Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Research Report 2022: Featuring Key Players Agility, FedEx, Nippon Express & Others
Dublin, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Research Report by Mode of Transportation, Product, Transport, Drug Supply Stage, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market size was estimated at USD 77.36 billion in 2021, USD 81.08 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.98% to reach USD 103.57 billion by 2027.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Pharmaceutical Logistics to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
Based on Mode of Transportation, the market was studied across Air Shipping, Rail Shipping, Road Shipping, and Sea Shipping.
Based on Product, the market was studied across Branded Drugs and Generic Drugs.
Based on Transport, the market was studied across Cold-chain Transport and Non Cold-chain Transport.
Based on Drug Supply Stage, the market was studied across In-house and Outsourced.
Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Pharmaceutical Logistics Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Need for pharmaceutical shipments to be treated with the utmost care and meet certain regulatory requirements
Outsourcing of pharmaceutical logistic process
Increase in global demand for vaccines and drugs
Restraints
Logistics complexities
Opportunities
Strong cooperation among the cold chain partners
Collaborative value chain integration and digitization
Challenges
Difficulties in finding the right partners
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
6. Pharmaceutical Logistics Market, by Mode of Transportation
7. Pharmaceutical Logistics Market, by Product
8. Pharmaceutical Logistics Market, by Transport
9. Pharmaceutical Logistics Market, by Drug Supply Stage
10. Americas Pharmaceutical Logistics Market
11. Asia-Pacific Pharmaceutical Logistics Market
12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Pharmaceutical Logistics Market
13. Competitive Landscape
14. Company Usability Profiles
15. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
Agility
Air Canada Cargo
CEVA
CH Robinson
DB Group
Deutsche Post DHL
DSV
FedEx
Kerry Logistics
Kuehne + Nagel
Nippon Express
Panalpina
SF Express
UPS
World Courier
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tv83x0
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900