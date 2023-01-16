Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Outlook & Forecast Report 2022-2027 Featuring Key Vendors - Amcor, Aptar Group, Berry Global, Gerresheimer, & WestRock

Research and Markets
·9 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market
Pharmaceutical Packaging Market

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Packaging Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pharmaceutical packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.65% during 2021-2027

The demand for advanced and innovative solutions, such as self-administered drug delivery devices, is rising in high-income countries, bringing lucrative opportunities for the pharmaceutical packaging market. In addition, diseases have increased in recent years, including various types of flu, the COVID-19 pandemic, monkeypox, and more. Rising healthcare expenses and growing consumer awareness regarding healthier lifestyles drive the industry.

The growing chronic disease prevalence, growth in the biologics market, and technological advancements are anticipated to propel the market. However, fluctuations in raw material prices, emerging markets such as newly developed drugs, and lack of compliance with regulatory standards hamper the market's growth.

Increasing Virtual Consultations Is Anticipating The Growth Of Aluminium-Based Drug Packaging

High-income countries from North America and Europe are witnessing an increased adoption of virtual visits and e-prescriptions, leading to a large dependency on the home delivery of medicines.

The home delivery of goods is one of the significant challenges for pharmaceutical packaging companies as the customers are not aware of the proper disposal of packaged products and materials, leading to a substantial environmental impact. Due to this concern, aluminum packaging is one of the improved solutions to overcome this issue.

INDUSTRY'S ONGOING TRENDS

Eco-Friendly Packaging

Around 85% of the waste produced by healthcare operations, including pharmaceutical and medical equipment packaging, is non-hazardous and, therefore, exhibits the potential to be replaced by other eco-friendly and reusable alternatives, enabling significant cost savings.

Many pharma companies are shifting to sustainable packaging that uses recyclable materials and biodegradable plastics. Sustainable pharmaceutical packaging is expected to grow during the forecast period. PET (polyethylene terephthalate) is a recyclable plastic material. It is a very versatile material for the manufacturing of pharmaceutical products packaging.

It has a good carbon dioxide (CO2), oxygen, and moisture barrier, allowing it to store liquids and solids as fresh as possible. Europe is expected to lead the growth in the biodegradable pharmaceutical packaging market. In Europe, the key players in the global biodegradable pharmaceutical packaging market include Gerresheimer, Berry Global, International Paper, and Amcor.

Introduction Of Anti-Counterfeiting Features

A counterfeit pharmaceutical product is deliberately and fraudulently mislabelled concerning identity. Counterfeit pharmaceutical products may include products with correct ingredients, wrong ingredients, without active ingredients, wrong ingredients with the inaccurate quantity of an active ingredient, or with fake packaging. The global pharmaceutical packaging market has witnessed a major challenge with the growing incidences of counterfeit products.

As a result, many manufacturers in recent years have introduced several anti-counterfeiting features to fight the distribution of counterfeit pharmaceutical products. These anti-counterfeiting features include using thermochromic inks for labeling, holograms, QR code, RFID labels, and many more. Some innovations include child-resistant, senior-friendly & high barrier, unit-dose, multi-dose, and specialty film packaging.

IMPACT OF COVID-19

COVID-19 has shown adverse effects on the global healthcare industry and has thus contributed to hindering the growth of the pharmaceutical packaging market. The COVID-19 impact on the pharmaceutical sector included changes in demand, regulation adjustments, R&D process changes, and supply chain restructuring.

In addition, trends such as industry slow-down, delays in approvals, modifying clinical trial methods, self-sufficiency in the pharmaceutical product supply chain, and variations in consumption of health & nutritional products are expected to be some of the long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the pharmaceutical industry globally.

During the pandemic, pharma packaging companies witnessed stable revenue growth in 2020. Major pharmaceutical packaging companies increased their production capacity to support the increased demand for pre-filled syringes, blister packs, ampoules/vials, bags, cartridges, containers, and bottles.

This was mainly due to a surge in demand for COVID-19-related medications and vaccines. Moreover, pharmaceutical packaging for biologics, sterile packaging, smart packaging, patient focus packaging, cleanroom expansion, and others are anticipated to drive the global pharmaceutical packaging market in the long term.

