events for the $1-million Queen's Plate, the opening jewel of the Canadian Triple Crown th

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • Goldschmidt, Arenado among Cardinals missing Blue Jays series over vaccination rules

    The St. Louis Cardinals will be lacking some serious firepower for their series in Toronto.

  • Verstappen wins French GP as Leclerc crashes, Hamilton 2nd

    LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading, a mistake that dropped the Ferrari driver 63 points behind the defending Formula One champion. Verstappen’s seventh win through 12 races this season upped his career total to 27 victories, all with Red Bull. He said his lead in the title race is misleading because Red Bull and Ferrari have been fairly even this season. “Of course it’s a great lead but a lot of things ca

  • Matthew Tkachuk after trade to Panthers: 'I hate Edmonton. I hate Tampa more now'

    Matthew Tkachuk is ready to dive into a new rivalry.

  • Review says Canada Soccer mishandled sexual harassment allegations against coach

    TORONTO — An independent review has concluded that Canada Soccer "mishandled" sexual harassment allegations in 2008 against then under-20 women's coach Bob Birarda, who is currently awaiting sentencing on sexual assault charges. The 125-page report by McLaren Global Sport Solutions, commissioned by Canada Soccer, paints a picture of a governing body "described by many as being dysfunctional and inefficient," with "significant leadership upheaval and transition at the highest levels" in 2007 and

  • Blue Jays president Shapiro says he supports ActiveTO after asking for it to be moved

    Toronto Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro says his comments about ActiveTO in early June were widely misinterpreted. Shapiro spoke with reporters on Thursday, his first public appearance since writing an open letter to Toronto city councilors about the program that shut down busy Lake Shore Boulevard West most weekends over the past two years. Shapiro said he didn't want ActiveTO ended, just adjusted. "I am strongly in favour of ActiveTO, I'm in favour of getting exercise and getting outside, esp

  • Wiebes wins on Champs Elysees as women's Tour returns

    PARIS (AP) — Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands sprinted to victory on Sunday in the first stage of the women's Tour de France which returned after a 33-year absence. The Team DSM rider struck in the last 150 meters of the 82-kilometer (51-mile) circuit in Paris to beat former Olympic champion Marianne Vos to the line on the Champs-Elysees. Wiebes punched the air in celebration. Tour of Flanders champion Lotte Kopecky was third. It's the first time since 1989 that a women’s edition of the Tour de

  • How OG Anunoby, Raptors can expand his offensive role

    Amit Mann discusses how OG Anunoby can increase his offensive production and what he needs from his teammates and coaching staff to become a higher usage player.