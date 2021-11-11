Global Pharmaceuticals Industry Report 2021: Market had Total Revenues of $1,112.6 Billion in 2020 - Forecast to 2025

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceuticals Global Industry Guide - Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pharmaceuticals market had total revenues of $1,112.6bn in 2020, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% between 2016 and 2020.

Global Pharmaceuticals industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value 2016-20, and forecast to 2025). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Key Highlights

The pharmaceuticals market consists of ethical drugs only and does not include consumer healthcare or animal healthcare.

Market values have been calculated at ex-factory prices (the value at which manufacturers sell the drugs to distributors).

All market data and forecasts are represented in nominal terms (i.e., without adjustment for inflation) and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2020 annual average exchange rates.

Forecast figures presented in this report are calculated using crisis scenarios for the market. The length of the pandemic and restrictions introduced by various countries are still difficult to predict. Many governments had introduced the national lockdowns and temporarily banned sales of products that are deemed "non-essential". As the length of the pandemic and its impact on this market is not certain, the data used in this report has been modeled taking forecast impacts on national economics into consideration.

Given the strong global demand for vaccines to protect citizens and control the spread of COVID-19, it is likely that pharmaceutical companies offering safe and effective therapeutic solutions will generate significant revenues, contributing to market growth.

The promotion of generic drugs has become increasingly prevalent globally as many governments seek to generate savings amid rising pharmaceutical prices, and this presents a barrier to growth in the market.

