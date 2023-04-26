Global Pharmaceutical Industry Analysis 2022: Emergence of New Product Lines Drives Growth

Company Logo

The global pharmaceutical industry had revenues crossing approximately $1.40 trillion by the end of 2021.

The entire world recognized the importance of healthcare and pharmaceuticals as it battled the COVID-19 pandemic in the last two years. With the industry coming out of the crippling effects of the pandemic, the pharmaceutical industry is estimated to grow to over $2.4 trillion by the end of 2029.

There is no doubt that the global COVID-19 pandemic had a profound impact on the pharmaceutical and healthcare market, which is expected to make its effects felt both in the short and long term. With demand changes, revisions in regulations, changes in the research and development process, and a shift towards telemedicine and online consultancies with doctors, the coming years are going to usher in a very different pharmaceutical industry worldwide.

This report - Analyzing the Global Pharmaceutical Industry 2022 - presents a complete analysis of the global pharmaceutical industry by setting up an industry demarcation and providing a study on marketing dynamic of the industry like segments active in the industry, competitive activity and the overall market outlook.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global pharmaceutical industry is looked at, and the industry is analyzed through industry statistics, industry value, industry segmentation, an analysis of market share, competitive landscape and an industry forecast.

The role played by the OTC pharmaceuticals in the global pharma industry is also explained in detail in the report with the intense marketing efforts prevalent in the industry in order to push the inclusion of OTC pharmaceuticals into the buy - store segment of home segments. The often competed and hotly contested area of Generics with the rapid proliferative competition from the low-cost suppliers in the emerging markets is also explained in this report with the forecast for the industry which looks upbeat.

We analyze the global pharmaceutical industry, the global OTC market and the global generics industry through industry value, market segmentation, sector forecast, and market trends.

Factors driving growth and change in the global pharmaceutical industry are analyzed. Factors looked at include the emergence of new product lines, reasons for industry growth, opportunities in various CNS disorders and oncology research, ongoing commercialization of dormant compounds along with a look at the role of biosimilars in the industry. Moving on, we also analyzed the various challenges facing the global pharmaceutical industry and how the industry is dealing with them.

An analysis of the key pharmaceutical markets is included in the report. We analyze each market through industry statistics, industry value analysis, geographic segmentation, industry trends, market share analysis, competitive landscape and an industry outlook.

Moving on, a comprehensive analysis of the major industry players is undertaken. The players are analyzed through a corporate profile, an analysis of their major business segments, a financial analysis, and a SWOT analysis. Industry stalwarts like GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, Abbott Laboratories, and many others are analyzed in the report.

With over 100 figures & tables, this highly insightful and analytical report Analyzing the Global Pharmaceutical Industry 2022 is a complete & up-to-date coverage of the Global Pharmaceutical Industry.

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

AbbVie

Amgen, Inc.

Apotex, Inc.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd

Baxter International

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Chugai Pharmaceutical

Cipla Ltd

Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd.

Daiichi Sankyo Company

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited

Eisai Co., Ltd

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Gedeon Richter

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Johnson & Johnson

Lupin Limited

Merck & Co.

Novartis AG

Pfizer

Pharmstandard OJSC

Sanofi SA

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co. Ltd.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Section 1: Analyzing the Global Pharmaceutical Industry

A. Analysis of the Global Pharmaceutical Industry

A.1 Industry Definition

A.1.1 Pharmaceutical Industry

A.1.2 Bulk Drugs

A.1.3 Formulations

A.2 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Global Pharmaceutical Industry