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

INSIGHTS BY TYPE SEGMENTATION

Primary pharmaceutical packaging segmentation accounted for the largest market share of 70.20% in 2021, owing to the growing demand for blister packs, bottles, vials, ampoules, pouches, sachets, and bags. The blister packs account for a significant revenue share of 35.23% in 2021 in the global pharmaceutical packaging market due to the high demand for prescription and non-prescription medications/drugs, among which the demand for generic drugs is the highest among LMIC.

Although the pharmaceutical sector accounts for the major share of the global market, a consistent surge in blister packaging demand contributes to its cost-effectiveness. The evolution from simple bulk packaging materials toward ready-to-sterilize (RTS) primary packaging components and systems is the dominant trend in the primary packaging segment of the market

Innovations in secondary pharmaceutical packaging include developing child-resistant (CR) cartons, tamper-evident (TE) cartons, and cold-chain packaging. The secondary packaging segment accounted for 20.30% of the global pharmaceutical packaging market share.

Tertiary packaging is used for the safe handling and smooth transportation of products. Examples of tertiary packaging include plastic bags, shrink wraps, and cardboard boxes. The increasing trend of e-pharmacy will likely further the adoption of tertiary packaging in the pharmaceutical packaging market. It is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.96% during the forecast period.

INSIGHTS FROM MATERIAL SEGMENTATION

Paper materials accounted for the highest revenue share of 39.36% in 2021 in the global pharmaceutical packaging market due to their increasing demand in secondary and tertiary packaging, low cost, and increasing focus on recyclable and eco-friendly materials.

Demand for paper-based packaging, both corrugated and folding cartons, has been rising across Europe during the last few years owing to its largest pharmaceutical market and the largest exporter of pharmaceuticals. WestRock Company is one of the leading manufacturers of paper-based packaging.

Plastics held the third largest share in 2021 in the pharmaceutical packaging market by material segmentation. It is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.94% from 2022-2027, powered due its growing demand in all three packaging types. In addition, plastics are widely used in packaging because of their versatility, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. However, due to its non-decomposable properties and its ban for use because of its environmental issues as it produces a high quantity of greenhouse gases has banned its use in several countries.

As a result, recyclable plastics are in high demand. The most widely used-recyclable plastics in pharmaceutical packaging include PET, HDPE, and PP, among which PET is the most commonly recycled plastic worldwide, followed by HDPE. Several governments and companies are developing initiatives to use recycled plastics as packaging material for pharmaceutical medicines and supplies.

INSIGHTS FROM END-USER SEGMENTATION

Pharmaceutical companies account for the highest market share of 48.18% in the global pharmaceutical packaging market by end-user segment. It is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.10% during the forecast period.

The highest revenue share of pharma companies is because pharmaceutical companies are the primary source for the pharmaceutical packaging market. As the demand for pharmaceuticals continues to grow, the need for packaging has also increased significantly.

VENDORS LANDSCAPE

The key players in the industry are Berry Global, Amcor, Gerresheimer, WestRock, and AptarGroup.The industry also has the presence of prominent players, some of which include ACG, Airnov, Borosil, CCL Industries, and Drug Plastics Group.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America accounts for 36% of the global pharmaceutical packaging market share. The growing pharmaceutical sales in North America are the major driving factor for the pharmaceutical packaging market in the region.

North America, in particular the US, will continue to be the largest pharma packaging market long term due to the advanced drug-producing sector. The US market is expected to maintain moderate growth due to the increasing aging population, robust innovations, and increasing consumer demand for sophisticated packaging.

Emerging markets such as Brazil, China, and India are anticipated to grow at the fastest rate, which can be attributed to their large population and demographic factors such as a growing young population and longer life expectancy. APAC is estimated to show the highest growth of 5.01% during the forecast period.

The pharmaceutical industry is booming, especially in developing countries such as China, India, and Brazil, as well as in developed countries such as the US, UK, and Germany. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India is the largest provider of generic drugs globally. At the same time, the Indian pharmaceutical sector supplies around 50% of the global demand for several vaccines, 40% demand for generic drugs in the US, and 25% of all tablets in the UK.

