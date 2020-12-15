GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICAL FILTRATION MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028
KEY FINDINGS The global pharmaceutical filtration market is projected to register a CAGR of 8. 48% during the forecast period, 2021-2028. The increasing production of large molecules and biologics, development in the biopharmaceutical industry, and rising healthcare expenditure, are among the factors estimated to contribute to market growth.
MARKET INSIGHTS
One of the significant processes adopted in the pharmaceutical industry is filtration.Pharmaceutical filtration, as a separation process, aids in reducing micro-organisms, through the removal of unwanted particles that include undissolved powders and solid impurities.
It is used in the manufacture of varied dosages like capsules, injectables, solutions, capsules, tablets, etc.There has been an increase in the production of large molecules and biologics.
Biologics are genetically engineered proteins that aid in the treatment of life-threatening diseases.Some biologics are being launched or under development in the market.
According to the Fitch Ratings, the number of new molecular entity (NME) approvals increased by seven during the first six months of 2020. The filtration technique plays an important role in the recovery of different biologics and large molecule products. Such aspects drive market growth. However, the growing customer expectations for better medicines and lack of financial resources and advanced manufacturing systems, are set to hamper the market growth.
REGIONAL INSIGHTS
The global pharmaceutical filtration market is geographically segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and rest of world. The Asia Pacific is projected to fare well in terms of CAGR by 2028, due to its dense population, increasing prevalence of diseases, and high disposable incomes, which is contributing to the increasing demand for pharmaceutical filtration.
COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS
The market rivalry is expected to be high in lieu of the process of developing new drugs for the market.The number of pharmaceutical filtration approval under the newer class presents considerable opportunities for growth in certain segments of the market.
Some of the leading companies in the market include, 3M Company, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Cantel Medical Corporation, Clean Membranes, Coorstek Inc, etc.
