Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Research Report 2022: Featuring Key Players Agility, FedEx, Nippon Express & Others

Dublin, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Research Report by Mode of Transportation, Product, Transport, Drug Supply Stage, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market size was estimated at USD 77.36 billion in 2021, USD 81.08 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.98% to reach USD 103.57 billion by 2027.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Pharmaceutical Logistics to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Mode of Transportation, the market was studied across Air Shipping, Rail Shipping, Road Shipping, and Sea Shipping.

Based on Product, the market was studied across Branded Drugs and Generic Drugs.

Based on Transport, the market was studied across Cold-chain Transport and Non Cold-chain Transport.

Based on Drug Supply Stage, the market was studied across In-house and Outsourced.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Pharmaceutical Logistics Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Need for pharmaceutical shipments to be treated with the utmost care and meet certain regulatory requirements

Outsourcing of pharmaceutical logistic process

Increase in global demand for vaccines and drugs

Restraints

Logistics complexities

Opportunities

Strong cooperation among the cold chain partners

Collaborative value chain integration and digitization

Challenges

Difficulties in finding the right partners

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights



6. Pharmaceutical Logistics Market, by Mode of Transportation



7. Pharmaceutical Logistics Market, by Product



8. Pharmaceutical Logistics Market, by Transport



9. Pharmaceutical Logistics Market, by Drug Supply Stage



10. Americas Pharmaceutical Logistics Market



11. Asia-Pacific Pharmaceutical Logistics Market



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Pharmaceutical Logistics Market



13. Competitive Landscape



14. Company Usability Profiles



15. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