Key Metrics

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

335

Forecast Period

2021 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021

$81 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$106.37 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

4.6%

Regions Covered

Global

Market Dynamics

Market Opportunities & Trends

  • Increase in Focus on Eco-Friendly Packaging

  • Implementation of Nanotechnology in Pharmaceutical Packaging

  • Advances in Packaging Materials

Market Growth Enablers

  • Rise in Demand for Pharmaceuticals

  • High Demand for Primary Pharmaceutical Packaging

  • Surge in Demand for Flexible Packaging

Market Restraints

  • Surge in Home Delivery of Pharmaceutical Products

  • Stringent Regulatory Standards

  • Volatility in Raw Material Prices

Key Vendors

  • Amcor

  • Aptar Group

  • Berry Global

  • Gerresheimer

  • WestRock

Other Prominent Vendors

  • ACG

  • Airnov

  • AVI Global Plast

  • BD

  • Bilcare

  • Borosil

  • CCL Industries

  • Coesia

  • Drug Plastics Group

  • DWK Life Sciences

  • LOG

  • Meghmani Group

  • Neelam Global

  • Nolato

  • Nemera

  • PolyCine

  • RENOLIT

  • Schur Flexibles Holding

  • Specialty Polyfilms

  • SGD Pharma

  • SCHOTT

  • Sippex IV bags

  • SUPER OLEFINS

  • West Pharmaceutical Services

  • Wihuri Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/elfq3n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • Bieber, Guards reach $10.01 million contract for '23 season

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement Friday on contracts with all seven of their arbitration eligible players, including starter Shane Bieber, who agreed to a $10.01 million deal for next season. Bieber made $6 million last season while going 13-8 and leading Cleveland's strong pitching staff in innings (200) and strikeouts (198). The 27-year-old has expressed interest in signing a long-term deal with the AL Central champions, but to this point the sides haven't been able t

  • Embiid's jumper gives 76ers 118-117 win over Jazz

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Joel Embiid made a jumper with 5.7 seconds to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-117 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. James Harden had 31 points and 11 assists to lead Philadelphia. Embiid chipped in 30 points and seven rebounds. Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points and Shake Milton added 17. Jordan Clarkson scored 38 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Utah. Talen Horton-Tucker chipped in a season-high 20 points off the bench. Mike Conley added 14 points and eight

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Kuzma hits late 3-pointer to lift Wizards past Bulls, 100-97

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left and the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 100-97 on Wednesday night. Following a timeout, Kuzma drove to his right and hit a leaning shot as he floated toward the Wizards’ bench. Zach LaVine missed a 16-footer for Chicago with 2.3 seconds left, with Deni Avdija grabbing the last of his career-high 20 rebounds for Washington. Earlier, LaVine beat the shot clock to tie it at 97. Kuzma finished with 21 points. B

  • Edwards, bench lift Wolves to 110-102 victory over Cavs

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves got a huge boost from their bench in a 110-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Naz Reid scored 17 of Minnesota’s 56 bench points, while Jalen Nowell had 16. Luka Garza added nine for the short-handed Wolves. Minnesota was without Rudy Gobert for the second half due to right groin soreness, and Jaden McDaniels picked up his fifth foul just 2:37 into the second half. Evan Mobley and Jarrett A

  • Caufield's goal lifts Canadiens past Rangers 2-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of the last eight games. The young scorer said winning on the road — which the Canadiens hadn't done in regulation time since De

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler

  • Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from the hospital

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news release from the Bills quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler as saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.” Nadler said Ham

  • Chargers say inexperience doesn't matter in playoff return

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Van Noy already has been everywhere the Los Angeles Chargers are trying to go on their franchise's first playoff trip in four years, and the veteran linebacker wants his new teammates to know their postseason inexperience means absolutely nothing on this journey. “It's just about who comes out there and plays better,” the two-time Super Bowl champion said Wednesday. “All the rest of it doesn't matter. I've told these guys that it's not about experience, and home-fi

  • McDavid has 2 goals, assist as Oilers beat Sharks 7-1

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 7-1 on Friday night. Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and two assists, and Klim Kostin, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers. Jack Campbell made 25 saves in Edmonton's second-straight win. “We certainly need to keep building on our game,” McDavid said. "Two good ones in a row, obviously, (and) we keep talking about consistency, so that

  • Martin Jones makes 27 saves as Kraken beat Bruins 3-0

    BOSTON (AP) — Martin Jones stopped 27 shots to lead the Kraken to a 3-0 victory over Boston, and Seattle matched its franchise record with a seventh straight victory Thursday night while sending the Bruins to their first regulation home loss all season. Brandon Tanev, Eeli Tolvanen and Jaden Schwartz scored for Seattle, which also won seven in a row earlier this season — its second since joining the NHL as an expansion franchise. It was Jones' third shutout of the season. Linus Ullmark made 28 s