A.3 Industry Statistics

A.4 Industry Value Analysis

A.5 Market Segments

A.6 Market Share Analysis

A.7 Competition in the Industry

A.8 Market Forecast

B. Analysis of the Global OTC Pharmaceutical Industry

B.1 Industry Definition

B.2 Industry Statistics

B.3 Industry Value Analysis

B.4 Market Segments

B.5 Distribution Channels

B.6 Market Share Analysis

B.7 Market Forecast

C. Analysis the Global Generics Industry

C.1 Industry Definition

C.2 Industry Statistics

C.3 Industry Value & Volume Analysis

C.4 Market Segments

C.5 Industry Structure

C.6 Patent Expiries

C.7 Patent Expiries by Therapeutic Areas

C.8 Research & Development in the Industry

C.8.1 Super Generics

C.8.2 Biosimilars

C.9 Market Forecast

D. Factors Affecting the Industry

D.1 Barriers to Entry

D.2 Trends in the Global Pharmaceutical Industry

D.3 Business Environment

D.4 Industry Innovation

D.5 Globalization of the Pharmaceutical Industry

D.6 Role of Genomics

E. Factors Driving Growth & Change in the Global Pharmaceutical Industry

E.1 Introduction

E.2 Growth in the Pharma Market

E.3 Reasons for Growth

E.4 New Product Lines

E.5 Opportunities in CNS Disorders & Oncology Research

E.6 Commercialization of Dormant Compounds

E.7 Generic/Biosimilar Versions of Biologics

F. Challenges Facing the Global Pharmaceutical Industry

F.1 Parallel Trade

F.2 Rising Cost of Healthcare

F.3 Immense Pressure on Industry Revenues

F.4 Uncertainty in Pipeline

F.5 Increasing Risks

F.6 Issues with Outcome-based Pricing

Section 2: Analyzing the Global Pharmaceutical Markets

A. Pharmaceutical Industry in Australia

A.1 Industry Statistics

A.2 Industry Value Analysis

A.3 Geographic Segmentation

A.4 Industry Trends

A.5 Production Trends

A.6 Market Share Analysis

A.7 Competition in the Industry

A.8 Industry Outlook

B. Pharmaceutical Industry in Brazil

B.1 Industry Statistics

B.2 Industry Value Analysis

B.3 Geographic Segmentation

B.4 Market Share Analysis

B.5 Competition in the Industry

B.6 Industry Outlook

C. Pharmaceutical Industry in Canada

C.1 Industry Statistics

C.2 Industry Value Analysis

C.3 Geographic Segmentation

C.4 Market Share Analysis

C.5 Competition in the Industry

C.6 Industry Outlook

D. Pharmaceutical Industry in China

D.1 Industry Statistics

D.2 Industry Value Analysis

D.3 Geographic Segmentation

D.4 Industry Trends

D.5 Regulatory Framework

D.6 Market for Traditional Chinese Medicine

D.7 Market Share Analysis

D.8 Competition in the Industry

D.9 Industry Outlook

E. Pharmaceutical Industry in France

E.1 Industry Statistics

E.2 Industry Value Analysis

E.3 Geographic Segmentation

E.4 Market Share Analysis

E.5 Competition in the Industry

E.6 Industry Outlook

F. Pharmaceutical Industry in Germany

F.1 Industry Statistics

F.2 Industry Value Analysis

F.3 Geographic Segmentation

F.4 Market Share Analysis

F.5 Competition in the Industry

F.6 Industry Outlook

G. Pharmaceutical Industry in India

G.1 Industry Statistics

G.2 Industry Value Analysis

G.3 Geographic Segmentation

G.4 Industry Trends

G.5 Market Share Analysis

G.6 Competition in the Industry

G.7 Industry Outlook

H. Pharmaceutical Industry in Italy

H.1 Industry Statistics

H.2 Industry Value Analysis

H.3 Geographic Segmentation

H.4 Market Share Analysis

H.5 Competition in the Industry

H.6 Industry Outlook

I. Pharmaceutical Industry in Japan

I.1 Industry Statistics

I.2 Industry Value Analysis

I.3 Geographic Segmentation

I.4 Industry Trends

I.5 Production Trends

I.6 Market Share Analysis

I.7 Competition in the Industry

I.8 Industry Outlook

J. Pharmaceutical Industry in Mexico

J.1 Industry Statistics

J.2 Industry Value Analysis

J.3 Geographic Segmentation

J.4 Market Share Analysis

J.5 Competition in the Industry

J.6 Industry Outlook

K. Pharmaceutical Industry in New Zealand

K.1 Industry Statistics

K.2 Industry Value Analysis

K.3 Geographic Segmentation

K.4 Market Share Analysis

K.5 Competition in the Industry

K.6 Industry Outlook

L. Pharmaceutical Industry in Norway

L.1 Industry Statistics

L.2 Industry Value Analysis

L.3 Geographic Segmentation

L.4 Market Share Analysis

L.5 Competition in the Industry

L.6 Industry Outlook

M. Pharmaceutical Industry in Poland

M.1 Industry Statistics

M.2 Industry Value Analysis

M.3 Geographic Segmentation

M.4 Market Share Analysis

M.5 Competition in the Industry

M.6 Industry Outlook

N. Pharmaceutical Industry in Russia

N.1 Industry Statistics

N.2 Industry Value Analysis

N.3 Geographic Segmentation

N.4 Market Share Analysis

N.5 Competition in the Industry

N.6 Industry Outlook

O. Pharmaceutical Industry in Singapore

O.1 Industry Statistics

O.2 Industry Value Analysis

O.3 Geographic Segmentation

O.4 Market Share Analysis

O.5 Competition in the Industry

O.6 Industry Outlook

P. Pharmaceutical Industry in South Africa

P.1 Industry Statistics

P.2 Industry Value Analysis

P.3 Geographic Segmentation

P.4 Market Share Analysis

P.5 Competition in the Industry

P.6 Industry Outlook

Q. Pharmaceutical Industry in South Korea

Q.1 Industry Statistics

Q.2 Industry Value Analysis

Q.3 Geographic Segmentation

Q.4 Market Share Analysis

Q.5 Competition in the Industry

Q.6 Industry Outlook

R. Pharmaceutical Industry in Spain

R.1 Industry Statistics

R.2 Industry Value Analysis

R.3 Geographic Segmentation

R.4 Market Share Analysis

R.5 Competition in the Industry

R.6 Industry Outlook

S. Pharmaceutical Industry in Sweden

S.1 Industry Statistics

S.2 Industry Value Analysis

S.3 Geographic Segmentation

S.4 Market Share Analysis

S.5 Competition in the Industry

S.6 Industry Outlook

T. Pharmaceutical Industry in Taiwan

T.1 Industry Statistics

T.2 Industry Value Analysis

T.3 Geographic Segmentation

T.4 Market Share Analysis

T.5 Competition in the Industry

T.6 Industry Outlook

U. Pharmaceutical Industry in United Kingdom

U.1 Industry Statistics

U.2 Industry Value Analysis

U.3 Geographic Segmentation

U.4 Market Share Analysis

U.5 Competition in the Industry

U.6 Industry Outlook

V. Pharmaceutical Industry in the United States

V.1 Industry Statistics

V.2 Industry Value Analysis

V.3 Geographic Segmentation

V.4 Market Share Analysis

V.5 Competition in the Industry

V.6 Industry Outlook

Section 3: Analyzing the Major Market Players

