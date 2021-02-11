GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICAL CONTINUOUS MANUFACTURING MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028
KEY FINDINGS The global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10. 23%, during the studied period of 2021 to 2028. The market growth is facilitated by key drivers, such as, the increasing adoption of pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing systems, the government initiatives for adopting continuous manufacturing systems, the opportunities for development across emerging markets, the rising production of large molecules and biologics, and the increasing healthcare expenditure.
MARKET INSIGHTS
Continuous manufacturing entails an advanced manufacturing approach conducted by employing end-to-end integration of manufacturing subprocesses, along with a substantial level of control strategies.
The growth of the global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market is anticipated to be fueled by the opportunities across the untapped and emerging markets, owing to the availability of enhanced pharmaceutical infrastructure, the increased demand for pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing systems, and the growing number of pharmaceutical industries. Moreover, emerging countries’ healthcare industry is also augmenting at a considerable rate, given the increased demand for advanced manufacturing systems, as well as notable government investments, in order to improve the healthcare infrastructure.
REGIONAL INSIGHTS
The global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market growth is evaluated by studying the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to factors such as, the augmenting contract research organization (CRO) and contract manufacturing organization (CMO), and growing investments across the region’s pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry.
COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS
Although the industry growth of the pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market is high, the product differentiation is considerably low.Besides, key players are reluctant to divest from their businesses.
With a substantial amount of investment involved, the exit barriers are moderately difficult. As a result, the degree of competitive rivalry is projected as moderate to high, over the forecast period.
Some of the key players operating in the market are, Korsch AG, Pfizer Inc, Eli Lilly & Company, Siemens Healthineers, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, etc.