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This week, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Boston Bruins at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the lin

  • Kamara trade request looms over CF Montreal pre-season training

    MONTREAL — An already tumultuous off-season for CF Montreal has taken another twist, with striker Kei Kamara looking to leave the Major League Soccer club. Kamara was absent from Montreal as it started pre-season training this week, with the team saying the Sierra Leone native was still in Africa and feeling ill. Since then, his absence has turned into a media storm as the 38-year-old announced that he has requested a trade after contracts extension negotiations fell through. "I threw all my egg

  • Bills hang on for 34-31 wild-card win over Dolphins

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen shrugged off a three-turnover outing by throwing two touchdown passes 3:11 apart in the third quarter, and rallying the Buffalo Bills to a 34-31 win over the injury-depleted Miami Dolphins in an AFC wild-card matchup on Sunday. Cole Beasley scored the go-ahead touchdown with a 6-yard catch, and Gabe Davis extended the lead to 34-24 with a 23-yard TD reception in a game where Buffalo squandered an early 17-0 lead. The Bills defense, which forced six punts and

  • Morant says sensational slam in Indy was his best one yet

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — To Ja Morant, the answer was a slam dunk. His ferocious jam Saturday night was his best one yet. “Yeah, easy,” he said, because of its difficulty, when asked if it topped his rapidly expanding collection of sensational slams. “It’s what everybody has been waiting for. I finally made it.” Morant's dunk came in the third quarter of the Memphis Grizzlies' 130-112 victory over the Indiana Pacers. He drove left into the middle of the lane, put the ball in his right hand and pulled

  • Jokic's late 3 lifts Nuggets past Magic 119-116

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, capping his 12th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets won their 13th in a row at home by beating the Orlando Magic 119-116 on Sunday night. Jokic connected from the top of the key, stepping back to get the shot away over Franz Wagner to finish with 17 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. It was his 88th career triple-double. Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 25 points, including a pair of free throws th

  • Jared McCann has hat trick, Kraken win 8th straight

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jared McCann had his first career hat trick and the Seattle Kraken beat the Chicago Blackhawks 8-5 on Saturday night for their franchise-record eighth straight victory. McCann scored twice in a five-goal flurry in a 3:41 span of the first period. All-star rookie Matty Beniers and Oliver Bjorkstrand each had a goal and an assist and the Kraken won their seventh straight on the road to become the first NHL team to sweep a trip of seven or more games. Daniel Sprong, Andre Burakovsky

  • Laine has 10th hat trick, Blue Jackets end road skid

    DETROIT (AP) — Patrik Laine had his 10th NHL hat trick and the Columbus Blue Jackets snapped a 10-game road losing streak, holding off the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Saturday night. Laine, whose previous hat trick came Feb. 17 last season against Chicago, had gone scoreless in his last nine games. Vladislav Gavrikov also scored for the Blue Jackets, and Johnny Gaudreau and Jack Roslovic had two assists apiece. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves for his first victory since Dec. 11. Olli Maatta, Jake Wa

  • Column: Super Bowls before the Super Bowl? Don't rule it out

    ATLANTA (AP) — If Buffalo and Kansas City both reach the AFC championship game, they'll head to Atlanta, of all places, to compete for a spot in the Super Bowl. The neutral site is just a one-off for now, the hasty solution to a crucial game being called off in the next-to-last week of the regular season after Damar Hamlin's frightening collapse on the field. Hamlin, thankfully, is on the road to recovery. Now, one can't help but wonder if the NFL, in a never-ending quest to increase its wealth

  • Bottcher, Fujisawa claim Canadian Open titles

    CAMROSE, Alta. — Canada's Brendan Bottcher earned a 5-3 victory over Sweden's Niklas Edin to claim the Grand Slam of Curling's Canadian Open title on Sunday. After falling behind 2-1, Bottcher scored in three consecutive ends, including two in the third, to take a 5-2 advantage. After a scoreless sixth end, Edin put a single on the board before conceding after the seventh. The two were the lone undefeated rinks entering the final. Bottcher ousted Italy's Joel Retornaz 3-2 in Saturday's semifinal